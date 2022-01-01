TriNet PeopleForce
SHEconomics: A Series Celebrating the Journey of Female Entrepreneurs
A peek into the new TriNet series, SHEconomics, featuring female founders and CEOs blazing trails in business.
“In terms of how I'm building the company, inclusion is everything because when you've felt like an outsider for the majority of your life, you never want to feel that again, especially when you're in control of creating your own universe.”—Rachel Tipograph
Speakers
Emily Chang
|
Rachel Tipograph
View on Demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.