TriNet PeopleForce
When will COVID-19 End & What Will the Next Pandemic Look Like?
Get a real understanding about how this pandemic came to be a crisis in the U.S. from Doctors Madad and McGarry. They explain pandemics, past, present and future, and offer a framework for safely returning employees to the workplace.
“We all have plans, but plans are nothing. It's planning that's everything.”―Dr. Syra Madad, American Pathogen Preparedness Expert and Infectious Disease Epidemiologist
Speakers
|
|
Dr. John Torres
View On-demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.