Workers' Compensation
Minimize risks and manage claims.
Market-leading coverage
Our market-leading workers’ comp solution helps to protect both your valuable employees and your business in the unfortunate event of a workplace injury. With predictable pay-as-you go billing, our solution is affordable and simplifies budgeting.
What this means for you:
- Quality coverage from an A+ rated carrier
- Pay-as-you-go billing for cash flow optimization
- No year-end audits
Claims management
Risk management
Our risk management consultants provide guidance to help reduce the likelihood of work injuries and associated expenses. With an industry-specialized team of experts who conduct on-site assessments, we can help review potential risks.
Our services include:
- Thorough industry-specific assessment
- Identification of potential hazards
- Risk reduction prioritization recommendation
- Results tracking and monitoring
- Assistance with virtually any HR need from recommendations to implementation
Workplace Safety
Our workplace safety programs include access to training, a comprehensive resources library and advice on how to safeguard both your employees and your workplace.
Get support in key areas:
- Workplace safety programs
- Management training
- Training videos and templates
- Return-to-work protocols