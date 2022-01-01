01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Our Services
>
Risk Mitigation
>
Workers' Comp

Workers' Compensation

Minimize risks and manage claims.

Market-Leading Coverage

Our market-leading workers’ comp solution helps to protect both your valuable employees and your business in the unfortunate event of a workplace injury. With predictable pay-as-you go billing, our solution is affordable and simplifies budgeting.

What this means for you:

  • Quality coverage from an A+ rated carrier
  • Pay-as-you-go billing for cash flow optimization
  • No year-end audits
Market leading coverage

Claims Management

Our claims management team is experienced, responsive and focused on expediting every case, while helping to prevent fraudulent claims.
Learn more about Employment Practices Risk Mitigation

Expedited claims handling

Fraud prevention assistance

Integrated medical care

Nurse advocacy

Access to top physician networks, including the Medical Provider Network in California

Analytics and exception-based reporting

Risk Management

Our risk management consultants provide guidance to help reduce the likelihood of work injuries and associated expenses. With an industry-specialized team of experts who conduct on-site assessments, we can help review potential risks.

Our services include:

  • Thorough industry-specific assessment
  • Identification of potential hazards
  • Risk reduction prioritization recommendation
  • Results tracking and monitoring
  • Assistance with virtually any HR need from recommendations to implementation
Risk Management

Workplace Safety

Our workplace safety programs include access to training, a comprehensive resources library and advice on how to safeguard both your employees and your workplace.

Get support in key areas:

  • Workplace safety programs
  • Management training
  • Training videos and templates
  • Return-to-work protocols
Workplace Safety

Customer Stories

Sometimes people are injured in the office and we have to process workers’ compensation. TriNet helps us stay compliant with everything related to HR.
Walter Zhang
In-House Legal Counsel, Hiretual
View All Stories
Walter Zhang - In-House Legal Counsel, Hiretual
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy