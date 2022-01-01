TriNet PeopleForce
Balancing Benefits: Digital Healthcare Trends in an Ever-Changing Environment
Telemedicine has been around for years, but during the pandemic, it became a new standard. Hear about the evolution of telemedicine, its impact on SMBs and where business leaders should focus now.
“In this tough talent market, competitive benefits are critical. Being able to provide and encourage digital health solutions will save businesses money and provide better outcomes for them.”—Kelly Tuminelli
Speakers
Kelly Tuminelli
|
Michael Mendenhall
View on Demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.