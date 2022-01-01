TriNet PeopleForce
SMB Lessons Learned: Winning Against the Odds
How does a small business not just survive but thrive during an unpredictable downturn? It takes self-reflection, vision, strategy and the ability to pivot even when that means putting a good idea to the side for a while. This discussion provides insight.
“Anyone who runs a small business has to have the realism to know that the more self-reflective you are, the higher your rate of success will be.”— Brad Charron
Speaker
Brad Charron
View on Demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.