Maximize Growth, Minimize Hassle
When you’re growing, you need time. 28% of small businesses grew in 2020—this climbed to 69% for PEO clients.*
icon_Main_Street.svg
Navigate Compliance with Confidence
64% of HR managers lack time to meet HR compliance challenges.*
icon_Large_Deals.svg
Benefits That Drive Employee Loyalty
75% of employees are more likely to stay with their employer because of the benefits program.*
Meeting Your Needs as You Grow

Whether you’re just getting started or your business is well-established, we’ve got the HR solutions you need to develop and scale confidently.

Startups

Empowering Startups

We know starting a business isn’t easy, but we make HR easy for you. We’ll take care of payroll processing, access to benefits, and compliance so you can reap the benefits.

  • Attract and retain top-notch talent with access to big-company benefits.
  • Get expert guidance to help you mitigate HR risks.
  • Focus on growing your business — not HR busywork.
Navigating Growth

You’re past the startup phase and are in growth mode, expanding your reach, payroll — and complexity. We’ve got the HR insights and tools you need for success.

  • Adapt our flexible HR solutions to ensure smooth transitions and efficient growth.
  • Offer access to competitive benefits and a robust HR platform for attracting and managing talent.
  • Get data-driven insights and expert consulting to help you make informed decisions that align with your goals.
Sustaining Your Business

Your business is well-established and mature, which means that precise HR management is key. Our expert guidance helps ensure compliance and culture continuity.

  • Use our advanced HR solutions to streamline sophisticated operations.
  • Empower your seasoned workforce with top-tier benefits and development tools.
  • Manage compliance confidently in this evolving regulatory landscape.
Insights for Every Stage

Explore resources tailored to address HR challenges across business lifecycles, reinforcing TriNet's commitment to your expansion.
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide

Learn how to build your roadmap to help with talent retention, HR compliance, and risk mitigation.

How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow

Your HR operation is in a unique position to support scale. Find out how you can use culture, process and data to effectively grow your business.

Employee Retention Strategies

This checklist of employee retention strategies will help you commit to your employees’ well-being, stay competitive in this labor market, and solidify your company’s spot as a top place to work.

