HR Expertise

HR Consulting Expertise

Rely on our industry-specialized team of HR consultants to help you tackle your HR responsibilities.

HR expertise to tackle HR responsibilities

Human Capital Consulting Solutions

We’ll help you deliver training that prepares your leaders with the skills they need to push your business to the next level. Workshops are conducted in an intimate setting for in-depth discussion between moderator and participant.

Handle your toughest HR needs

From recruiting and onboarding best practices to benefits and compliance issues, TriNet offers expertise on the issues that affect your people.

Make better people decisions

With a team of HR professionals on your side, you’ll have access to industry-specialized expertise and insights to make informed decisions more efficiently.

Gain peace of mind

Stay ahead of regulations and employee relations issues with an experienced HR team, so you can look out for your business.

Connect 360: HR answers at your fingertips

Our Connect 360 human capital consultants are seasoned professionals, so when you call, you’ll connect with someone who knows the challenges you face. You’ll talk one-on-one and get help and answers that make a difference for your business. Less focus on HR admin. More time to focus on growth.

Support for whatever you're facing

Thirty days after bringing a new employee on board, a company’s human resources team determined it was not a good hiring decision. The question then became, how to proceed. Could they terminate the employee? Would correctional training or discipline be a better approach? Every circumstance is unique. TriNet provided expert guidance and best practices related to performance problems—helping to keep the employer compliant every step of the way.

We help build companies

Other HR providers claim they know small businesses. What sets TriNet human capital consulting apart is that we started as a small business from the ground up. For more than 30 years, we’ve been crafting HR solutions for other businesses to help them grow and succeed.

60% of organizations reported reengineering their HR processes as a top HR initiative*

*KPMG, HR Transformation Study. 2017.
Strategic services for your business

Building a healthy and renowned company culture not only affects every aspect of your operations, but is also critical to attracting top talent. We'll help you define a company culture that lasts based on your mission, vision and values. And as your company expands and your needs change, we’ll be here to help with a range of strategic services that’ll grow along with you—including organizational design, leadership development and more.

Tools to optimize recruitment, retention and growth

Research shows that the best candidates are off the market in 10 days*. To help you move fast and get the best talent on board, we offer tools that streamline the talent recruitment and hiring process. For talent retention and growth, we provide workshops and resources to help employees learn, grow and be heard. Get the strategy and technology you need to hire and keep employees in any state.

* TalentNow, Recruitment Insights 2018: Trends and Insights in Hiring Talented Candidates (Feb 2018)
Direct support for your employees

From onboarding new hires to enrolling a newborn in benefits, our direct HR support delivers a great experience for your team. Whether they have benefits questions or need to update their employee status when life changes occur, they can call us directly to get the day-to-day help they need. Knowing your people are supported means you can focus on the bigger picture.

Customer Stories

TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?’
Mayer Dallal
Managing Director, MBANC
Explore Our Other Services

