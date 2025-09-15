Manage Your Workforce

 Whether you’re hiring your fifth or fiftieth employee, TriNet helps you manage your team with ease.

Manage Your Workforce
People are your greatest asset—but managing them without a dedicated HR team can be overwhelming.
 From onboarding to performance reviews, you need systems and expertise that scale.
Manage My Workforce

How TriNet Helps

 We provide tools and expert best practice guidance to help you manage people operations—so you can focus on building your company and leaving a legacy, not HR paperwork.

Onboarding workflows and document management 

Employee records and organizational charts 

Time-off tracking and performance management 

Support with terminations and offboarding 

Your HR Options
Services
PEO
HR Plus
Employee onboarding tools 
PTO & performance tracking
Employee relations support
Talent & Organizational consulting
Learning management 
Streamline People Operations

TriNet supports businesses in managing the employee lifecycle—from first day to last—with tools and expertise that helps to reduce friction, save time, and help teams thrive.
Case study: Pet Honesty
Case study: Pet Honesty
Case study: iMerit
Case study: iMerit
Case study: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Case study: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Set New Hires Up for Success

Set New Hires Up for Success

Automate the onboarding process with digital forms, checklists, and welcome messages. TriNet helps you make a strong first impression with a structured, digital onboarding experience that helps to remove the guesswork—for you and your new hires. From completing tax forms to signing policies, everything can be done online so they’re ready on day one.  

Keep Records in One Place

Keep Records in One Place

Centralize employee info and make updates with ease. Keep records clean and consistent. No more hunting through spreadsheets or juggling disconnected tools. With TriNet, all inputted employee records—from job titles to pay history—live in one secure platform. Make updates in real time and so you’re prepared for compliance requirements and reviews.  

Time, Goals, and Feedback

Time, Goals, and Feedback

Monitor employee schedules, including PTO and leave, as well as performance management from one platform. Easy for admins. Easy for employees. TriNet brings time tracking and performance management together in one easy-to-use system. Track PTO, holidays, and leaves while also setting employee goals and capturing feedback along the way. Both managers and employees benefit from a clear view of expectations and progress. 

Handle Tough Moments with Support

Handle Tough Moments with Support 

Get help managing sensitive exits or performance issues. When workplace challenges arise, you shouldn’t have to navigate them alone. TriNet provides expert best practice guidance to support things like terminations, disciplinary actions, and underperformance with care—and compliance. Our team helps you approach tough situations confidently, mitigating risks and supporting better outcomes for everyone involved.  

Margaux Franconi-Aquino, Director of Human Resources, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Our team really appreciates the onboarding tools that help us hire at scale and get everybody set up in the platform quickly. And offboarding is just as easy, from distributing final checks to providing easy access to pay stubs and tax information.”
Margaux Franconi-Aquino
Director of Human Resources, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Margaux Franconi-Aquino, Director of Human Resources, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

People Also Ask

Yes. TriNet offers digital onboarding workflows that make it easy to welcome and prepare new hires efficiently.
Absolutely. You can set goals, track progress, and conduct performance reviews all in one place.
TriNet provides a centralized system for employees to request time off and for admins to track and approve it.
Yes. TriNet offers centralized, secure storage for all input employee data with easy-to-use update and access features.
TriNet provides expert HR best practice guidance to support handling performance issues, terminations, or sensitive conversations. 
Yes. TriNet’s tools are cloud-based and mobile-friendly, making it easy for you to manage your workforce from anywhere.
TriNet enables organizational charting and workforce planning so you can stay on top as your company scales.
TriNet supports integrations with popular software solutions, making it easy to connect your HR tools and workflows.

