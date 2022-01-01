TriNet PeopleForce
The Power and Resilience of SMBs in an Evolving World
An exploration of why your unique perspective could also be your business’s strength and the many reasons SMBs set the economic and social pace in American cities and towns.
“Leadership doesn’t mean you have all the answers. Surround yourself with people who are there to learn and grow and break new ground together.”—The Honorable Maria Contreras-Sweet
Speakers
The Honorable Maria Contreras-Sweet
|
Burton M. Goldfield
View on Demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.