Our market-leading workers’ comp solution helps to protect both your valuable employees and your business in the unfortunate event of a workplace injury. With predictable pay-as-you go billing, our solution is affordable and simplifies budgeting.
What this means for you:
Expedited claims handling
Fraud prevention assistance
Integrated medical care
Nurse advocacy
Access to top physician networks, including the Medical Provider Network in California
Analytics and exception-based reporting
Our risk management consultants provide guidance to help reduce the likelihood of work injuries and associated expenses. With an industry-specialized team of experts who conduct on-site assessments, we can help review potential risks.
Our services include:
Our workplace safety programs include access to training, a comprehensive resources library and advice on how to safeguard both your employees and your workplace.
Get support in key areas: