TriNet PeopleForce
Post Corona: Winners & Losers
Who came out ahead? What trends will never come back? Scott Galloway delivers and compelling breakdown on who will survive and who will thrive post-pandemic.
“Capitalism only works when it sits on top of a body of empathy and redistribution.” ―Scott Galloway, NYU Stern Professor, Public Speaker, Author and Podcast Host
Speakers
|
View On-demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.