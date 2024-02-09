Take care of your people with premium HR services
Financial services firms face increased challenges such as changing regulations, digital transformation and the fight for top talent. Depend on TriNet to ease your HR workload with our premium service model. You get a single point of contact and a service team that knows financial services, so you can focus on making the right investments.
Attract top talent to your firm
A rich set of benefits is vital to offering a premier employee experience. TriNet provides access to top-tier health plans through leading national and regional carriers. The solution also delivers a 401(k) plan with flexible investment options, health advocacy and access to a variety of perks.
of investors state that alternative managers having a talent management program in place is critical to their investment decisions1
of alternative funds do not have a formal talent management program1
Stay focused on your next investment
Financial firms often run a slim operation with few hierarchical layers. It’s important to limit distractions for partners and associates, so that everyone can focus on the business at hand. By trusting your HR to TriNet, you can ensure critical business functions are taking place as they should—and that your employees are always supported.
Customer Success Story
Challenge
An established mortgage banker needed an all-in-one solution that could help them better manage their HR needs, address the compliance requirements for employees in multiple states, as well as provide access to benefits for their dedicated employees.
Solution
TriNet provides the quality of service, technology, and access to benefits that East Coast Capital needs to support their team across the nation as they scale, without the need for additional internal resources.
Protect your company's reputation
HR compliance and risk mitigation in an ever-changing regulatory environment requires time and specialized expertise. TriNet helps companies manage a broad range of employer-related risks through prevention programs, insurance coverage (EPLI) and claims mitigation.
of financial services CEOs believe it’s harder to gain and retain trust in a digitized world1
of financial services CEOs see lack of trust as a threat to growth, up from 60% last year1