HR Services for Growing Businesses
Whether your business is just getting off the ground or you’re a mature organization, we’ve got you covered with a range of HR services including payroll processing and benefit solutions—plus personalized support—through one cohesive approach.
Comprehensive HR That Simplifies Hiring, Compliance, Payroll, Benefits & Workforce Support
Efficient, timely payroll processing from an industry leader—we processed $70 billion in payroll in 2025.*
Competitive benefits help attract and retain top talent—79% of employees say that having benefits that meet their needs is very important when choosing a job.*
Help mitigate risks that can be costly with compliance support. We help you navigate complex federal, state, and local rules and requirements.
HR Needs Assessment
To be profitable, you need to focus on your consulting work and hitting your utilization targets—not your human resources. With TriNet’s industry-specialized service, plus technology that automates many time-consuming HR processes such as payroll, benefits and administrative tasks, you’ll free up more time to focus on driving revenue and new business.
Core benefit of HR services
Streamline HR operations with expert support
Mitigate risk with automated HR tools
Centralize HR services on one platform
Expert HR with advanced technology
How TriNet Delivers HR Services, Technology & Expertise
Personal HR, Expert Support
Cloud-Based HR Platform
Automated Workflows & Analytics