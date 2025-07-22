HR: Managed
You don’t have to shoulder HR tasks alone.
Optimize HR With Ease
We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether you’re enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up.
TriNet PEO
Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO—unifying
Compliance and risk mitigation
Ensure complex regulations and compliance requirements are met.
Multi-state payroll processing
Manage and pay remote, hybrid and independent contractors from anywhere.
Big company benefits
Access quality benefits to recruit top talent.
Team of experts
Personalized support, including direct access to HR professionals.
All-in-one HR platform
Your HR data in one desktop and mobile application.
HR Plus
Get outsourced admin support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax—complemented by our modern HR technology.
HR Platform
Harness a modern platform to simplify HR tasks without the demands of manual work. Our all-in-one software includes payroll, benefits admin, onboarding and much more!
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
A team of payroll tax specialists helps you navigate one of the most complex parts of running a business - payroll tax.
Payroll Manager
Consider your payroll processing needs covered. You’ll have access to dedicated payroll managers who help with the responsibilities of a traditional payroll department.
HR Manager
Rely on a dedicated team of experienced professionals to for your HR needs. They help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.
Industry-focused solutions
Every industry—from tech to healthcare, finance to retail—faces distinct HR challenges. That’s why we provide specialized solutions to handle your industry and business needs properly. We adapt our offerings to the way your industry operates, meaning our tools and strategic guidance are specifically suited to you.
Solutions for every stage of business
Whether you’re a startup or a mature organization, our HR solutions flex to empower your business growth. As you scale, our tools grow in step, effortlessly matching your changing needs. Let us handle HR, so you can handle innovation—from startup to enterprise, we're with you every step of the way.