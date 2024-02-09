Switch HR Providers With Ease
Our unified HR solution combines payroll processing, benefits and risk mitigation, making HR headaches a thing of the past. And when you switch to TriNet,
We make changing providers seamless
Elevate your HR with TriNet
of surveyed organizations agree that after moving to TriNet, their organization was able to deliver a better overall experience to their employees.*
Customer Success Stories
The Immertec team uses the streamlined expense management solution to automate the expense reporting process and eliminate the aggravation of managing paper expense reports.
“We needed a solution that would make providing access to benefits easy for us. Through some recommendations and evaluation of a couple of different companies, we came to TriNet and haven't looked back since.”
Deepa Gandhi
Co-Founder and CEO
Dagne Dover
We help Taycor Financial move to our services and expand its HR functions, enhancing their recruitment and retention.
“Ever since we made the decision to work with TriNet, we've experienced extremely responsive and incredibly helpful people at every turn. Even after implementation, our relationship managers have continued to check in to make sure the core values continue to be highlighted and nurtured. Working with TriNet feels like a true partnership and not just a platform.”
Michael Hong
CEO & President
Taycor Financial
From just two employees to 250, we support the McCarton Foundation's impactful growth after they switched to our services.
“So many of the things that as a smaller nonprofit we couldn't have afforded to provide, TriNet did for us. TriNet has helped us grow from two employees to over 250, and they will help us double that number and double our impact as we go into the future.”
Whitney Loy, CEO
McCarton Foundation