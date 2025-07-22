HR: ​​​​Managed

You don’t have to shoulder HR tasks alone. Our expansive range of services and expertise lifts the burden of HR, so you can redirect your focus where it matters mostgrowing your business and culture.

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Why Choose TriNet?
From risk mitigation to payroll processing, access to benefits and HR guidance, it takes a lot to keep your business running smoothly. Let us help—here’s how:
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Engage your team
Keep your team motivated and engaged with our benefits offerings.
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Save more time
Free up your time for strategic initiatives with our productivity enhancing HR software.
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Drive cost savings
Offset overhead costs and optimize your budget.

Optimize HR With Ease

We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether you’re enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up.

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TriNet PEO

Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO—unifying HR, access to benefits and payroll processing into one full-service HR solution.

Compliance and risk mitigation
Ensure complex regulations and compliance requirements are met.

Multi-state payroll processing
Manage and pay remote, hybrid and independent contractors from anywhere.

Big company benefits
Access quality benefits to recruit top talent.

Team of experts
Personalized support, including direct access to HR professionals.

All-in-one HR platform
Your HR data in one desktop and mobile application.

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HR Plus

Get outsourced admin support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax—complemented by our modern HR technology.

HR Platform
Harness a modern platform to simplify HR tasks without the demands of manual work. Our all-in-one software includes payroll, benefits admin, onboarding and much more!

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
A team of payroll tax specialists helps you navigate one of the most complex parts of running a business - payroll tax.

Payroll Manager
Consider your payroll processing needs covered. You’ll have access to dedicated payroll managers who help with the responsibilities of a traditional payroll department.

HR Manager
Rely on a dedicated team of experienced professionals to for your HR needs. They help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.

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HR solutions tailored to your industry

Industry-focused solutions

Every industry—from tech to healthcare, finance to retail—faces distinct HR challenges. That’s why we provide specialized solutions to handle your industry and business needs properly. We adapt our offerings to the way your industry operates, meaning our tools and strategic guidance are specifically suited to you.

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Dr. David Boudreault, MD, FACS, Owner and Founder, Illuminate Plastic Surgery
"TriNet helped us improve how we’re handling HR, while letting us maintain our identity and culture. TriNet offers the tools and resources we need to keep things going, while being more present for our employees and patients."
Dr. David Boudreault, MD, FACS
Owner and Founder, Illuminate Plastic Surgery
Dr. David Boudreault, MD, FACS, Owner and Founder, Illuminate Plastic Surgery
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Solutions for every stage of business

Whether you’re a startup or a mature organization, our HR solutions flex to empower your business growth. As you scale, our tools grow in step, effortlessly matching your changing needs. Let us handle HR, so you can handle innovation—from startup to enterprise, we're with you every step of the way.

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Resources

A Startup’s HR Survival Guide
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide

Learn how to build your roadmap to help with talent retention, HR compliance and risk mitigation.

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How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow
How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow

Your HR operation is in a unique position to support scale. Find out how you can use culture, process and data to effectively grow your business.

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See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business
See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business

TriNet HR solutions can help you with these challenges so you can continue to grow your business. Here are some of the ways we can help.

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Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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