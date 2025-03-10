Payroll Manager
Payroll Manager services include advanced technology paired with on-demand payroll expertise, to provide your company with the resources it needs to thrive. In addition to the ability to carefully review pay runs, your dedicated payroll experts can help with both scheduled and off-cycle pay runs for your workers.
Payroll Manager services take much of the work out of payroll processing
All-in-One Software
As part of HR Plus, you and your service team share access to our HR platform to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits.
A comprehensive platform
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.
Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll processing that directly syncs data across the platform, resulting in less vulnerability for data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees can enroll in plans right in the mobile app.
Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution so you can navigate compliance across HR, payroll and benefits rules and requirements. Make administration easier and mitigate risk for your business.
How does Payroll Manager work with our HR technology?
Payroll Manager provides best practice guidance and support on top of cutting-edge HR technology. Our HR platform is reliable and easy to use — plus, your Payroll Manager team helps lighten your payroll burden, so you get the most value from your new HR technology.
Your Dedicated Team of Experts
HR Plus provides expert HR support tailored to your business needs, all while helping to reduce the administrative burden on your internal team Our professionals assist with HR tasks such as compliance support, payroll processing, and benefits administration, so you can focus on your business.
Payroll Tax Compliance Review
With the HR Plus HR Manager service, you will gain access to one of our payroll tax specialists to review your company’s payroll tax compliance. We will review your current situation, highlight potential concerns, and provide best practice guidance so you can navigate and address those concerns.
Payroll tax compliance review can also include:
- Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax requirements
- Identify potential payroll tax compliance concerns
- Review current year payroll tax history and notices
- And more!
Explore Related Services
A comprehensive HR solution that combines expert support and our fully loaded technology platform for managing your HR, payroll, and benefits administration needs. With cutting- edge technology and expert knowledge, you can navigate HR complexity with greater ease.
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.