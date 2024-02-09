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HR for Technology Companies

Let us take on your day-to-day HR, so you can deliver on your ambitious targets.

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HR solutions for Technology
TriNet is with you from startup to scale

We’re with you from startup to scale

Whether your concern is a scalable platform for your growth phase, finding product/market fit or attracting the best talent—you need to focus on innovation rather than the small details. That’s where we come in. With our long-standing track record of client support, the technology to get the job done and our expert guidance to help keep you ahead of all things HR, we're the growth partner you need now and as you scale.

Your people are your foundation

Your people are your foundation

If you take care of your employees, they'll take care of your business. With the best talent, you can roll out innovative products and build value. But beyond this, you need to develop your team and create an environment that makes them want to stay. With TriNet, you can offer premium benefits—a variety of affordable health plans as well as options like commuter benefits and pet insurance. And when it comes to longevity, you get the tools you need for development and performance management.

Get the help you need with TriNet

Get the help you need to grow

Business is booming and you're about to open up a new office out of state. But instead of celebrating, you're studying up on employment law. Who knew that things like harassment training, COBRA continuation and paid leave vary from state to state? Get the strategic HR you need to elevate your people, processes and systems for the next stage of your company’s success. Stay focused on your key priorities, your product and your mission.

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Customer success story

Challenge
Staying abreast of ever-changing employment and HR regulations and HR functions proved painful and overwhelming for Immertec.

Solution
Outsourcing HR to TriNet helps give Immertec peace of mind and fuels their growth with access to risk mitigation, premium benefits, compliance guidance and technology.

Read Their Full Story
86,000

approximate discrimination are charges filed with the EEOC every year1

1U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Charge Statistics Through 2017.
$160,000

is the average settlement amount for discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year2

2Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).
Safeguard the valuation of your company

Safeguard your valuation

Shielding your company from liability and unnecessary expense is critical. An extensive risk mitigation program and compliance guidance can help prevent issues that might otherwise jeopardize your stability. With a per employee per month administrative cost structure, you can accurately predict your HR costs based on your forecasted growth. Help ensure your company’s market value stays on solid ground.

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Benefits Options

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Payroll Services

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Risk Mitigation

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Technology Platform

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HR Expertise

Ben Weintraub - Founder & CEO, Kajeet, Inc.
We want happy employees. We want them to have the right benefits. And we want to do it in the easiest way, both for the employee and for the company—and TriNet allows us to do that. It allows us to stay focused on our customers."
Ben Weintraub
Founder & CEO, Kajeet, Inc.
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Ben Weintraub - Founder & CEO, Kajeet, Inc.
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* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

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