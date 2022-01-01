TriNet PeopleForce

 Riding the Wave: Preparing With Purpose

Ever wonder what it would take to surf a 100-foot wave? Get a first-hand account. Hint: focus is a literal lifesaver. Plus, a conversation about the courage needed to turn a passion into a career.

“It's a humbling experience, and it teaches you to be as focused as you possibly can in those moments. And those are the best moments of my life is riding a big wave, because as far as I'm concerned in that moment, nothing else exists.”—Kai Lenny

Speakers

Kai Lenny

Kai Lenny
Big Wave Surfer, Eight-Time World Champion

Keith Teboul

Keith Teboul
Professional Windsurfer, Master Board Shaper, Owner of KT Surfing, Goya and Quatro Windsurfing



  


View on Demand

true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "bot": "" }

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.

©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Policy