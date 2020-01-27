01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 1, 2022
PEO Insider—TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield is featured on the cover of NAPEO’s PEO Insider, where he discusses the new world of work, and what that means for TriNet’s customers and other small and medium-size businesses!
May 18, 2021

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 18, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $300 Million of its Common Stock

February 17, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

The Great Re-evaluation and the New World of Work

CES 2022 Trends That Will Reshape Exhibit Booths in the Year Ahead

January 26, 2022

AdAge—CES 2022 Trends That Will Reshape Exhibit Booths in the Year Ahead

Covid Is Having a Profound Impact on U.S. Businesses: How Will You Adapt?

January 4, 2022

Inc. Magazine—Covid Is Having a Profound Impact on U.S. Businesses: How Will You Adapt?

TriNet Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards for its ‘People Matter’ Marketing Campaign

TriNet Wins a 2021 Best Customer Support Award from TrustRadius

January 6, 2021

TriNet’s COVID-19 Resource Center Earns a Silver Stevie® Award for Most Valuable Corporate Response

September 23, 2020

TriNet Wins Eight Silver Telly Awards for Its ‘People Matter’ Marketing Campaign

June 4, 2020

The Best PEO Service Providers of 2020

March 1, 2020

Top 20 Employee Management Software 2020

January 27, 2020

Renee Brotherton
Vice President, Corporate Communications

925.965.8441
pr@trinet.com
