TriNet Partners

Join our strategic partner program that lets you offer incredible HR and more to your clients.
Our unique strategic partner program fosters a community of likeminded companies who are dedicated to providing exceptional HR for their clients. By partnering with us, your clients will have access to top-level HR services delivered by an expert team, managed through a cloud-based technology platform that lets them efficiently manage their HR needs anytime, anywhere.
And because of your ability to offer TriNet’s bundled HR solutions, you’ll have a leg up on the competition against a growing list of online brokers and other PEOs.
Certain members also have access to the TriNet Partner Portal, a secure platform where members can easily refer and track progress of their members, prospects or clients. They’ll also find supporting materials, tools and resources to help them along the way.
If you’re a licensed health insurance, property and casualty insurance, or general insurance broker or agent, TriNet can increase profitability by removing the costs and burdens your clients would otherwise face building an in-house HR department.
We’ll manage all of the regulatory complexities and mitigate their potential HR-related risks and liabilities, including ACA compliance guidance, which is all backed by our $1 million employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) policy. And of course, your clients will enjoy TriNet’s extensive benefit options for health, dental and vision, along with all the other perks our top-rated benefit plans offer.
If you’re not a licensed broker, then an alliance partnership is for you. Your clients will benefit from our exceptional HR expertise, full-service HR solutions, and mitigated risk from potential HR-related liabilities, freeing them up to focus on running their businesses.
We have a unique program just for you, which lets you offer our top-rated HR services at preferential pricing to the companies you have a vested interest in. By outsourcing their human resources with us, we’ll take HR administration off their plate—which frees them to focus on growth and profitability, while helping to mitigate any potential HR-related risks and liabilities.
And because we offer such a wide range of services, TriNet is your one-stop solution for your entire portfolio of companies. You will even have the option to use our exceptional HR services at your own firm.
If you are a franchisor, this program offers comprehensive HR services and support for you and your individual franchisees—all at preferential pricing. From benefits packages to compliance support, TriNetConnect can help strengthen and add value to each member of your franchise.
As a CPA or FSA, your clients place a lot of trust in you for your valuable insights and recommendations. By partnering with TriNetConnect and recommending us to your small and medium size business (SMB) clients, you will not only offer them full-service HR at preferential pricing, you will also have the option to use our exceptional HR services at your own firm. Plus, you will have access to more than 1,500 professional education courses offered by TriNet, which can help you keep up to date with your CPE credit requirements.
This alliance program is for all other referral partners, which lets you offer a wide range of HR services and programs to your clients, including preferential pricing, revenue sharing and co-marketing opportunities. This not only shows that you’re looking out for your clients’ best interests, it also provides an added value for you, which will help you differentiate yourself from competitors.