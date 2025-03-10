HR PlusPayroll Manager

Payroll Manager

Payroll Manager services include advanced technology paired with on-demand payroll expertise, to provide your company with the resources it needs to thrive. In addition to the ability to carefully review pay runs, your dedicated payroll experts can help with both scheduled and off-cycle pay runs for your workers.

Outsourced Services with Expert Payroll Help
Work with experts
Leverage experts with decades of multi-state payroll experience to assist with the responsibilities of a traditional payroll department.
Get time back
Collaborate with a payroll experts to get help handling tedious and complex tasks, allowing you to focus on your core business activities without getting bogged down by administrative duties.
Help safeguard your business
Mitigate risk by working with experts who can help you navigate payroll rules and requirements, offering best practice guidance along the way.

Payroll Manager services take much of the work out of payroll processing

Everything in Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Provide best practice guidance on pay-related federal, state, and local rules and requirements
Assist with pay runs upon client’s request and help align with deadlines and rules and requirements
Enter details and support garnishments
Provide support for benefits-related deductions and reimbursements entered in the platform
Administer workers’ compensation payroll reporting
Support off cycle pay runs
Help set-up employee final pay run per requirements
Access templates and custom and payroll reports
Support employee pay updates and client requests
Enter pay changes into HR platform at client requests
And more!

All-in-One Software

As part of HR Plus, you and your service team share access to our HR platform to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits.

A comprehensive platform
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.

Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll processing that directly syncs data across the platform, resulting in less vulnerability for data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.

Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees can enroll in plans right in the mobile app.

Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution so you can navigate compliance across HR, payroll and benefits rules and requirements. Make administration easier and mitigate risk for your business.

How does Payroll Manager work with our HR technology?
Payroll Manager provides best practice guidance and support on top of cutting-edge HR technology. Our HR platform is reliable and easy to use — plus, your Payroll Manager team helps lighten your payroll burden, so you get the most value from your new HR technology. 

Your Dedicated Team of Experts

HR Plus provides expert HR support tailored to your business needs, all while helping to reduce the administrative burden on your internal team Our professionals assist with HR tasks such as compliance support, payroll processing, and benefits administration, so you can focus on your business.

Payroll Tax Compliance Review

Payroll Tax Compliance Review

With the HR Plus HR Manager service, you will gain access to one of our payroll tax specialists to review your company’s payroll tax compliance. We will review your current situation, highlight potential concerns, and provide best practice guidance so you can navigate and address those concerns.

Payroll tax compliance review can also include:

  • Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax requirements
  • Identify potential payroll tax compliance concerns
  • Review current year payroll tax history and notices
  • And more!

People Also Ask

HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
HR Plus is designed for SMBs, and the typical customer has between 10 and 500 employees. However, there is no employee minimum, you can purchase HR Plus with one employee.
No. Each of our service options comes with and is paired with our HR technology platform.
Learn more
Our HR Plus services are outsourced services, allowing clients to get dedicated support from HR, payroll and tax specialists.
Add-ons are few and far between with HR Plus. Audits, payroll, benefits admin, COBRA, flex spending admin, performance management, learning management and more are all included with HR Plus. There is a small additional fee for contingent workers, international workers, and for Recruiting, powered by JazzHR.

