You don’t have to shoulder HR tasks alone. Our expansive range of services and expertise lifts the burden of HR so you can redirect your focus where it matters most: growing your business and culture.

Why Choose TriNet?
From risk mitigation to payroll processing, access to benefits and HR guidance, it takes a lot to keep your business running smoothly. Let us help—here’s how:
Engage Your Team
Keep your team motivated and engaged with our benefits offerings.
Save More Time
Free up your time for strategic initiatives with our productivity enhancing HR software.
Drive Cost Savings
Offset overhead costs and optimize your budget.

Optimize HR with Ease

We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether you’re enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up.

TriNet PEO

Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO – unifying HR, access to benefits and payroll processing into one full-service HR solution.

Compliance and risk mitigation
Ensure complex regulations and compliance requirements are met

Multi-state payroll processing
Manage and pay remote, hybrid and independent contractors from anywhere

Big company benefits
Access quality benefits to recruit top talent

Team of experts
Personalized support, including direct access to HR professionals

All-in-one HR platform
Your HR data in one desktop and mobile application

HR Platform

Harness a modern self-service platform to simplify HR tasks without the demands of manual work.

Advanced payroll features
Three-click pay runs, automatic-tax filing, earned wage access and more

Employee time and scheduling
Employees can clock in and out, as well as track time and PTO

Connected employee benefits
Offer more benefits without administrative complexity

Recruiting to retention
Automate every step of the employment cycle, from recruiting, to onboarding, to retention

Performance management tools
Create custom performance reviews or steal our out-of-box templates to modernize your review cycles

HR Plus

Get outsourced admin support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax – complemented by our modern HR technology.

Payroll tax compliance
A team that manages 250+ payroll tax jurisdictions

Workforce & document management
Management of the entire employee lifecycle from onboarding to off-boarding

HR compliance management
Reviews policies and procedures to comply with federal, state and local laws

Payroll tax jurisdiction registration
Register or recover payroll tax accounts

Industry-focused Solutions

Every industry—from tech to healthcare, finance to retail—faces distinct HR challenges. That’s why we provide specialized solutions to handle your industry and business needs properly. We adapt our offerings to the way your industry operates, meaning our tools and strategic guidance are specifically suited to you.

"TriNet’s benefits offerings, HR infrastructure, and access to HR professionals have allowed me to focus on what I need to focus on – building culture and hiring the right people."
Solutions for Every Stage of Business

Whether you’re a start-up or a mature organization, our HR solutions flex to empower your business growth. As you scale, our tools grow in step, effortlessly matching your changing needs. Let us handle HR so you can handle innovation—from startup to enterprise, we're with you every step of the way.

Clarus

Navigate Complex Tax Credits with TriNet Clarus R+D

The R&D tax credit may be available to your company for innovative work you’ve already done—and many small and medium-size businesses don’t know they’re eligible to claim the tax credit. Through TriNet Clarus R+D solution and service, we can help you claim the tax credit with ease so you can continue to reinvest in your business’s growth and innovation.

Resources

A Startup’s HR Survival Guide
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide

Learn how to build your roadmap to help with talent retention, HR compliance and risk mitigation.

How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow
How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow

Your HR operation is in a unique position to support scale. Find out how you can use culture, process and data to effectively grow your business.

See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business
See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business

TriNet HR solutions can help you with these challenges so you can continue to grow your business. Here are some of the ways we can help.

ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
