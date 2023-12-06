HR ServicesRisk And ComplianceWorkers' Comp

Workers' Compensation

Minimize risks and manage claims.

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Market-leading coverage

Our market-leading workers’ comp solution helps to protect both your valuable employees and your business in the unfortunate event of a workplace injury. With predictable pay-as-you go billing, our solution is affordable and simplifies budgeting.

What this means for you:

  • Quality coverage from an A+ rated carrier
  • Pay-as-you-go billing for cash flow optimization
  • No year-end audits

Claims management

Our claims management team is experienced, responsive and focused on expediting every case, while helping to prevent fraudulent claims.
Expedited claims handling
Fraud prevention assistance
Integrated medical care
Nurse advocacy
Access to top physician networks, including the Medical Provider Network in California
Analytics and exception-based reporting
Learn More
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Risk management

Our risk management consultants provide guidance to help reduce the likelihood of work injuries and associated expenses. With an industry-specialized team of experts who conduct on-site assessments, we can help review potential risks.

Our services include:

  • Thorough industry-specific assessment
  • Identification of potential hazards
  • Risk reduction prioritization recommendation
  • Results tracking and monitoring
  • Assistance with virtually any HR need from recommendations to implementation
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Workplace Safety

Our workplace safety programs include access to training, a comprehensive resources library and advice on how to safeguard both your employees and your workplace.

Get support in key areas:

  • Workplace safety programs
  • Management training
  • Training videos and templates
  • Return-to-work protocols
Walter Zhang - In-House Legal Counsel, Hiretual
"Sometimes people are injured in the office and we have to process workers’ compensation. TriNet helps us stay compliant with everything related to HR."
Walter Zhang
In-House Legal Counsel, Hiretual
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Walter Zhang - In-House Legal Counsel, Hiretual

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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