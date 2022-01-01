01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
HR services with 24/7 support. Incredible.

Small to medium-size businesses face unique HR challenges. TriNet is a full-service HR provider offering 24/7 support* from our team. We can help you handle your toughest HR questions, so you’re free to focus on your people and your growing business.

*TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.

HR services to help your business achieve incredible results

Find out if HR outsourcing is right for your business.

There’s a lot to consider when determining the best HR solution—from payroll to benefits to compliance mitigation. And if you don’t do it right, it can be costly. Take our assessment to find the best HR outsourcing option for you.

PEO Assessment

Access a full range of HR services

HR Consulting Expertise

With TriNet, you get an HR company that gives you access to a team of specialists with industry expertise. We can give you valuable guidance—whether it’s HR administration, best practices insights or determining your benefits funding strategy. Connect 360 and HR outsourcing services let you speak to an expert in real time and help you manage any unfamiliar and sensitive employee situations—so you can get back to business.

HR expertise with TriNet

Benefit Options

With TriNet, it’s easy to access the benefits you need to hire and keep great people. We offer not only a range of plans, but also leading insurance carriers in your market. Beyond great health and retirement plans, get access to commuter benefits, dependent care and even pet insurance—plus access to deals on wireless plans, massages and gyms.

Benefit options from TriNet

Our Partners

Aetna
Blue Shield of California
Kaiser Permanete
United Health Group
Transamerica
MetLife
Aflac
MassMutual

Customer Stories

As a small, agile employer, we really like the efficiencies that TriNet brings to our payroll functions and benefits administration, as well as the competitiveness that it brings to our benefit offerings.
Stephanie Shuler
VP, People Solutions & Compliance
Stephanie Shuler, VP, People Solutions & Compliance

Payroll Services

Whether you have full-time or part-time employees in one state or many states, each scenario has unique requirements. TriNet gives you accurate, compliant payroll complete with secure processing, tax withholding and reporting—all on a single platform with benefits. At the end of day, it’s about paying people on time without distracting hassles.

Payroll Services from TriNet

Risk Mitigation

You want to know your business is fully protected, but don’t have the time or resources to become an expert on every potential liability. Count on our industry-focused HR specialists for guidance navigating a complex HR environment. We’ll handle your employment liabilities, payroll taxes and benefits compliance, so you can protect your business.

Risk mitigation services from TriNet

Technology Platform

You and your employees want the technology to manage all aspects of your HR online. Access payroll, benefits, expenses and vacation time on a single platform for uber efficiency. With TriNet Mobile, you have apps for expenses, time tracking, pay statements and benefits.

HR technology platform

HR solutions tailored to your needs

Your business is unique, just like your industry. Whether you’re a nonprofit or a financial firm, you have the support of industry-specific HR professionals who cater to your HR needs.

