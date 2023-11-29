TriNet Event Terms and Conditions

Effective 2024.2.15

1. In-Person, Virtual or Hybrid Event Participation

By registering for this event, I agree to the TriNet Group, Inc. and its affiliates (the “Company” or “TriNet”) Event Terms and Conditions and In-Person Event Guidelines, as attached as Exhibit A and incorporated by reference and if applicable (collectively the “Agreement”). If I am registering on behalf of someone else, then I am executing this Agreement on behalf of such person, and it is my responsibility to ensure that the person participating is aware of this Agreement and accepts it. By filling this registration out on behalf of someone else I represent and warrant that I have made the participant aware of this Agreement and that they agree to it.

I consent, by electronic signature, that the information I have provided may be used by the Company, including, without limitation, offers or advertisements, telephone call or text message to the number I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number), and including if sent using an automatic telephone dialer or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and or both by email or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.

I acknowledge I have reviewed the TriNet Privacy Policy and agree to the collection, use, and disclosure of my information by the Company as described in the TriNet Privacy Policy.

2. Registration

All guests must register to attend any TriNet in-person, virtual, or hybrid event. An event may require a ticket or badge, and the ticket or badge may need to display it at the event. Ticket or badge is complimentary unless otherwise noted, and the complimentary ticket shall have no cash value, may not be redeemed for any other good or service, and may require entry of a coupon code or other terms, conditions, and limitations.

3. Recording and Use of Image

By participating in a TriNet event, and if there is recording, photographing, or videotaping at the TriNet event, I acknowledge and agree to grant the Company the absolute right and permission to record, film, live stream or capture my likeness in any media. I further grant the Company the absolute right, license, and permission, royalty-free and in perpetuity to use my likeness, voice, and opinions, in any and all advertising and promotional materials, or to refrain from doing so, in any manner or media whatsoever, worldwide, without notice to me and without further compensation. I understand that I shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, distortion, or illusionary effect or use in any composite form of my name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, or city and state of residence.

4. Limitation of Liability

I hereby expressly waive and release any and all claims, now known or hereafter known in any jurisdiction throughout the world, against the Company, and its officers, directors, employees, agents, affiliates, shareholders, successors, and assigns (collectively, “Releasees”), on account of injury or death arising out of or attributable to my participation in the event, either in-person, hybrid, or virtual, to which this Agreement relates, and in respect of which I am indicating my planned attendance (the “Activity” or “Activities”), whether arising out of the negligence of the Company or any Releasees or otherwise. Without limiting the foregoing, I covenant not to make or bring any such claim against the Company or any other Releasee, and forever release and discharge the Company and all other Releasees from liability under such claims.

I shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the Company and Releasees against any and all losses, damages, liabilities, deficiencies, claims, actions, judgments, settlements, interest, awards, penalties, fines, costs, or expenses of whatever kind, including attorney fees, fees and the costs of enforcing any right to indemnification under these Agreements (“Claims”), and the cost of pursuing any insurance providers, arising out of or resulting from any claim of a third party related to the Activities.

5. Virtual Event Use

If the event is virtual, the virtual event is controlled, operated, and administered by the Company or its designated vendor from the Company’s offices within the USA. All activities related to the virtual event including livestreaming, broadcasting, and viewing the virtual event shall be based in the US. If you access the virtual event from a location outside the US, you agree that you do so at your own risk, and you are responsible for compliance with all applicable laws. You agree that you will not use any content accessed through the virtual event in any country or in any manner prohibited by any applicable laws, restrictions, or regulations. You waive all rights and release any and all claims, now known or hereafter known in any jurisdiction as it relates to this Section. You shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the Company and Releasees against all Claims as it relates to this Section.

6. Prohibited Conduct

I understand that I, or any representative on my behalf, will not photograph (including take or copy any screen shots of any virtual event presentations including but not limited to questions and answers or any chat room activity that takes place in a virtual space), record, live stream or broadcast audio or video at any TriNet event, either in-person, hybrid, or virtual, without TriNet’s authorized consent. I understand that harassment and discrimination is strictly prohibited. Presentations, postings, and messages from attendees, either in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, should not contain promotional materials, special offers, job offers, product announcements, or solicitation for services. The Company reserves the right to remove such messages and potentially ban sources of those solicitations. In addition, the Company may remove an attendee due to the following prohibited conduct: non-compliance with these guidelines; use of profanity and or engaging in rude, inconsiderate, abusive, disruptive or violent behavior; creating an offensive condition, appearing on video camera with lack of clothing; spamming, excessive drinking, hygiene issues, or refusal to follow directions from TriNet or its designated event staff, or at the sole discretion of TriNet staff. The Company reserves the right to remove me, or anyone who the Company determines, in its sole discretion from registration or participation. Additional prohibited conduct is detailed in Exhibit A In-Person Event Guidelines.

7. Changes of Programming

I acknowledge and agree that the Company, in its sole discretion, has the right to change any and all aspects of the TriNet event.

8. Miscellaneous Terms

This Agreement constitutes the sole and entire agreement of the Company and me with respect to the subject matter contained herein and supersedes all prior and contemporaneous understandings, agreements, representations, and warranties, both written and oral, with respect to such subject matter. If any term or provision of this Agreement is invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any jurisdiction, such invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability shall not affect any other term or provision of this Agreement or invalidate or render unenforceable such term or provision in any other jurisdiction. This Agreement is binding on and shall inure to the benefit of the Company and me and their respective successors and assigns. This Agreement shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, and the parties' consent to jurisdiction and venue in the state and federal courts sitting in Alameda County, California.

I acknowledge the terms of the Agreement is subject to change without notice at any time.

If you have any questions about this Agreement, you may contact us via email by sending a message to sponsorshipsevents@trinet.com.