A conversation about recovering from setbacks and the beginnings of the special video and music collaboration by two creative powerhouses made especially for TriNet PeopleForce.

“Those are the things that are inspiring to me… we all come from this place where we have to struggle in order to sort of find our space and find our way.”—Daniel Powter

Annie Leibovitz

World-Renowned Photographer

Daniel Powter

World-Renowned Singer/Songwriter



  


