Effective 2024.2.15
1. In-Person, Virtual or Hybrid Event Participation
By registering for this event, I agree to the TriNet Group, Inc. and its affiliates (the “Company” or “TriNet”) Event Terms and Conditions and In-Person Event Guidelines, as attached as Exhibit A and incorporated by reference and if applicable (collectively the “Agreement”). If I am registering on behalf of someone else, then I am executing this Agreement on behalf of such person, and it is my responsibility to ensure that the person participating is aware of this Agreement and accepts it. By filling this registration out on behalf of someone else I represent and warrant that I have made the participant aware of this Agreement and that they agree to it.
I consent, by electronic signature, that the information I have provided may be used by the Company, including, without limitation, offers or advertisements, telephone call or text message to the number I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number), and including if sent using an automatic telephone dialer or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and or both by email or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
I acknowledge I have reviewed the TriNet Privacy Policy and agree to the collection, use, and disclosure of my information by the Company as described in the TriNet Privacy Policy.
2. Registration
All guests must register to attend any TriNet in-person, virtual, or hybrid event. An event may require a ticket or badge, and the ticket or badge may need to display it at the event. Ticket or badge is complimentary unless otherwise noted, and the complimentary ticket shall have no cash value, may not be redeemed for any other good or service, and may require entry of a coupon code or other terms, conditions, and limitations.
3. Recording and Use of Image
By participating in a TriNet event, and if there is recording, photographing, or videotaping at the TriNet event, I acknowledge and agree to grant the Company the absolute right and permission to record, film, live stream or capture my likeness in any media. I further grant the Company the absolute right, license, and permission, royalty-free and in perpetuity to use my likeness, voice, and opinions, in any and all advertising and promotional materials, or to refrain from doing so, in any manner or media whatsoever, worldwide, without notice to me and without further compensation. I understand that I shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, distortion, or illusionary effect or use in any composite form of my name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, or city and state of residence.
4. Limitation of Liability
I hereby expressly waive and release any and all claims, now known or hereafter known in any jurisdiction throughout the world, against the Company, and its officers, directors, employees, agents, affiliates, shareholders, successors, and assigns (collectively, “Releasees”), on account of injury or death arising out of or attributable to my participation in the event, either in-person, hybrid, or virtual, to which this Agreement relates, and in respect of which I am indicating my planned attendance (the “Activity” or “Activities”), whether arising out of the negligence of the Company or any Releasees or otherwise. Without limiting the foregoing, I covenant not to make or bring any such claim against the Company or any other Releasee, and forever release and discharge the Company and all other Releasees from liability under such claims.
I shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the Company and Releasees against any and all losses, damages, liabilities, deficiencies, claims, actions, judgments, settlements, interest, awards, penalties, fines, costs, or expenses of whatever kind, including attorney fees, fees and the costs of enforcing any right to indemnification under these Agreements (“Claims”), and the cost of pursuing any insurance providers, arising out of or resulting from any claim of a third party related to the Activities.
5. Virtual Event Use
If the event is virtual, the virtual event is controlled, operated, and administered by the Company or its designated vendor from the Company’s offices within the USA. All activities related to the virtual event including livestreaming, broadcasting, and viewing the virtual event shall be based in the US. If you access the virtual event from a location outside the US, you agree that you do so at your own risk, and you are responsible for compliance with all applicable laws. You agree that you will not use any content accessed through the virtual event in any country or in any manner prohibited by any applicable laws, restrictions, or regulations. You waive all rights and release any and all claims, now known or hereafter known in any jurisdiction as it relates to this Section. You shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the Company and Releasees against all Claims as it relates to this Section.
6. Prohibited Conduct
I understand that I, or any representative on my behalf, will not photograph (including take or copy any screen shots of any virtual event presentations including but not limited to questions and answers or any chat room activity that takes place in a virtual space), record, live stream or broadcast audio or video at any TriNet event, either in-person, hybrid, or virtual, without TriNet’s authorized consent. I understand that harassment and discrimination is strictly prohibited. Presentations, postings, and messages from attendees, either in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, should not contain promotional materials, special offers, job offers, product announcements, or solicitation for services. The Company reserves the right to remove such messages and potentially ban sources of those solicitations. In addition, the Company may remove an attendee due to the following prohibited conduct: non-compliance with these guidelines; use of profanity and or engaging in rude, inconsiderate, abusive, disruptive or violent behavior; creating an offensive condition, appearing on video camera with lack of clothing; spamming, excessive drinking, hygiene issues, or refusal to follow directions from TriNet or its designated event staff, or at the sole discretion of TriNet staff. The Company reserves the right to remove me, or anyone who the Company determines, in its sole discretion from registration or participation. Additional prohibited conduct is detailed in Exhibit A In-Person Event Guidelines.
7. Changes of Programming
I acknowledge and agree that the Company, in its sole discretion, has the right to change any and all aspects of the TriNet event.
8. Miscellaneous Terms
This Agreement constitutes the sole and entire agreement of the Company and me with respect to the subject matter contained herein and supersedes all prior and contemporaneous understandings, agreements, representations, and warranties, both written and oral, with respect to such subject matter. If any term or provision of this Agreement is invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any jurisdiction, such invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability shall not affect any other term or provision of this Agreement or invalidate or render unenforceable such term or provision in any other jurisdiction. This Agreement is binding on and shall inure to the benefit of the Company and me and their respective successors and assigns. This Agreement shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, and the parties' consent to jurisdiction and venue in the state and federal courts sitting in Alameda County, California.
I acknowledge the terms of the Agreement is subject to change without notice at any time.
If you have any questions about this Agreement, you may contact us via email by sending a message to sponsorshipsevents@trinet.com.
1. Event Hours and Location
The location and the event hours are provided in the event invite email or registration communication. We reserve the right to change the location and event hours at our discretion. Guests may arrive anytime during the event hours. Please note, you may go through security each time you walk into the event for security measures.
2. In and Out Privileges
In and out privileges may be granted for ticketed attendees. Please make sure to always have your event badge, ticket or ID with you. You may be scanned every time you enter and re-enter the venue. Local venue guidelines may apply and in and out privileges may be prohibited.
3. Photography, Video, Streaming Online
Photography, videography, and streaming online are strictly prohibited at any TriNet in-person event.
4. Food and Drink
Food and drink may be provided to our guests at the event. If you have food restrictions, please reach out to us to make us aware; however, TriNet does not guarantee food restrictions will be accommodated.
5. Smoking
Smoking is not permitted inside or at any TriNet in-person event.
6. Coat Check
Coat check may be available at TriNet in-person event.
7. Lost and Found
TriNet is not responsible for lost or stolen items. Please reach out to the coat check desk at the TriNet in-person event. All items will be kept for 14 business days post-event, and if they are unclaimed, they will be donated. TriNet is not responsible for lost or stolen items.
8. Backpacks, Laptops Bags, Purses, Bags
Guests may be permitted to bring personal items into certain TriNet in-person event. If allowed, they will be subject to inspection.
9. Umbrellas
Umbrellas may not be carried throughout the TriNet in-person event.
10. Accessibility
Please reach out to sponsorshipevents@trinet.com for any accessibility needs at least twenty (20) business days prior to the event to ensure we can accommodate your request.
11. Security
Security may be at the TriNet in-person event, and you may be wanded, have your bags searched, or go through a metal detector machine.
12. Hotel and Lodging
TriNet does not generally provide hotel or lodging to guests for its events. All guests are responsible for their own hotel/lodging. If TriNet does offer hotel or lodging, we will reach out to you directly.
13. Parking
In general, TriNet does not provide parking at its event. If parking or parking passes are available, TriNet shall provide the information directly. No reimbursement is provided for parking for any reason.
14. Protests
TriNet in-person events are not a public forum and will not be used for protests, petition signatures gathering, rallies or other similar activities.
15. Animals
Animals are not permitted at TriNet in-person events unless preapproved by TriNet and the event venue. An exception may be made for service animals on a leash and under their owner’s control as authorized by applicable law. Please reach out to TriNet for service animals requests.
16. Noise
Disruptive noise is prohibited. Visitors with electronic or sound-producing devices, including but not limited to, cell phones, personal device assistant, game devices, etc., will be asked to turn the volume completely off.
17. Weapons
The use or possession of any type of weapon or explosives at or near the TriNet in-person event is strictly prohibited.
18. Mandated Measures
If there are any mandatory protocols or specific health and safety measures, or any necessary consents, required by TriNet for in-person attendance and participation, TriNet will strive to communicate prior to the first day of the event. Please be advised that any policies or procedures that relates to any epidemic are subject to change at any time based on the TriNet’s assessment of current health and safety conditions and legal requirements.
These In-Person Guidelines do not relieve any in-person attendees or their guests of its requirements that may be required by their employer and or agency. In-person attendees and their guests shall adhere to any mandates that may be required.
19. Grounds for Immediate Removal
The following are prohibited and grounds for immediate removal from a TriNet in-person event:
a. Non-compliance with these guidelines or Event Terms and Conditions
b. Use of profanity and or engaging in rude, inconsiderate, abusive or violent behavior
c. Blocking event areas, including any entrance areas, entrance steps, platforms, elevators or stairs, gallery spaces or access ramps, or otherwise interfering with the free flow of pedestrian traffic in and around the event
d. Blocking or interfering with admission lines or special event-related activities
e. Petition signature gathering or leafletting activities in an event area, including any entrance area, entrance steps, platforms or access ramps
f. Smoking any tobacco or other product, including smokeless devices, inside the event or in an outdoor area within 20 feet of a main exit/entrance
g. Excessive intoxication while at TriNet in-person event
h. Possession, use, and/or being under the influence of controlled substances while at TriNet In-person event on premise is strictly prohibited, except as authorized by physician prescription
i. Creating a physically offensive condition, including disturbing odors or infested clothing or personal effects
j. Lack of clothing covering the upper and lower body or footwear
k. Refusal to follow directions from TriNet or its designated event staff
l. Consumption of food or beverages in prohibited areas
m. Unauthorized entry into controlled or restricted areas
n. Unapproved press or media personnel
In addition to the above, any behavior or activity that disrupts the safety or orderly execution of the event, or that affects the staff’s ability to provide services, is prohibited.
TriNet reserves the right to remove anyone in its sole discretion.
20. Additional or Venue Specific Guidelines
There may be additional or event venue specific guidelines in addition to these In-person Event Guidelines. The additional specific guidelines will be provided during registration and are incorporated by reference to these In-Person Event Guidelines.