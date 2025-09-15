Manage Your Workforce
Whether you’re hiring your fifth or fiftieth employee, TriNet helps you manage your team with ease.
How TriNet Helps
We provide tools and expert best practice guidance to help you manage people operations—so you can focus on building your company and leaving a legacy, not HR paperwork.
Onboarding workflows and document management
Employee records and organizational charts
Time-off tracking and performance management
Support with terminations and offboarding
Services
PEO
HR Plus
Employee onboarding tools
PTO & performance tracking
Employee relations support
Talent & Organizational consulting
Learning management
Streamline People Operations
Set New Hires Up for Success
Automate the onboarding process with digital forms, checklists, and welcome messages. TriNet helps you make a strong first impression with a structured, digital onboarding experience that helps to remove the guesswork—for you and your new hires. From completing tax forms to signing policies, everything can be done online so they’re ready on day one.
Keep Records in One Place
Centralize employee info and make updates with ease. Keep records clean and consistent. No more hunting through spreadsheets or juggling disconnected tools. With TriNet, all inputted employee records—from job titles to pay history—live in one secure platform. Make updates in real time and so you’re prepared for compliance requirements and reviews.
Time, Goals, and Feedback
Monitor employee schedules, including PTO and leave, as well as performance management from one platform. Easy for admins. Easy for employees. TriNet brings time tracking and performance management together in one easy-to-use system. Track PTO, holidays, and leaves while also setting employee goals and capturing feedback along the way. Both managers and employees benefit from a clear view of expectations and progress.
Handle Tough Moments with Support
Get help managing sensitive exits or performance issues. When workplace challenges arise, you shouldn’t have to navigate them alone. TriNet provides expert best practice guidance to support things like terminations, disciplinary actions, and underperformance with care—and compliance. Our team helps you approach tough situations confidently, mitigating risks and supporting better outcomes for everyone involved.
