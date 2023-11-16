SolutionsHR PlusHR Advisor

HR Advisory

HR Advisory keeps things simple by giving you unlimited access to our team of HR and payroll experts, and providing best practice guidance on HR challenges.

Personalized Advice
Expert HR and payroll advice
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, time tracking, attendance, time off, performance management and more.
icon_Talent_Retention.svg
Easy to access advice
Reach our team through the easiest method for you—phone or email.
icon_Compliance.svg
Comply with confidence
Gain clarity from our experts on navigating compliance concerns.

What's included?

Running a small business can be complex. Our team is here to support and get you through those tough questions.
Providing best practice guidance when handling difficult employee situations
Handling compliance challenges
Reviewing company policies and handbooks
Navigating multi-state compliance
Understanding compliant procedures for employees with unique taxation circumstances
Providing advice on wage garnishments and levies
Understanding overtime rules
Addressing employee separations and final paychecks
And more!
How does HR Advisory Services work with the HR platform?

HR platform is included with HR Advisory for maximum impact. Our HR platform is reliable and easy to use—plus, our advisory team helps lighten your HR burden so you get the most value from your HR technology.

Uncover the unknown

Our audit services are meant to help uncover issues that could leave your business open to liability. Our team will perform audits and provide solutions to help guide you towards compliance.

Payroll Tax Compliance Audit

Payroll Tax Compliance Audit provides a consultation with one of our payroll tax specialists to review your payroll tax documents and processes. We assess your current situation, help identify concerns and provide best practice guidance to navigate any concerns and more. 
HR Operations Audit

HR Operations Audit includes everything in the Payroll Tax Compliance Audit and more, including full HR operations audit relating to HR compliance and best practices. Audit synthesizes with a roadmap to help you address any concerns. 
