Cybercrime is on the rise and costs businesses millions each year. Hear about it from the POV of an ethical hacker—someone hired to find cracks in cybersecurity for businesses before a real attack. A riveting discussion on how to bolster your SMB’s security and what hackers are looking for.



“Cyber criminals were the remote worker long before the pandemic began. In this case, crime does pay, as they are rarely brought to justice.” –Timothy Torres





Speakers



