HR PlusHR Pricing

HR Plus Pricing

checkmark_white.svg
Simple Pricing: Flat fee per employee per month pricing structure
checkmark_white.svg
Service plan options: Choose the package that best fits your needs
checkmark_white.svg
Few additional charges: Very few add-ons or additional charges so you know how much you’re paying from the start
Get My Quote
HR Plus Pricing TriNet

HR Plus Service Options

Our service levels are meant to address the specific needs of your business, while also being flexible so you can adjust selection as your business changes.

icon_stand_together_navy.svg
HR Advisory

Gain access to a team of HR and payroll experts, for advice when questions and issues arise.

  • Best practice guidance for handling difficult HR situations
  • Best practice guidance on employee separations
  • Best practice review of company policies and handbooks
icon_FUTA_Exemption_Process_Training.svg
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Expert assistance with payroll tax account setups and ongoing review of payroll tax accounts.

  • Payroll tax account set-ups
  • Account recoveries
  • Ongoing review of payroll tax accounts
  • Deactivate or activate payroll tax accounts
  • Payroll tax compliance review
icon_Payroll_Processing.svg
Payroll Manager

A dedicated payroll manager to help handle your payroll runs.

Everything in Payroll Tax Compliance Manager +
  • Dedicated payroll experts including Certified Payroll Professionals “CPP”
  • Pay run review as requested
  • Workers’ compensation, payroll and custom reports
  • Hands on assistance with payroll updates
  • Garnishment set-up
  • General ledger mapping and set-up
  • Personalized support using platform, including time & attendance
icon_HR_Expertise.svg
HR Manager

Comprehensive support for HR and payroll tasks, from a dedicated team of experts.

Everything in Payroll Manager +
  • Dedicated certified HR professional
  • Third-party intermediary for employee concerns
  • Employee on/off-boarding support
  • Assist with review of employee handbook
  • HR best practice guidance and compliance requirements (e.g., FMLA, LOA, ADA and FLSA)
  • HR operations best practices review
Connect With Us

Fully-loaded HR technology

HR Plus always includes a modern and comprehensive platform with robust tools to help manage the entire employee lifecycle, from recruiting to offboarding and everything in between.
Onboarding application that gets employees up and running quickly, so they’re ready before their first day.
Advanced time tracking and scheduling to help process payroll with ease.
Built-in guardrails and an integrated compliance support tool to help stay informed of important deadlines.
Administer virtually any type of client-sponsored benefit plan with less administrative complexity.
Gain actionable insights to drive company success and employee retention with reporting and analytics.
Give employees on-the-go access with our mobile app.
Run payroll in three clicks with direct sync of earnings, deductions and payroll tax information.
Connect the HR platform with your existing applications to create more efficient workflows.
Develop your talent with collaborative learning tools and insightful performance management.

Available add-ons

With HR Plus there are very few add-ons or additional charges. For example, payroll, benefits administration, learning management, COBRA administration support, FSA and more are always included. Below are a few examples from the short list of items available for an additional fee.
Simplify Recruiting & Onboarding with JazzHR | TriNet

Industry-leading applicant tracking software, conveniently integrated with the HR platform.

Learn More
HR Services for Independent Contractors

Process payments for your independent contractors.

Learn More
Tools for International Workers

Leverage workforce management tools including performance management, document storage and engagement surveys for your workers outside of the US.

Learn More
"TriNet has allowed us to take on more tasks instead of being bogged down with administration."
Megan Chase, Humans Resources Operations Manager, Control Point

People Also Ask

HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
HR Plus is designed for SMBs, and the typical customer has between 10 and 500 employees. However, there is no employee minimum, you can purchase HR Plus with one employee.
No. Each of our service options comes with and is paired with our HR technology platform.
Learn more
Our HR Plus services are outsourced services, allowing clients to get dedicated support from HR, payroll and tax specialists.
Add-ons are few and far between with HR Plus. Audits, payroll, benefits admin, COBRA, flex spending admin, performance management, learning management and more are all included with HR Plus. There is a small additional fee for contingent workers, international workers, and for Recruiting, powered by JazzHR.

Get a quote and get started.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.