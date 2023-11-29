Benefit from high-touch HR for your high-touch business.
Financial services firms face increased challenges such as changing regulations, digital transformation and the fight for top talent. Depend on TriNet to ease your HR workload with our premium service model. You get a single point of contact and a service team that knows financial services, so you can focus on making the right investments.
A rich set of benefits is vital to offering a premier employee experience. TriNet provides access to top-tier health plans through leading national and regional carriers. The solution also delivers a 401(k) plan with flexible investment options, health advocacy and access to a variety of perks.
Financial firms often run a slim operation with few hierarchical layers. It’s important to limit distractions for partners and associates, so that everyone can focus on the business at hand. By trusting your HR to TriNet, you can ensure critical business functions are taking place as they should—and that your employees are always supported.
Challenge
The early-stage companies Crosslink Capital invests in need to concentrate on profitability and scaling without the distraction of researching day-to-day and complex HR tasks.
Solution
TriNet’s HR solution and expert guidance frees their portfolio companies up to focus on running their business and helps mitigate HR issues as they scale.
HR compliance and risk mitigation in an ever-changing regulatory environment requires time and specialized expertise. TriNet helps companies manage a broad range of employer-related risks through prevention programs, insurance coverage (EPLI) and claims mitigation.