Understanding Your HR Options

If you’re like many entrepreneurs, you know what human resources is and you probably know that it’s a responsibility you must take on before hiring your first employee. However, you might not know about the various options there are to help you manage your HR.
This webinar takes you through some of these options, outlines the potential advantages and disadvantages of each and gives practical tips on how to decide which option is best for your business.
Watch this webinar to learn:
- What HR solution options are available
- What you need to know before you decide
- Picking the right HR option for you
Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Duration: 30 minutes
