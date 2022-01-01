TriNet PeopleForce
Investing in People and Achieving Economic Equality
Learn about a small business that actively impacts communities by taking a human-centered approach to what they do, giving people opportunities they might not otherwise have.
“The idea is to approach your workers as a partner and create a mutually beneficial path forward and have that dialogue of what the company needs and what the worker needs and find the common ground for that partnership. It's not a trade-off.”—Shaolee Sen
Speakers
Shaolee Sen
|
Kelly Tuminelli
View on Demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.