TriNet Partners

Why TriNet?

Our unique strategic partner program fosters a community of likeminded companies who are dedicated to providing exceptional HR for their clients. By partnering with us, your clients will have access to top-level HR services delivered by an expert team, managed through a cloud-based technology platform that lets them efficiently manage their HR needs anytime, anywhere.

And because of your ability to offer TriNet’s bundled HR solutions, you’ll have a leg up on the competition against a growing list of online brokers and other PEOs.

Certain members also have access to the TriNet Partner Portal, a secure platform where members can easily refer and track progress of their members, prospects or clients. They’ll also find supporting materials, tools and resources to help them along the way.