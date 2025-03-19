News and Press
Update-to-date TriNet news and press releases.
Press Releases
TriNet’s HR Plus Offering Surpasses 40,000 Users and Expands HR Support Capabilities for SMBs
June 10, 2026
In The News
New Report Says Many Gen-Z Employees Plan to Quit in the Next 6 Months. Here’s How to Keep Your Top Talent
Inc. Magazine—New survey data from TriNet reveals just how big the professional perception gaps are between the workforce’s youngest employees and their bosses.
February 5, 2026
Payroll Tax Issues Can Block Your Funding. Here’s How to Stay Fundable
Inc. Magazine—These hidden liabilities, sometimes forgotten by busy founders, can derail funding applications in an instant. To provide additional insight, subject matter experts share their perspectives.
September 2, 2025
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Awards
TriNet Earns 95 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index
November 30, 2023
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