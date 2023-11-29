SolutionsTriNet PEOPEO Advantages

TriNet is more than a vendor – we’re a trusted advisor – backed by a complete HR solution that’s been perfected over the past 30+ years to meet the relentless demands and challenges of running a business.

TriNet is Different
High-tech + High-touch
HR is both personal and operational. Which is why we couple modern technology with personalized expertise.
Scale
Harness the power of our scale – the technology, benefits and expertise built to power 20k+ SMBs.
Industry tailored
Every industry comes with its own needs and challenges. We tailor our solutions to work for you. 

A Complete HR Solution

There’s a lot that goes into an HR solution in order to get it right – the technology, the benefits options, the compliance and the expertise. TriNet unites these capabilities into a solution that delivers an incredible experience to you and your people.
HR support for you and your employees—whether it’s benefits or payroll questions, assistance is available by phone or online.
A simple online payroll solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes.
HR software for you and your employees to manage time, view pay and benefits information – all with one log in
Best practices guidance on complex employment-related regulations and compliance
Access to the comprehensive benefits your employees need and want

The scale of TriNet PEO

~22,000

Clients as of 12/31/22

$53 billion

Payroll processed in 2022

~333,000

Worksite employees as of 9/30/23

Don’t just take our word for it.

"Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to demonstrate that we can offer competitive benefit packages in a way that is still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important."
José A. Quiñonez
CEO & Founder, Mission Asset Fund
We support your business with award-winning expertise.

PEO resources and insights

While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.

Outsourcing HR can free you up to focus on your business. But it’s hard to make the right decision when you don’t know what to look for. Get the information you need to make the best decision for your company’s needs.

Managing HR is time-consuming and expensive. With outsourced HR, you can save costs and get time back in your day to focus on your company's growth.
