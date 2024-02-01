Partner With TriNet

Our strategic partner program has something for all your clientsfull-service HR solutions, expert advice support and a cloud-based technology platform that helps makes managing HR admin easier. Clients can put more time into their business goals while you put less time into the search for partners that meet their needs.

Become a Partner
TriNet Partners
Why TriNet?
Expand your reach, enhance your offerings and empower your clients through our strategic partnership programs.
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Expand your offering
Add value to your clients by introducing trusted and vetted HR solutions that are right for their business.
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Grow your network
Gain access to our extensive network of clients, vendors and industry experts. This expanded network can help you generate new business leads, identify potential partners and stay ahead of industry trends.
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Competitive incentive options
Extend preferred pricing to your clients or receive referral fees. This means that you can earn additional income while providing your clients with valuable HR services.
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Personalized support and enablement
Our program features teams that work closely with you to provide the dedicated support and resources for a lasting and productive relationship.
"TriNet has been an indispensable partner for us on our journey. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their solutions have allowed our founders to focus on what they do best—building their business."
Caro Scalercio, Investor, Watertower Ventures

Explore Our Partnership Programs

Brokers
Brokers

Grow your business with a solution that removes HR complexity and provides access to big-company benefits.

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Accounting Professionals
Accounting Professionals

Drive value to your clients and your firm by extending our Payroll and HR Solutions.

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Venture Capital & Private Equity
Venture Capital & Private Equity

Accelerate success across your entire portfolio by offering our industry-tailored HR Solutions.

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Strategic Alliances
Strategic Alliances

Non-profits, member associations, banking professionals, franchiseswe have you covered to optimize current business relationships and attract new ones.

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Integration Partners
Integration Partners

Streamline HR operations, enhance the employee experience and ensure complianceultimately driving efficiency by connecting TriNet with popular apps.

Learn more

Don’t just take our word for it.

Cybriant
Dagne Dover
Equilend
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Happiest Baby
Joan Creative
Mammoth biosciences
MJFF
Mike's Hot Honey
MTI
ODA
Urogne

We support your business with award-winning expertise.

Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces 2026

Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026
TIME: America's Best Companies 2026

TIME

America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB) - Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
G2 - Highest User Adoption Summer 2025

G2

Highest User Adoption Summer
G2 - Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
The Business Intelligence Group - Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026
TrustRadius Top Rated 2025

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2025
Meet the Team
Relationships matter to you, to us and our shared clients. That’s why TriNet's program features a dedicated team to help answer questions, provide ongoing support for referrals and hold regular partner reviews to help you succeed.
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Ben Codi
Divisional Vice President, Broker Sales
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Ryan Goethals
Vice President, Channel Sales
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Chris Gates
Executive Director, Partnership Strategy
Contact Us Today