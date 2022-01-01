TriNet PeopleForce

 Inspirational Conversations with TriNet Customers

TriNet customers share their trials and triumphs, what they learned over the last 18 months of turmoil as well as best advice about how to keep going and growing.

"Let's keep everybody on. Let's get through together. And we did and the business is stronger than ever.”—Deepa Ghandi

Speakers

Michael Mendenhall

Michael Mendenhall
TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer


Deepa Gandhi, Co-Founder & COO, Dagne Dover

Alison Bergen, CEO, Aerosoles

Ariella Shoham, Vice President of Marketing, Aidoc

Caroline Blavet, VP of Global Client Strategy, Dailymotion

Andrew Eisbrouch, COO & General Counsel, Abrams Media (Mediaite, Law&Crime Network, The Mary Sue)

Mary Howard, Owner, MHS Artists

Nate Forster, Co-Founder and CEO, NEOU

Flori Marquez, Co-Founder & SVP of Operations, BlockFi



  


View on Demand

true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "bot": "" }

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.

©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Policy