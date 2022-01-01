TriNet PeopleForce
Riding the Wave: Preparing With Purpose
Ever wonder what it would take to surf a 100-foot wave? Get a first-hand account. Hint: focus is a literal lifesaver. Plus, a conversation about the courage needed to turn a passion into a career.
“It's a humbling experience, and it teaches you to be as focused as you possibly can in those moments. And those are the best moments of my life is riding a big wave, because as far as I'm concerned in that moment, nothing else exists.”—Kai Lenny
Speakers
Kai Lenny
Keith Teboul
