 When will COVID-19 End & What Will the Next Pandemic Look Like?

Get a real understanding about how this pandemic came to be a crisis in the U.S. from Doctors Madad and McGarry. They explain pandemics, past, present and future, and offer a framework for safely returning employees to the workplace.


We all have plans, but plans are nothing. It's planning that's everything.”―Dr. Syra Madad, American Pathogen Preparedness Expert and Infectious Disease Epidemiologist



Speakers

Dr. Ryan McGarry


Emergency Medicine Physician; Director, Producer, and Screenwriter of Netflix acclaimed series, Pandemic and Code Black



Dr. Syra Madad


American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist

Dr. John Torres


NBC News Chief Medical Correspondent

  


