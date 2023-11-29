HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.
HR Plus services pair with any of our HR Platform packages for maximum impact. Our HR Platform is reliable and easy to use — plus, our HR Plus team helps lighten your HR burden so you get the most value from your new HR technology. With TriNet HR Plus services, you get guidance and support to help complement our leading-edge HR technology.
Within our HR Plus product, audit services are meant to help uncover HR operational risks that could leave your business open to potential liability. Our team will perform audits & provide guidance to help you navigate compliance concerns!
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.
Payroll Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. In addition to carefully reviewing payroll runs, your dedicated payroll manager will administer scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs for U.S. employees and independent contractors.