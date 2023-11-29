SolutionsBusiness StageSwitching Providers

Switch HR Providers With Ease

Our unified HR solution combines payroll processing, benefits, and risk mitigation, making HR headaches a thing of the past. And when you switch to TriNet, you’ll get step-by-step support through the transition, starting before your first payroll and continuing through go-live and beyond.

Talk to an Expert

We Make Changing Providers Seamless

We’ll be by your side with expert support and guidance as you change HR providers. Here’s how we help new customers make the switch:
Guided implementation with transition consultants
Develop and manage your transition plan and timeline
Provide platform training
Prepare you for your first payroll processing
Offer orientations and communications for your employees
Share benefits enrollment communication and enablement tools for worksite employees
Elevate HR with TriNet
Switch to our unified HR solution combining payroll processing, benefits, and risk mitigation. Gain expert guidance and scalable, advanced technology for business and growth. We streamline HR, helping you with HR compliance and operational excellence through all stages of business growth.
64
64% of HR managers lack the time and resources to meet HR challenges
All-in-One HR Platform
Simplify HR administration with our unified HR solution, integrating payroll processing, benefits, and risk mitigation into a single efficient service. Experience the ease of handling HR with one reliable provider.
* Upcounsel
60
60% of organizations reported reengineering their HR processes as a top initiative*
Expertise at Your Service
Benefit from our experienced HR professionals' expert advice, helping you to ensure HR compliance and operational excellence. Enhance your overall business performance and employee satisfaction.
*KPMG, HR Transformation Study. 2017.
44
44% of HR leaders say that driving better business outcomes is their number one priority for technology transformation
Scale with Confidence
Filter deeper, and share or export reports to circulate with your leadership team so everyone is on the same page
* NAPEO
64
64% of HR managers lack the time and resources to meet HR challenges
Ben Weintraub - Founder & CEO, Kajeet, Inc.
"We want happy employees. We want them to have the right benefits. And we want to do it in the easiest way, both for the employee and for the company, and TriNet allows us to do that. It allows us to stay focused on our customers."
Ben Weintraub
Founder & CEO, Kajeet, Inc.
View This Story
Ben Weintraub - Founder & CEO, Kajeet, Inc.

Customer Success Stories

These diverse businesses partner with TriNet for HR services:
Dagne Dover's HR Evolution
Dagne Dover's HR Evolution

The Immertec team also uses the streamlined expense management solution to automate the expense reporting process and eliminate the aggravation of managing paper expense reports.

“We needed a solution that would make providing access to benefits easy for us. Through some recommendations and evaluation of a couple of different companies, we came to TriNet and haven't looked back since.”

Deepa Gandhi
Co-Founder and CEO
Dagne Dover

Read More
Taycor's Strategic HR Growth
Taycor's Strategic HR Growth

We help Taycor Financial move to our services and expand its HR functions, enhancing their recruitment and retention.

“Ever since we made the decision to work with TriNet, we've experienced extremely responsive and incredibly helpful people at every turn. Even after implementation, our relationship managers have continued to check in to make sure the core values continue to be highlighted and nurtured. Working with TriNet feels like a true partnership and not just a platform.”

Michael Hong
CEO & President
Taycor Financial

Read More
McCarton Foundation's HR Leap
McCarton Foundation's HR Leap

From just two employees to 250, we support the McCarton Foundation's impactful growth after they switched to our services.

“So many of the things that as a smaller nonprofit we couldn't have afforded to provide, TriNet did for us. TriNet has helped us grow from two employees to over 250, and they will help us double that number and double our impact as we go into the future.”

Whitney Loy, CEO
McCarton Foundation

Read More

Don’t just take our word for it.

DailymotionAudezeDagne DoverHappiest BabyKendombancMJFFMoleskinePerfect SnakesODAPattillmanUrogne

Build a Business Case

Ready to switch but need to convince your team? We help you craft a compelling business case, providing the insights and expertise to showcase our value to your decision-makers.

Resources

Explore resources tailored to address HR challenges across business lifecycles, reinforcing TriNet's commitment to your expansion.
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide

Learn how to build your roadmap to help with talent retention, HR compliance, and risk mitigation.

Get the eGuide
How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow
How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow

Your HR operation is in a unique position to support scale. Find out how you can use culture, process and data to effectively grow your business.

Get the eGuide
See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business
See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business

TriNet HR solutions can help you with these challenges so you can continue to grow your business. Here are some of the ways we can help.

Get eGuide

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification