SolutionsBusiness Stage

Your HR Ally Through Every Stage

From startup spark to established success, we provide adaptive HR solutions for each phase of your business journey. Work with us for confident growth and peace of mind.

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Maximize growth, minimize hassle
When you’re growing, you need time. In 2020, a total of 28% of small businesses grew—this climbed to 69% for PEO clients.*
* NAPEO. Individual business results may vary.
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Navigate compliance with confidence
64% of HR managers lack time to meet HR compliance challenges.*
* UpCounsel
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Benefits that drive employee loyalty
75% of employees are more likely to stay with their employer because of the benefits program.*
* HR Vision

Meeting your needs as you grow

Whether you’re just getting started or your business is well-established, we’ve got the HR solutions you need to develop and scale confidently.

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Empowering startups

We know starting a business isn’t easy, but we make HR easy for you. We’ll take care of payroll processing, access to benefits and compliance, so you can reap the benefits:

  • Attract and retain top-notch talent with access to big-company benefits
  • Get expert guidance to help you mitigate HR risks
  • Focus on growing your business—not HR busywork
Start Strong
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Navigating growth

You’re past the startup phase and are in growth mode, expanding your reach, payroll—and complexity. We’ve got the HR insights and tools you need for success:

  • Adapt our flexible HR solutions to ensure smooth transitions and efficient growth
  • Offer access to competitive benefits and a robust HR platform for attracting and managing talent
  • Get data-driven insights and expert consulting to help you make informed decisions that align with your goals
Grow With Confidence
Risk mitigation

Sustaining your business

Your business is well-established and mature, which means that precise HR management is key. Our expert guidance helps ensure compliance and culture continuity:

  • Use our advanced HR solutions to streamline sophisticated operations
  • Empower your seasoned workforce with top-tier benefits and development tools
  • Manage compliance confidently in this evolving regulatory landscape
Maintain Excellence

Insights for Every Stage

Explore resources tailored to address HR challenges across business lifecycles, reinforcing TriNet's commitment to your expansion.
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide

Learn how to build your roadmap to help with talent retention, HR compliance and risk mitigation.

Get eGuide
How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow
How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow

Your HR operation is in a unique position to support scale. Find out how you can use culture, process and data to effectively grow your business.

Get eGuide
Employee Retention Strategies

This checklist of employee retention strategies will help you commit to your employees’ well-being, stay competitive in this labor market and solidify your company’s spot as a top place to work.

Read more

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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