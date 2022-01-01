TriNet PeopleForce
The Workforce vs.The Workplace
Technology allows us to communicate almost constantly. Is that always a good thing? Learn how the culture of distraction came to be and how it burdens the new remote worker. Plus, we’ll discuss what working from home does to office culture.
“If you train yourself to expect constant stimulation, you can permanently reduce your capacity for long-form thinking.”―Calvin Newport, Author, Digital Minimalism, Deep Work and So Good They Can’t Ignore You
Speakers
Author, Digital Minimalism, Deep Work and So Good They Can’t Ignore You
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
