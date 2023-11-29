SolutionsIndustriesFinancial Services

Take care of your people with premium HR services

Financial services firms face increased challenges such as changing regulations, digital transformation and the fight for top talent. Depend on TriNet to ease your HR workload with our premium service model. You get a single point of contact and a service team that knows financial services, so you can focus on making the right investments.

Attract top talent to your firm

A rich set of benefits is vital to offering a premier employee experience. TriNet provides access to top-tier health plans through leading national and regional carriers. The solution also delivers a 401(k) plan with flexible investment options, health advocacy and access to a variety of perks.

68

Investors who state that alternative managers having a talent management program in place is critical to their investment decisions1

1EY, 2018 Global Alternative Fund Survey (Nov 2018).
54

Alternative funds that do not have a formal talent management program1

Stay focused on your next investment

Financial firms often run a slim operation with few hierarchical layers. It’s important to limit distractions for partners and associates, so that everyone can focus on the business at hand. By trusting your HR to TriNet, you can ensure critical business functions are taking place as they should—and that your employees are always supported.

Crosslink Capital

Customer Success Story

Challenge
The early-stage companies Crosslink Capital invests in need to concentrate on profitability and scaling without the distraction of researching day-to-day and complex HR tasks.

Solution
TriNet’s HR solution and expert guidance frees their portfolio companies up to focus on running their business and helps mitigate HR issues as they scale.

Read their full story
Protect your company's reputation

HR compliance and risk mitigation in an ever-changing regulatory environment requires time and specialized expertise. TriNet helps companies manage a broad range of employer-related risks through prevention programs, insurance coverage (EPLI) and claims mitigation.

70

Financial services CEOs who believe it’s harder to gain and retain trust in a digitized world1

1PwC, Confronting the Big Talent Challenges in Financial Services, (Feb 2017).
66

Financial services CEOs who see lack of trust as a threat to growth, up from 60% last year1

Working together for you
A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Joseph Guzel - Principal, Crosslink Capital
"When we make a new investment, TriNet is one of the first recommendations that we make to our startup founders for their employees."
Joseph Guzel
Principal, Crosslink Capital
View This Story
