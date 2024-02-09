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HR for Financial Services

Benefit from high-touch HR for your high-touch business.

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HR solutions for Financial Services
Take care of your people with premium HR services

Take care of your people with premium HR services

Financial services firms face increased challenges such as changing regulations, digital transformation and the fight for top talent. Depend on TriNet to ease your HR workload with our premium service model. You get a single point of contact and a service team that knows financial services, so you can focus on making the right investments.

Attract top talent for your business

Attract top talent to your firm

A rich set of benefits is vital to offering a premier employee experience. TriNet provides access to top-tier health plans through leading national and regional carriers. The solution also delivers a 401(k) plan with flexible investment options, health advocacy and access to a variety of perks.

68

of investors state that alternative managers having a talent management program in place is critical to their investment decisions1

1EY, 2018 Global Alternative Fund Survey (Nov 2018).
54

of alternative funds do not have a formal talent management program1

Stay focused on your next investment

Stay focused on your next investment

Financial firms often run a slim operation with few hierarchical layers. It’s important to limit distractions for partners and associates, so that everyone can focus on the business at hand. By trusting your HR to TriNet, you can ensure critical business functions are taking place as they should—and that your employees are always supported.

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Customer Success Story

Challenge
An established mortgage banker needed an all-in-one solution that could help them better manage their HR needs, address the compliance requirements for employees in multiple states, as well as provide access to benefits for their dedicated employees.

Solution
TriNet provides the quality of service, technology, and access to benefits that East Coast Capital needs to support their team across the nation as they scale, without the need for additional internal resources.

Hear Their Experience
Protect your company's reputation

Protect your company's reputation

HR compliance and risk mitigation in an ever-changing regulatory environment requires time and specialized expertise. TriNet helps companies manage a broad range of employer-related risks through prevention programs, insurance coverage (EPLI) and claims mitigation.

70

of financial services CEOs believe it’s harder to gain and retain trust in a digitized world1

1PwC, Confronting the Big Talent Challenges in Financial Services, (Feb 2017).
66

of financial services CEOs see lack of trust as a threat to growth, up from 60% last year1

Working together for you

A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Health, dental and vision insurance
Life insurance and AD&D
Discounts on auto, home and pet insurance
Commuter benefits
Personal legal guidance
401(k)
Payroll and benefits administration
Time and attendance tracking
Applicant tracking software
Expense and performance management software
Mobile app, reporting and analytics
Employee discount marketplace
Explore our other services
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Benefits Options

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Payroll Services

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Risk Mitigation

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Technology Platform

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HR Expertise

Joseph Guzel - Principal, Crosslink Capital
"When we make a new investment, TriNet is one of the first recommendations that we make to our startup founders for their employees."
Joseph Guzel
Principal, Crosslink Capital
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Joseph Guzel - Principal, Crosslink Capital
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* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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