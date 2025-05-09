HR Plus Pricing
Simple Pricing: Flat fee per employee per month pricing structure
Service plan options: Choose the package that best fits your needs
Few additional charges: Very few add-ons or additional charges so you know how much you’re paying from the start
HR Plus Service Options
Our service levels are meant to address the specific needs of your business, while also being flexible so you can adjust selection as your business changes.
HR Advisory
Gain access to a team of HR and payroll experts, for advice when questions and issues arise.
- Best practice guidance for handling difficult HR situations
- Best practice guidance on employee separations
- Best practice review of company policies and handbooks
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Expert assistance with payroll tax account setups and ongoing review of payroll tax accounts.
- Payroll tax account set-ups
- Account recoveries
- Ongoing review of payroll tax accounts
- Deactivate or activate payroll tax accounts
- Payroll tax compliance review
Payroll Manager
A dedicated payroll manager to help handle your payroll runs.
Everything in Payroll Tax Compliance Manager +
- Dedicated payroll experts including Certified Payroll Professionals “CPP”
- Pay run review as requested
- Workers’ compensation, payroll and custom reports
- Hands on assistance with payroll updates
- Garnishment set-up
- General ledger mapping and set-up
- Personalized support using platform, including time & attendance
HR Manager
Comprehensive support for HR and payroll tasks, from a dedicated team of experts.
Everything in Payroll Manager +
- Dedicated certified HR professional
- Third-party intermediary for employee concerns
- Employee on/off-boarding support
- Assist with review of employee handbook
- HR best practice guidance and compliance requirements (e.g., FMLA, LOA, ADA and FLSA)
- HR operations best practices review
Fully-loaded HR technology
HR Plus always includes a modern and comprehensive platform with robust tools to help manage the entire employee lifecycle, from recruiting to offboarding and everything in between.
Onboarding application that gets employees up and running quickly, so they’re ready before their first day.
Advanced time tracking and scheduling to help process payroll with ease.
Built-in guardrails and an integrated compliance support tool to help stay informed of important deadlines.
Administer virtually any type of client-sponsored benefit plan with less administrative complexity.
Gain actionable insights to drive company success and employee retention with reporting and analytics.
Give employees on-the-go access with our mobile app.
Run payroll in three clicks with direct sync of earnings, deductions and payroll tax information.
Connect the HR platform with your existing applications to create more efficient workflows.
Develop your talent with collaborative learning tools and insightful performance management.
Available add-ons
With HR Plus there are very few add-ons or additional charges. For example, payroll, benefits administration, learning management, COBRA administration support, FSA and more are always included. Below are a few examples from the short list of items available for an additional fee.
Simplify Recruiting & Onboarding with JazzHR | TriNet
Industry-leading applicant tracking software, conveniently integrated with the HR platform.
"TriNet has allowed us to take on more tasks instead of being bogged down with administration."
Megan Chase, Humans Resources Operations Manager, Control Point
People Also Ask
HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
HR Plus is designed for SMBs, and the typical customer has between 10 and 500 employees. However, there is no employee minimum, you can purchase HR Plus with one employee.
Our HR Plus services are outsourced services, allowing clients to get dedicated support from HR, payroll and tax specialists.
Add-ons are few and far between with HR Plus. Audits, payroll, benefits admin, COBRA, flex spending admin, performance management, learning management and more are all included with HR Plus. There is a small additional fee for contingent workers, international workers, and for Recruiting, powered by JazzHR.
