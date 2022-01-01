TriNet PeopleForce

 The New State of the Workforce

How are SMB leaders feeling? In coordination with The New York Times, we created a survey of over 500 SMBs, which we believe is a key barometer for the future of SMBs. This discussion is a deep dive into the results.

“It’s a tough time and people are really going through it. I think business decision makers are looking for ways to keep morale high. It’s not just about productivity.” –Davis Trice

Speakers

David Trice

Director, Client Services, Morning Consult

Harry Bradford

Editorial Director, Brand Innovation, T Brand



  


