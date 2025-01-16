TriNet Privacy Policy

Effective date: December 23, 2025

We believe that protecting Personal Information is our number one priority. We believe that you should know what we do with your information, who we share it with, and the business reason for sharing.

Our business is delivering industry-leading HR outsourcing services to our customers, not selling information. TriNet’s services include, but are not limited to, professional employer organization services (“PEO Services”) and providing a Software-as-a-Service platform for Customers to manage their workforce (“SaaS/ASO Services”) (collectively, “Services”).

We only collect and store the Personal Information we need to provide our Services.

In order to assist with the review of this Privacy Policy, we have added quick links to each section below:

Quick Links

Scope and Overview

How We Collect Personal Information

Use of Personal Information

Personal Information We Collect, Use and Disclose

Disclosure of Personal Information

Your Privacy Rights

How Long TriNet Retains Your Personal Information

How We Protect Your Personal Information

Cookies and Do Not Track

Children’s Privacy

Social Media Widgets

Interaction with Chatbots

Changes to this Privacy Policy

Opt-Out of Marketing Communications

How to Contact Us

EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, UK Extension and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

Scope and Overview

This Privacy Policy (“Policy”) applies to our privacy practices both offline, such as through a phone call, and online through the TriNet.com website, the TriNet technology platform, and all other Sites owned by TriNet Group, Inc. and its affiliates and subsidiaries, including TriNet HR I, Inc., TriNet HR II, Inc., TriNet HR III, Inc., TriNet HR XI, Inc., TriNet Professional Employer Services, Inc., TriNet USA, Inc., YourPeople, Inc. d/b/a Zenefits, ManageYourPeople, LLC d/b/a Zenefits HR Services, PayYourPeople, LLC d/b/a Zenefits Payroll Services, and InsureYourPeople, LLC d/b/a Zenefits Insurance Services, (collectively, “TriNet,” “we,” “our,” or “us”). For ease of use, when we refer to “Site” or “Sites,” we mean any and all of the TriNet owned Sites where this Policy is posted.

This Policy applies to Site Visitors, Colleagues, Contingent Workers, Customers, Prospective Customers, Worksite Employees (“WSEs”), and Job Applicants (“individuals” or “you”). WSEs are defined as a Customer employee who is co-employed by TriNet under our PEO Services.

For our SaaS/ASO Service Customer employees, if you access the SaaS Services through your employer or another entity (our “Customer”), please note that your information and your account are controlled by the Customer (i.e., your employer) and we process this data at their direction. If you have questions about specific settings or the privacy practices of a Customer’s account, please contact the Customer whose account you use for more information.

This Policy does not apply to any information that you may provide directly to third parties including via links appearing on the Site.

By accessing this Site, or providing information to a TriNet representative, you are giving TriNet your consent to collect, use, and disclose your information as described in this Policy.

For purposes of this Policy, “Personal Information” means information that identifies or can identify you personally.

How We Collect Personal Information

Employer or Self-Provided Information. In order to provide our Services to you, TriNet may collect Personal Information directly from you or your employer. Please note that the provision of such Personal Information may be a contractual requirement of your employment. Failure to provide such Personal Information may limit your eligibility for certain positions or disqualify you from receiving TriNet’s Services.

We collect information you provide when you interact with the Site, use our chat feature to speak with a TriNet representative, and apply or inquire about job opportunities. If you send us proposals or personal correspondence, such as emails or letters, or if other users or third parties send us correspondence about your activities or postings on the Site, we may collect and store such information.

Automatically Collected Information. TriNet automatically collects certain technical information when you access the Site, including your IP address, browser type, operating system, the type of device you are using, and the device identifier. TriNet, and its affiliates, suppliers, and service providers, also use technologies such as cookies, beacons, tags, and scripts in order to gather information regarding your use of the Site. This includes information such as page views, which URL you just came from (whether on our site or not), and which URL you go to next (whether on our site or not). This allows us to analyze trends, administer the Site, to advertise our Services to you, and gather demographic information about our user base as a whole. We use cookies on certain pages of the Site. Some features of the Site may only be available through the use of a cookie. Most cookies are “session cookies,” meaning they are automatically deleted at the end of a session. We also use persistent cookies. A persistent cookie remains on your hard drive for an extended period of time and remembers your preferences. You are always free to decline cookies if your browser permits, although in that case you may not be able to use certain features of the Site and you may be required to reenter your password more frequently during a session.

Data Obtained from Third-Party Sources. This Policy only covers collection of information by TriNet and does not cover the collection methods or use of the information collected by third parties.

We may collect and receive information about you, including Personal Information, from third parties, such as financial institutions, insurance carriers and third-party administrators, as well as our service providers and social media sites for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy.

TriNet may also collect business contact information about you from other sources including third parties from whom we have purchased business contact information and from publicly accessible websites, such as your company’s website, professional network Services, or press releases. Business contact information may include: first and last name, business email, telephone number, company name, job level, functional role, business street address or zip code, online identifier, employment history. In some instances, we may combine Personal Information you have provided to us with Personal Information collected from other sources as described above. We use this data for our internal analytics, to identify prospective customer marketing opportunities, and to improve the relevance of our Site content and our advertising.

We partner with third parties to manage our advertising on other websites. These third parties may set and use cookies or similar technologies to collect information about your online activities over time and across different websites in order to provide you with advertising based upon your browsing activities and interests. For more information about third party advertising, please visit the Network Advertising Initiative at www.networkadvertising.org.

Use of Personal Information

We use the information we collect to respond to your requests, protect the security or integrity of our Site, improve our marketing and promotional efforts, statistically analyze Site usage, improve our content product offerings, and customize our Site's content, layout, and Services.

The Personal Information we collect may be used for one or more of the following business purposes:

Delivering our products and services, including maintaining or servicing accounts, providing customer service, processing transactions, verifying customer information, or providing other HR outsourcing services. To fulfill or meet the reason for which the information is provided. For example, if you provide us with Personal Information in order for us to prepare a tax document, we will use that information to prepare the document and submit it to the applicable taxing authorities. To provide you with information about TriNet’s products and services. To provide you with email alerts, event registrations and other notices concerning our products or services, or events or news, that may be of interest to you. To validate user information for fraud and risk detection purposes and prevent or stop any activity that may be illegal, unethical or legally actionable. To improve our website and present its contents to you. For testing, research, analysis, and product development. To respond to law enforcement requests and as required by applicable law, court order, or governmental regulations. To evaluate or conduct a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of our assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation, or similar proceeding, in which Personal Information held by us is among the assets transferred.

We may additionally use your information for the following purposes:

Business operations, such as managing the company’s assets; allocating human resources; safeguarding IT infrastructure, equipment, and other TriNet property; preventing and managing security incidents; administering occupational health and safety initiatives; authenticating worker status to authorize access to TriNet resources and facilities; selecting and managing contractors, vendors, and suppliers; maintaining business records, compiling audit trails, and implementing other reporting tools; contacting personnel and others in case of emergency; surveys related to engagement or other human resource management initiatives; and other general administrative and operational tasks. In addition, for corporate Colleagues, we may use your information for the following purposes: issuing equity awards and for the purpose of helping to reduce the spread of disease.

We may use the information you provide to us in connection with a job application or inquiry, such as information contained on a resume a curriculum vitae, or interviews for the purpose of employment consideration or responding to your inquiry. We may keep your information on file for future consideration.

Personal Information We Collect, Use and Disclose

The categories of Personal Information we collect, the business purposes (from the list above) for which they may be used and the categories of service providers and other third parties that we have disclosed information to include:

Category Example Business Purposes(s) Categories of Service Providers Categories of Third-Party Recipients Identifiers A real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, account name, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, taxpayer identification number, date of birth, photos, or other similar identifiers. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Client companies Recruiting service providers Health and welfare service providers Employment screening service providers Financial service providers Technology Service Providers Marketing service providers Sales service providers Personal Information categories listed in the California Customer Records statute (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e)). A name, signature, Social Security number, physical characteristics or description, address, telephone number, passport number, driver's license or state identification card number, insurance policy number, education, employment, employment history, bank account number, credit card number, debit card number, or any other financial information. Some Personal Information included in this category may overlap with other categories. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 Client companies Recruiting service providers Health and welfare service providers Employment screening service providers Financial service providers Technology Service Providers None Protected classification characteristics under California or federal law. Age (40 years or older), race, color, ancestry, national origin, citizenship, religion or creed, marital status, medical condition, physical or mental disability, sex (including gender, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy or childbirth, and related medical conditions), sexual orientation, veteran or military status, genetic information (including familial genetic information). 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 Client companies Recruiting service providers Health and welfare service providers Employment screening service providers None Commercial information. Records of personal property, products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies. Not Collected None None Biometric information. Genetic, physiological, behavioral, and biological characteristics, or activity patterns used to extract a template or other identifier or identifying information, such as, fingerprints, faceprints, and voiceprints, iris or retina scans, keystroke, gait, or other physical patterns, and sleep, health, or exercise data. Not Collected None None Internet or other similar network activity. Browsing history, search history, information on a consumer's interaction with a website, application, or advertisement. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Client companies Website analytics service providers Technology Services Providers Marketing service providers Sales service providers Geolocation data. Physical location or movements.

1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 Client companies None Sensory data. Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information.

1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 Client companies None Professional or employment-related information. Current or past job history or performance evaluations 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 Client companies Recruiting service providers Health and welfare service providers Employment screening service providers None Non-public education information (per the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (20 U.S.C. Section 1232g, 34 C.F.R. Part 99)). Education records directly related to a student maintained by an educational institution or party acting on its behalf, such as grades, transcripts, class lists, student schedules, student identification codes, student financial information, or student disciplinary records.

1, 2, 7, 8, 9 Client companies Health and welfare service providers Employment screening service providers None Inferences drawn from other Personal Information. Profile reflecting a person's preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes. 2, 3, 4 None Marketing service providers Sales service providers

In addition, for corporate Colleagues we may collect communicable disease related information. This includes contact tracing data, including travel information and close personal contacts, and symptomatic, medical or health information.

Examples included in a category in the list above indicate only that, depending on the services and products we provide you, we may collect some information within that category. It does not necessarily mean that we collect all information listed in a particular category for all individuals.

For the purposes of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), Personal Information does not include: publicly available information from government records; de-identified or aggregated consumer information; information excluded from the CCPA's scope, like 1) health or medical information covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) or clinical trial data; and 2) Personal Information covered by certain sector-specific privacy laws, including the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FRCA), the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) or California Financial Information Privacy Act (FIPA), and the Driver's Privacy Protection Act of 1994.

We will not collect additional categories of Personal Information or use the Personal Information we collected for materially different, unrelated, or incompatible purposes without providing you notice and an opportunity to consent.

We will retain your Personal Information for no longer than is necessary for the purposes stated in this Policy. Please see below under “How Long TriNet Retains Your Personal Information” for more details on our retention practices.

Please visit our Data Rights page to learn how to exercise your data rights.

Social Security and Social Insurance Number Protection Policy Statement

TriNet collects Social Security or Social Insurance numbers and other sensitive Personal Information from you to provide you with our Services. We limit our use of Social Security or Social Insurance numbers and other sensitive Personal Information to circumstances where it is necessary and is used and disclosed for the purposes described in this Policy.



Disclosure of Personal Information

We may use service providers, contractors and other third parties to operate our Site, provide our Services and cater them to you. When we provide information to service providers and other third parties, we enter a contract that describes the purpose and requires the recipient to both keep that Personal Information confidential and not use it for any purpose except performing the contract.

We may disclose information to law enforcement, regulatory authorities, or other third parties under certain circumstances, such as to comply with a subpoena or similar legal process, or to comply with government reporting obligations. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose Personal Information in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements. We may also disclose information in accordance with the law when we believe in good faith that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others; or to detect, prevent, or respond to fraud, intellectual property infringement, violations of this Privacy Policy, our Terms of Use, violations of law, or other misuse of our Site.

We may disclose your information to TriNet subsidiaries and affiliates to identify business opportunities and market our products and Services to you. We may transfer your Personal Information as part of a sale or transfer of all or a relevant portion of our business or assets. In such events, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to help ensure that your Personal Information will be subject to appropriate privacy protections, in accordance with applicable privacy law.

To the extent that the collection or sharing of Personal Information through any cookies or similar technologies, as applicable, constitutes a “sale” or “share” under the CCPA, a California consumer can exercise the right to opt out by using a web browser that supports do-not-track functionality, by manually opting out in our Cookies Preference Center by visiting our Privacy page and clicking on the Cookie settings button and opting out of Advertising Cookies, or by clicking on the Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information link at the bottom of each page of TriNet.com.

We may also disclose your information to other unaffiliated third parties that offer products, services, or educational materials that may be of interest to you, as permitted by law.

Your Privacy Rights

Depending on where you reside and your relationship with TriNet, you may have certain legal rights regarding the Personal Information we process about you.

Privacy rights that may apply to you and your Personal Information include:

Right to know what categories and/or specific elements of Personal Information is being collected, disclosed or sold

Right to access or obtain of copy of your Personal Information

Right to correct inaccurate Personal Information

Right to delete your Personal Information

Right to opt-out of the selling or sharing of your Personal Information

Right of no retaliation following opt-out or exercise of other rights

Right to opt-out of the use of certain automated decision-making technologies

We do not provide programs, benefits, or other offerings, including payments to you, for the collection, use, retention, sale, sharing or disclosure of your Personal Information.

TriNet uses and discloses sensitive Personal Information about you in a reasonable manner to provide our products and Services.

You may be able to exercise some privacy rights on your own, such as correcting or accessing your information by logging in to the TriNet PEO or SaaS/ASO Service platforms directly.

Our promise not to retaliate against you for exercising your rights.

We will not retaliate against you for exercising any of your privacy rights related to your Personal Information. Unless permitted by applicable law, we will not:

Deny you goods or services.

Charge you different prices or rates for goods or services, including through granting discounts or other benefits, or imposing penalties.

Provide you a different level or quality of goods or services.

Suggest that you may receive a different price or rate for goods or services or a different level or quality of goods or services.

Please visit our Data Rights page for more details and to learn how to exercise your data rights.

How Long TriNet Retains Your Personal Information

We will retain your Personal Information for no longer than is necessary for the purposes stated in this Policy, unless otherwise extending the retention period is required or permitted by law and subject to our retention and disposal policies as may be in place from time to time. The data storage period may vary with scenario, product, and service. The standards TriNet uses to determine the retention period are as follows: the time required to retain Personal Information to fulfill business purposes, including providing products and services; maintaining corresponding transaction and business records; controlling and improving the performance and quality of the Site; handling possible questions or complaints; compliance with legal obligations; and whether the laws, contracts, and other equivalencies have special requirements for data retention.

We review our retention periods for Personal Information on a regular basis, and all data is retained in compliance with applicable laws.

How We Protect Your Personal Information

We employ commercially reasonable technical, administrative, and physical measures designed to protect your information from unauthorized access and use, and to comply with applicable privacy laws. We monitor our Services for potential vulnerabilities and have implemented security controls which require our service providers and other third parties to have appropriate safeguards to protect your Personal Information. You may read more about our security and privacy safeguards in our TriNet Information Security and Privacy Whitepaper that can be found by visiting our Privacy page.

Despite these efforts, no security measures are impenetrable, and no method of data transmission can be guaranteed to be 100% secure from interception or other type of misuse.

Our Site may provide you with links to other websites. We are not responsible for those sites and cannot control the use of information that you submit once you reach those sites, nor can we control the content of what is offered on those sites or on links from those sites.

Cookies and Do Not Track

We and our service providers also use technologies such as cookies, beacons, tags, and scripts in order to gather information about your use of the Site. This includes information such as page views, which URL you just came from (whether on our Site or not), and which URL you go to next (whether on our Site or not). This allows us to analyze trends, administer the Site, and gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.

Most cookies are "session cookies," meaning they are automatically deleted at the end of a browsing session. We and our service providers use session cookies to make it easier for you to navigate the Site. We also use persistent cookies. A persistent cookie remains on your hard drive for an extended period of time after you finish browsing a website and remembers your preferences.

You may opt-out of these technologies (except for essential website cookies) using a web browser that supports do-not-track functionality such as Global Privacy Control, by manually opting out in our Cookies Preference Center by visiting our Privacy page and clicking on the Cookie settings button and opting out of Advertising Cookies, or by clicking on the Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information link at the bottom of each page of TriNet.com.

You can learn more about cookies by visiting www.allaboutcookies.org, which includes additional useful information on cookies and how to block them using different browsers. If you choose to block cookies, you may not be able to use the full functionality of our Site.

Automated Decision Making

We may, in some cases, use automated processes to assist our internal teams with making decisions, if it is necessary for the performance of a contract, or if it is authorized by law. We do not use fully automated decision-making technologies (i.e., automated technologies that do not require human intervention) for significant decisions that directly affect a consumer’s economic, health, or personal well-being.

Do Not Track

Some browsers may transmit “do-not-track” signals to the Site when you visit us online. Our Sites currently respond to some “do-not-track” signals such as Global Privacy Control.

You can learn more about Do Not Track and Global Privacy Control by visiting https://allaboutdnt.com and https://globalprivacycontrol.org.

Children’s Privacy

TriNet’s Sites are not intended to be used by children. We do not knowingly collect Personal Information from children under the age of 13, or 16 in California. If we obtain knowledge that we have Personal Information about a child under 13 who visit our Site, we will take steps to delete that information from our existing files.

If you are a WSE or Colleague who enrolls your dependents in health care insurance, we will collect information from you about your dependents—including those under the age of 13—so that we can provide those benefits.

Social Media Widgets

Our Site may include social media features, such as the Facebook™ button, and widgets such as the ShareThis™ button, or interactive mini programs that run on our Site. These features may collect your IP address and which page you are visiting on our Site. They may also set a cookie to enable the feature to function properly. Social media features and widgets are either hosted by a third party or hosted directly on our Site. Your interactions with these features are governed by the privacy policy of the company, social media platform or third-party service, providing it.

Interaction with Chatbots

Our Site may include a chatbot feature that is facilitated by a third-party service provider. If you interact with the chatbot, it may collect and record information that you provide during your interaction – including but not limited to, Your company’s name, Your business email address, Your company’s location, Your company’s industry – and this information may be shared with the third-party service provider that facilitates the chatbot feature.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to change this Policy at any time without prior notice. If we update this Policy, we will notify you by posting a new version on this page. Please check here regularly to learn of any changes. When we make material changes to this Policy, we will take reasonable efforts to provide notice to you, such as displaying a banner on our Site. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.

Opt-Out of Marketing Communications

We may use the contact information we collect from you to contact you regarding administrative notices, new product offerings, and communications relevant to your use of our Site, to the extent permitted by applicable law. In some cases, we may use your information to inform you of new services, promotions, and other matters targeted to your interests. If you no longer want to receive TriNet emails that do not provide information about your relationship with TriNet, you may choose to stop receiving those communications by following the unsubscribe instructions included at the bottom of our emails or by navigating to the TriNet Communication Preference Center.

If you have questions or need assistance to opt-out, please email us at communications_preferences@trinet.com. Please include your name, address (if you do not want to receive postal mail marketing), email addresses you want to unsubscribe from non-relationship emails, name of your employer (if they are a TriNet Customer) and indicate if you do not want to receive phone marketing calls.

How to Contact Us

If you have any questions or complaints regarding this Policy, please contact us at:

TriNet Group, Inc.

One Park Place,

Ste 600, Dublin, CA 94568

Attention: Chief Privacy Officer, Privacy Office

You may also visit our Contact Us page for other methods of communicating with us.

Please visit our Data Rights page to learn how to exercise your data rights.

If you are unable to resolve your concern by contacting us, you may lodge a complaint with your local regulatory authority(ies).

EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, UK Extension and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

TriNet complies with the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (“EU-U.S. DPF”), the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (“Swiss-U.S. DPF”) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce.TriNet has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (“EU-U.S. DPF Principles”) regarding the processing of Personal Information received from the European Union in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF and from the United Kingdom (and Gibraltar) in reliance on the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF.TriNet has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (“Swiss-U.S. DPF Principles”) regarding the processing of Personal Information received from Switzerland in reliance on the Swiss-U.S. DPF. If there is any conflict between the terms of this Privacy Policy and the EU-U.S. DPF Principles and/or the Swiss-U.S. DPF Principles, the DPF Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework (“DPF”) program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov/.

International Data Transfers & Data Privacy Framework Notice

This section is applicable to Personal Information of individuals in the European Union (“EU”), United Kingdom (“UK”) (and Gibraltar), and Switzerland transferred to the United States. TriNet is responsible for the processing of Personal Information it receives under the DPF and subsequently transfers to a third party acting as an agent on its behalf. TriNet complies with the DPF Principles for all onward transfers of Personal Information from the EU, UK and Switzerland including the onward transfer liability provisions.

Notice: We will inform you of the purpose for which we collect and use your Personal Information and the types of non-agent third parties to which we disclose or may disclose that information. We will provide you with the choice and means to limit our use and disclosure of your Personal Information for a purpose other than that for which it was originally collected.

Choice: We will offer you the opportunity to choose (opt out) whether your Personal Information is 1) to be disclosed to a third party (other than a vendor or service provider we have contracted with in connection with providing payroll, benefits, and other related services), or 2) to be used for a purpose other than the purpose for which it was originally collected or subsequently authorized by you. We will obtain express consent when required by applicable law.

Onward Transfers: Prior to disclosing Personal Information to a third party (other than the service providers referred to above), we will notify you of such disclosure and allow you a choice (opt out) regarding such disclosure. We will contractually require that any third party to which Personal Information may be disclosed will provide the same level of privacy protection as is required by the DPF Principles.

Data Security: We will take reasonable steps, proportionate to the sensitivity of the Personal Information, to protect Personal Information from loss, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. We have put in place appropriate physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure Personal Information from loss, misuse, and unauthorized access or disclosure, alteration, or destruction.

Data Integrity and Purpose Limitation: We will only process and use Personal Information in a way that is compatible with and relevant to the purposes for which it was collected, or authorized by you, including the purposes to provide payroll, benefits, and related services. To the extent necessary for those purposes, we will take reasonable precautions to ensure that Personal Information is accurate, complete, and current. Additionally, Personal Information may be retained in a form identifying or making identifiable individuals only for as long as it serves a purpose for which the data was collected or as authorized by the individual.

Access: We will provide you access to your Personal Information and allow you to correct, amend, or delete inaccurate information, except, to the extent permitted by applicable law, where the burden or expense of providing access would be disproportionate to the risks to your privacy in the case in question, or where the rights of persons other than you would be violated. If access to Personal Information is denied, we will provide you with the reason for such denial. You may request the correction, amendment, or deletion of your inaccurate personal information by contacting TriNet. We will respond to any such requests within a reasonable timeframe.

Enforcement: We use a self-assessment approach to assure compliance with this Privacy Policy. We will periodically verify that the policy is accurate, comprehensive for the information intended to be covered, prominently displayed, implemented, and accessible, and in conformity with the DPF Principles. We encourage interested persons to raise any concerns using the contact information provided below. We will investigate and attempt to resolve any complaints and disputes regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of Personal Information in accordance with the Principles and this Privacy Policy.

In compliance with the DPF Principles, we commit to resolve DPF-Principles related complaints about our collection or use of your Personal Information. EU, UK and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints should first contact TriNet. TriNet has further committed to refer unresolved DPF complaints concerning our handling of personal data received in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF, the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. DPF to the panels established by the EU data protection authorities (DPAs), the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) (and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA)), and/or the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC), alternative dispute resolution providers located in the EU, UK and Switzerland. In certain circumstances, the DPF provides the right to invoke binding arbitration to resolve complaints not resolved by other means, as described in Annex I to the Principles. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your complaint to your satisfaction, please visit EU DPA, ICO (and GRA) or FDPIC for more information or to file a complaint. The services of EU DPA, ICO (and GRA) and FDPIC are provided at no cost to you.

TriNet is subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission with respect to the statements in this Policy.