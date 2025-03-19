News and Press

Update-to-date TriNet news and press releases.
Press Releases
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TriNet Recognized as a Top Workplace by TIME, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report
July 27, 2026
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TriNet’s HR Plus Offering Surpasses 40,000 Users and Expands HR Support Capabilities for SMBs
June 10, 2026
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TriNet Brings Industry Experts and Entrepreneurs Together for Three-Day Virtual Summit During National Small Business Week
April 20, 2026
In The News
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New Report Says Many Gen-Z Employees Plan to Quit in the Next 6 Months. Here’s How to Keep Your Top Talent
Inc. Magazine—New survey data from TriNet reveals just how big the professional perception gaps are between the workforce’s youngest employees and their bosses.
February 5, 2026
Payroll Tax Issues Can Block Your Funding. Here’s How to Stay Fundable
Inc. Magazine—These hidden liabilities, sometimes forgotten by busy founders, can derail funding applications in an instant. To provide additional insight, subject matter experts share their perspectives.
September 2, 2025
Big California HR Group Signs Lease at High-Profile Project in Dunwoody
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution—TriNet will occupy new offices in High Street, a mixed-use project under development just west of Perimeter Mall.
May 19, 2025

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Awards
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TriNet Wins 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award
April 10, 2024
Newsweek Ranks #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
TriNet Ranked #1 in Newsweek’s Excellence 1000 Index 2024
February 20, 2024
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TriNet Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek
December 21, 2023
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TriNet Earns 95 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index
November 30, 2023
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TriNet Wins Eight Telly Awards for Its ‘People Matter’ Campaign
May 31, 2023
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TriNet Wins Four Stevie Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2022
April 28, 2023
Media Contact
Renee Brotherton
Renee Brotherton
Vice President, Corporate Communications
925.965.8441
pr@trinet.com