Marketplace
Gain the agility and flexibility to adapt to the evolving demands of your business with a curated network of business solutions, preferred pricing and prebuilt integrations.
Curated network of business solutions
Marketplace provides you with a thoughtfully curated network of solutions for SMBs conveniently accessible from the TriNet platform.
Preferred pricing
Marketplace unlocks preferred pricing on many reputable business solutions, translating into potential cost savings for your business.
Prebuilt integrations
Gain security, accuracy and efficiency with TriNet’s prebuilt integrations, connecting select applications to TriNet with ease.
Solutions for small and medium-size businesses
Marketplace empowers you to explore from a reputable list of companies across many categories such as: People Solutions, Global Workforce, Financial Services, and Talent Solutions. Our user-friendly interface allows you to search or filter to quickly find what you're looking for. Conveniently discover relevant products, offers and integration information in the business profiles section to make informed decisions.
Partnerships and APIs
Maximize the potential of your application with scale and customer experience.
People Also Ask
The Marketplace offers customers an all-in-one digital destination designed to help revolutionize the SMB business experience. The Marketplace will offer a curated network of business solutions, preferred pricing, and easily accessible and pre-built integrations for select solutions.
Only TriNet client admins can access Marketplace. It is not available to worksite employees.
You will be able to find the following:
- Curated Network of Business Solutions - thoughtfully curated network, offering pricing, and details for confident decision-making, all in one accessible online location.
- Pre-built Integrations– Prebuilt integrations maintained by TriNet for select solutions, such as accounting systems, HRIS, identity management, and more.
- Third Party Pre-Built Integration API Credential Management - a self-service solution for Integration Administrator role holders to obtain and manage API credentials with pre-configured access levels for known repeatable integrations built and owned by non-affiliated third-party systems.
Yes, only active TriNet clients will have access to the Marketplace.
No, not at this time.
Available integrations can be accessed by logging in to the TriNet platform (login.TriNet.com) > TriNet Marketplace. All the available integrations will be clearly marked with an “Integration Available” ribbon.
