HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) that simplifies HR, payroll, and compliance for small and medium-sized businesses. With our personalized support team and all-in-one technology platform, we help you save time and money while navigating compliance and providing a smooth experience for you and your employees. 

Tangible benefits, real satisfaction

50

less time onboarding new hires

1 week

save up to one week per year in HR administration

90

less time spent on payroll and benefits

A Dedicated Team of HR Professionals
Outsourced HR services plus HR technology to help your business thrive. 
Do HR... with help
Built for companies that want control of their HR and maintain employer of record status, but want help with HR and payroll admin tasks.
icon_Technology.svg
Scale with all-in-one technology
HR Plus includes our HR platform — meaning you (and your outsourced team) have access to the same all-in-one HR technology. 
icon_HR_Consulting.svg
Control your costs
Expand and scale your HR team's capabilities without hiring additional headcount.
HR Manager
Comprehensive support for HR and payroll tasks, from a dedicated team of experts. 
Payroll Manager
A dedicated payroll manager to handle your payroll runs and tax compliance. 
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Expert assistance with payroll tax account setups and ongoing payroll tax monitoring.
HR Advisory
Experts to advise you on HR and payroll.
All-in-one HR Platform
A comprehensive platform to help automate processes for the entire employee lifecycle from onboarding to payroll to offboarding. 
HR Operations and Payroll Reviews
Proactively uncover underlying HR and payroll tax issues with reviews conducted by TriNet experts. 
A Comprehensive Solution for Managing the Employee Lifecycle

HR Plus simplifies HR, payroll, and compliance for small and medium-sized businesses. With our personalized support team and all-in-one technology platform, we help you save time and money while navigating compliance and providing a smooth experience for you and your employees.

Meet the Team
Get to know a few of our dedicated team of experienced and certified professionals who help with HR, payroll, and payroll tax tasks, and provide best practices for compliance requirements
Valeria Smith
Senior Payroll Core Services Specialist
Courtney Mears
Supervisor, Payroll Tax
Lora Patterson
Lead HR Advisor
We don’t want to guess when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. The insight and speed of TriNet's advisory service is great!
Erika Archuleta
HR Manager, Chaé Manufacturing
All-in-one Software

Our HR platform is included with HR Plus and is accessible to you and your outsourced service team to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits so you can focus on what matters most — your people.

A platform for everybody: All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.

Payroll processing built right in: Three-click payroll automatically syncs data across your platform, resulting in fewer data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.

Modern benefits administration made easy: With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees enroll in plans right in the mobile app.

Compliance and risk: Leverage a trusted solution to ensure you’re always within compliance across HR, payroll and benefits regulations. Make administration easy and mitigate risk for your business.

Service Levels That Scale With Your Business

HR Plus is available at various service levels, allowing you to choose the option that best aligns with the evolving needs of your business.  

HR Manager - Comprehensive support for HR and payroll tasks, from a dedicated team of experts.

Payroll Manager - A dedicated payroll manager to handle your payroll runs and tax compliance.

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager - Expert assistance with payroll tax account setups and ongoing payroll tax monitoring.

HR Advisory - Experts to advise you on HR and payroll.

HR Manager

Comprehensive support for HR and payroll tasks, from a dedicated team of experts.

For companies that really want to outsource most—if not all—of their HR operations and want to remain the employer of record. The responsibilities of your HR Manager include everything in Payroll Tax Compliance Manager and everything in Payroll Manager plus employee onboarding and offboarding, representing your organization in unemployment claims, calculating taxes, reviewing your policies and procedures, and more.

Payroll Manager

A dedicated payroll manager to handle your payroll runs and tax compliance.

Your manager will help you stay on top of compliance through expert knowledge of state and federal employer regulations, jurisdiction monitoring, and having the responsibility to process accurate payroll and deductions.

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Expert assistance with payroll tax account setups and ongoing payroll tax monitoring.

Our team of professional tax experts can save your company from penalties and fees by actively monitoring for new and existing accounts, monitoring workforce address and compensation changes and monitoring regulatory changes to payroll jurisdictions that impact your business.

HR Advisory

Experts to advise you on HR and payroll.

Access our team of HR and payroll experts, to answer your HR questions and provide best practices. Our team is ready to connect and provide the guidance you're looking for and get you through those tough questions.

Know Your Needs. Understand Your Costs.

How much do HR Plus services cost?
How much do HR Plus services cost?

Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. Visit our pricing page for more information.

Know your HR needs?
Know your HR needs?

Discover the key factors to your outsourced HR needs before making an investment.

Protecting Your Business Through Reviews

HR Plus reviews help uncover underlying HR and payroll tax issues that sometimes can go unnoticed yet are associated with big consequences. These issues could leave your business open to liability and further penalties or fines. Our team will perform reviews and provide solutions to guide you towards compliance.  

Payroll Tax Compliance Review

Payroll Tax Compliance Review provides a consultation with one of our payroll tax specialists to review your payroll tax documents and processes. We assess your current situation, help identify concerns and provide best practice guidance to navigate any concerns.

Payroll Tax Compliance Review services include but not limited to

  • Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax requirements
  • Identify potential payroll tax compliance concerns
  • Review overview with a payroll tax specialist
  • Review current year payroll tax history and notices
  • And more!
HR Operations Review

HR Operations Review includes everything in the Payroll Tax Compliance Review and MORE, including full HR operations review relating to HR compliance and best practices. This review synthesizes with a roadmap to help you address any concerns.  

HR Operations Review services include but not limited to: 

  • Everything included in Payroll Tax Compliance Review
  • Review existing HR policies
  • Review written processes like recruiting, onboarding and offboarding
  • Identify existing HR organization chart
  • Review critical HR written process & documents
  • Review HR documentation storage process
  • Review overview with a HR operations specialist
  • And more!

People Also Ask

HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
HR Plus is designed for SMBs, and the typical customer has between 10 and 500 employees. However, there is no employee minimum, you can purchase HR Plus with one employee.
No. Each of our service options comes with and is paired with our HR technology platform.
Our HR Plus services are outsourced services, allowing clients to get dedicated support from HR, payroll and tax specialists.
Add-ons are few and far between with HR Plus. Audits, payroll, benefits admin, COBRA, flex spending admin, performance management, learning management and more are all included with HR Plus. There is a small additional fee for contingent workers, international workers, and for Recruiting, powered by JazzHR.

