TriNet Partners

Partner With TriNet
Our strategic partner program has something for all your clients—full-service HR solutions, expert advice support and a cloud-based technology platform that helps makes managing HR admin easier. Clients can put more time into their business goals while you put less time into the search for partners that meet their needs.
Why TriNet?
Expand your reach, enhance your offerings and empower your clients through our strategic partnership programs.
Expand your offering
Add value to your clients by introducing trusted and vetted HR solutions that are right for their business.
Grow your network
Gain access to our extensive network of clients, vendors and industry experts. This expanded network can help you generate new business leads, identify potential partners and stay ahead of industry trends.
Competitive incentive options
Extend preferred pricing to your clients or receive referral fees. This means that you can earn additional income while providing your clients with valuable HR services.
Personalized support and enablement
Our program features teams that work closely with you to provide the dedicated support and resources for a lasting and productive relationship.
"TriNet has been an indispensable partner for us on our journey. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their solutions have allowed our founders to focus on what they do best—building their business."
Caro Scalercio, Investor, Watertower Ventures
Explore Our Partnership Programs
Don’t just take our word for it.
We support your business with award-winning expertise.
Newsweek
America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
US News & World Report
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026
TIME
America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
Newsweek
#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
G2
Highest User Adoption Summer
G2
Users Love Us
The Business Intelligence Group
Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
TrustRadius
Buyer's Choice Award 2026
TrustRadius
Top Rated 2025
Meet the Team
Relationships matter to you, to us and our shared clients. That’s why TriNet's program features a dedicated team to help answer questions, provide ongoing support for referrals and hold regular partner reviews to help you succeed.
Ben Codi
Divisional Vice President, Broker Sales
Ryan Goethals
Vice President, Channel Sales
Chris Gates
Executive Director, Partnership Strategy