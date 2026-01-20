Giving small businesses more time to think big.

Payroll. Benefits. Compliance.

HR, fully handled

You want big company benefits and a team that’s deeply involved in running your HR. Fewer things to manage and more room to grow.

HR that fits you

Your HR is working, but you want to get more out of it. Get experienced HR expertise and guidance to lean on.

Find the option that fits your needs. Take our Assessment 

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See Why 22,000+ Businesses Choose TriNet

Offer Benefits

Offer Benefits

Competitive benefits help attract and retain top talent—79% of employees say that having benefits that meet their needs is very important when choosing a job.*

*TriNet State of the Workplace (2024)
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Run Payroll Efficient

Run Payroll

Efficient, timely payroll processing from an industry leader—we processed $70 billion in payroll in 2025.*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
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Stay Compliant

Stay Compliant

Help mitigate risks that can be costly with compliance support. We help you navigate complex federal, state, and local rules and requirements.

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Learn about our services

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HR Consulting Expertise
Receive guidance on intricate HR challenges so you can maintain best practices.
Learn more about our HR consulting expertise
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Access to Big-Company Benefits
Seamlessly manage — and give employees access to — comprehensive benefits packages.
Learn more about our benefits
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Headache-Free Payroll
Take care of all aspects of payroll processing, helps to ensure timely, accurate payment and payroll tax compliance.
Learn more about payroll
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Risk Mitigation and Up-to-Date HR Compliance
Navigate the complexities of employment-related compliance concerns, staying up to date with federal, state and local requirements.
Learn more about risk mitigation
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A Complete HR Platform
Intuitive tools to help automate HR processes like time tracking, leave requests, and more.
Learn more about our HR platform
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Go Global
International payroll, benefits, compliance—managed with ease through a single experience.
Learn more about global
Optimize HR with ease

Optimize HR with ease

We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether you’re enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Get access to benefits, technology and expertise you need to move your business forward.
Learn more about our solutions

Don’t just take our word for it.

Cybriant
Dagne Dover
Equilend
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Happiest Baby
Joan Creative
Mammoth biosciences
MJFF
Mike's Hot Honey
MTI
ODA
Urogne

Recent Insights

Benefits

Understanding Employee Benefits Eligibility

Understanding employee benefits eligibility can be tricky. Read on to learn all you need to know about eligibility requirements for employees.
August 6, 2026
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Benefits

2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs

Discover how customizable employee benefit plans are for small and mid-size companies in 2026, plus options, trends, and tips to tailor your package.
August 6, 2026
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Compliance

Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses

An employee handbook is the document that sets out your company's policies, expectations, and benefits for employees. This guide explains what an employee handbook is, what to include, how to create one step by step, and how often to update it. You'll leave with information that can help serve as a starting point to build a handbook that fits your business, along with a template and examples to start from.
August 5, 2026
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View All Insights

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know if I need a PEO or ASO?

Every business is different. Our free HR Solution Assessment helps you determine whether a PEO, ASO, or similar solution could be the best fit for your needs.

Take the Assessment

What size businesses do you work with?

We work with small to medium-size businesses with five to more than 1,000 employees. We tailor our solutions to your company’s needs.
Connect with us now

How does your pricing work?

Many factors go into our pricing structure, including the state of your business and the size of your company. Once you meet with one of our consultants, we can provide a personalized quote.
Connect with us now

What HR solutions do you offer?

We offer two HR solutions tailored to your needs: our full PEO offering, TriNet PEO, and our platform plus support solution, HR Plus.
Connect with us now

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

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TriNet Awards and Recognition

Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces 2026

Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027
TIME: America's Best Companies 2026

TIME

America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025

Newsweek

American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025
Newsweek American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025

Newsweek

American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025
Newsweek #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2024 & 2025

Mental Health America (MHA)

Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2024 & 2025
Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2023

Mental Health America (MHA)

Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2023
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Equality 100

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Equality 100 - 2025
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 & 2024 Corporate Equality Index

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Corporate Equality Index 2023 & 2024
Disability Equality Index Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024

Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024
The Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
G2 Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026

G2

Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026
G2 Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
TrustRadius Top Rated 2026

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2026
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026