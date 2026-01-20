Compliance

Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses

An employee handbook is the document that sets out your company's policies, expectations, and benefits for employees. This guide explains what an employee handbook is, what to include, how to create one step by step, and how often to update it. You'll leave with information that can help serve as a starting point to build a handbook that fits your business, along with a template and examples to start from.