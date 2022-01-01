TriNet PeopleForce
Adaptability in a Connected World
Remote work has impacted everything from productivity to costs and culture. Hear why and how SMBs need to adjust so that business productivity can grow in spite of and with the help of the changes.
“It's the number one issue right now in the human capital management space. That's really important that we focus on culture, and also communication. So, the ability to communicate across the organization and inside of the workforce is the number one priority.”—Lisa Reeves
Speakers
|
Lisa Reeves
|
Jonathan LeCompte
View on Demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.