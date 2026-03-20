HR Services for Growing Businesses

Whether your business is just getting off the ground or you’re a mature organization, we’ve got you covered with a range of HR services including payroll processing and benefit solutions—plus personalized support—through one cohesive approach.

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Comprehensive HR That Simplifies Hiring, Compliance, Payroll, Benefits & Workforce Support

Payroll

Efficient, timely payroll processing from an industry leader—we processed $70 billion in payroll in 2025.*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
Benefits

Competitive benefits help attract and retain top talent—79% of employees say that having benefits that meet their needs is very important when choosing a job.*

*TriNet State of the Workplace (2024)
Compliance

Help mitigate risks that can be costly with compliance support. We help you navigate complex federal, state, and local rules and requirements.

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HR Needs Assessment

To be profitable, you need to focus on your consulting work and hitting your utilization targets—not your human resources. With TriNet’s industry-specialized service, plus technology that automates many time-consuming HR processes such as payroll, benefits and administrative tasks, you’ll free up more time to focus on driving revenue and new business.

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Core benefit of HR services

Streamline HR operations with expert support

Mitigate risk with automated HR tools

Centralize HR services on one platform

Stephanie Shuler, VP, People Solutions & Compliance
"As a small, agile employer, we really like the efficiencies that TriNet brings to our payroll functions and benefits administration, as well as the competitiveness that it brings to our benefit offerings."
Stephanie Shuler
VP, People Solutions & Compliance
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Stephanie Shuler, VP, People Solutions & Compliance

Expert HR with advanced technology

HR work shouldn’t hold your company back. We bring deep expertise and inspired HR solutions to companies of all types and across a range of industries. Let us help you overcome the HR obstacles in your path with comprehensive service offerings, including:
~$234K
in HR time savings over 3 years*
**Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, 2026
HR Expertise
Receive guidance on intricate HR challenges so you can maintain best practices.
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$185K
in benefits savings over three years*
*Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, 2026
Benefits
Seamlessly manage comprehensive benefits packages while giving employees access to big-company HR services.
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18
average savings on admin costs by outsourcing payroll*
*WifiTalents, 2026
Payroll Processing
Take care of payroll processing and get help to ensure timely payment and payroll tax compliance.
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180+
number of federal laws and regulations governing workplace activities
www.dol.gov/general/aboutdol/majorlaws
Risk Mitigation
Navigate the complexities of HR laws, staying up to date with federal and state requirements.
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$17K
in cost savings from technology consolidation*
*Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, 2026
Tech Platform
Intuitive tools to help automate HR processes like time tracking, ​expenses​ and more.
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150+
countries supported, simplify global hiring, payroll, and compliance in one place.
Global
International payroll, benefits, compliance—managed with ease through a single experience.
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~$234K
in HR time savings over 3 years*
**Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, 2026
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How TriNet Delivers HR Services, Technology & Expertise

Personal HR, Expert Support

Cloud-Based HR Platform

Automated Workflows & Analytics

Resources

A Startup’s HR Survival Guide
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide

Learn how to build your roadmap to help with talent retention, HR compliance and risk mitigation.

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How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow
How a PEO Helps SMBs Grow

Your HR operation is in a unique position to support scale. Find out how you can use culture, process and data to effectively grow your business.

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See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business
See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business

TriNet HR solutions can help you with these challenges so you can continue to grow your business. Here are some of the ways we can help.

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Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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