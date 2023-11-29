SolutionsHR PlusHR Manager

HR Manager

HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.

Purchase Now
Outsourced Expert HR Help
icon_Thought_Leadership.svg
Comprehensive expertise
Gain from an HR, payroll, and payroll tax compliance specialist
icon_Professional_Services.svg
Get time back
Outsource tedious HR and payroll tasks
icon_Reporting_&_Analytics.svg
Strengthen your business
Scale your business’s HR and payroll operations

HR Manager services span the range of HR tasks

Everything in Payroll Tax Compliance Manager & Payroll Manager
Monitor and support the employee life cycle from onboarding to offboarding
Provision data summaries for unemployment claim responses
Leave of absence management
Monitor and support employer-sponsored employee benefits
Administer workers’ compensation payroll reporting
Assist with custom policies and procedures and ongoing support
Administer employee pay changes
Conduct quarterly and annual internal policy reviews
Upload policies and templates into the HR Platform such as offer letters and paid time off policies
Performance management
Provide access to an account manager with HR and payroll expertise
Third-party intermediary to help with employee complaints and concerns
Support the processing of garnishments
And more!

How does HR Manager work with the HR Platform?

HR Plus services pair with any of our HR Platform packages for maximum impact. Our HR Platform is reliable and easy to use — plus, our HR Plus team helps lighten your HR burden so you get the most value from your new HR technology. With TriNet HR Plus services, you get guidance and support to help complement our leading-edge HR technology.

Purchase Now

Explore related services

Audits
Audits

Within our HR Plus product, audit services are meant to help uncover HR operational risks that could leave your business open to potential liability. Our team will perform audits & provide guidance to help you navigate compliance concerns!

Learn More
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.

Learn More
Payroll Manager
Payroll Manager

Payroll Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. In addition to carefully reviewing payroll runs, your dedicated payroll manager will administer scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs for U.S. employees and independent contractors.

Learn More

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and a sales consultant will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification