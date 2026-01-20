Giving small businesses more time to think big.
Payroll. Benefits. Compliance.
HR, fully handled
You want big company benefits and a team that’s deeply involved in running your HR. Fewer things to manage and more room to grow.
HR that fits you
Your HR is working, but you want to get more out of it. Get experienced HR expertise and guidance to lean on.
Find the option that fits your needs. Take our Assessment
See Why 22,000+ Businesses Choose TriNet
Cybriant
Jeff Heilig, Owner & Co-Founder
Macs Adventure
Alex Fitterer, People Services Manager
Le Botaniste
Laurent Francois, Co-Founder & CEO
Fairytale Brownies
Eileen Spitalny, Founder & Co-owner
Offer Benefits
Competitive benefits help attract and retain top talent—79% of employees say that having benefits that meet their needs is very important when choosing a job.*
Run Payroll
Efficient, timely payroll processing from an industry leader—we processed $70 billion in payroll in 2025.*
Stay Compliant
Help mitigate risks that can be costly with compliance support. We help you navigate complex federal, state, and local rules and requirements.
Learn about our services
Optimize HR with ease
Don’t just take our word for it.
Recent Insights
Understanding Employee Benefits Eligibility
2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I know if I need a PEO or ASO?
Every business is different. Our free HR Solution Assessment helps you determine whether a PEO, ASO, or similar solution could be the best fit for your needs.
What size businesses do you work with?
How does your pricing work?
What HR solutions do you offer?
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
TriNet Awards and Recognition
Newsweek
US News & World Report
TIME
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Newsweek
Newsweek
Newsweek
Mental Health America (MHA)
Mental Health America (MHA)
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Disability Equality Index (DEI)
The Business Intelligence Group
G2
G2
TrustRadius
TrustRadius