SolutionsIndustriesMarketing & Advertising

HR for Marketing & Advertising

Nurture your talent with an all-in-one HR solution that works like you do.

image alt
Creative HR Solutions for Creative Work Environments

Creative HR Solutions for Creative Work Environments

At TriNet, we understand the challenges that come with a highly creative work environment, especially the need to constantly seek out new talent. That’s why we offer a single solution that combines our industry expertise with a powerful technology platform to streamline administrative tasks such as payroll and benefits—freeing you to focus on developing your agency’s culture to attract and retain the best creatives.

Spend more time where it counts

Spend More Time Where It Counts

With our industry expertise, exceptional service and unified technology for managing payroll, benefits and administrative duties, you’ll spend less time on HR and more time helping clients and growing your business. Plus, our online self-service tools make it easy for your team to manage benefits, view pay information and update direct deposit.

Example of HR practices for mid-size advertising agency

Real-World Example

A small agency was in the middle of a business pitch during open enrollment, creating a time conflict for their busy leadership team. By using TriNet’s self-service tools, they were able to update their benefit elections on their own time during open enrollment and even call us directly with questions about their benefits choices—freeing up the team to focus on winning their pitch.

Secure and retain top talent

Secure and Retain Top Talent

Because we consolidate the strength of thousands of small and medium size businesses, we offer access to premium-level benefits to help you hire and retain your most valuable employees. When you have an HR team to rely on and the right tools to find candidates and boost performance, it’s easy to build your dream team.

23

Demand for creative professionals is expected to grow while available supply will shrink by 33%, meaning there are more open roles than there are qualified candidates1

1McKinley Marketing Partners, 10 Key Insights from the 2018 Marketing Hiring Trends Report (April 2018).
56

Hiring managers who are satisfied with the length of time it takes to complete the hiring process1

Foster a Creative Culture for Your Employees

Foster a Creative Culture for Your Employees

In creative environments, company culture can be a big differentiator in attracting top talent and inspiring the most creative work. That’s why we provide the HR expertise, best practices guidance and compensation benchmarks you need. With TriNet, you get back time to help develop an innovative and forward-thinking culture that fosters unbounded creativity.

Example of HR practices for mid-size advertising agency

Real-World Example

A mid-size advertising agency was celebrating their tenth year in business and decided to throw an anniversary party for their employees and clients. The party would be held in their office space and include a karaoke DJ and alcohol. With our extensive expertise, we were able to advise them on the best HR practices to help keep their employees and business safe.

79

Marketers who would accept a lower salary from a company if the culture were a great fit for their personality and work style1

1McKinley Marketing Partners, 10 Key Insights from the 2018 Marketing Hiring Trends Report (April 2018).
Nearly 80%

Executives rating employee experience as very important or important, while only 22% rated their company as excellent at building a differentiated employee experience2

2Deloitte Insight, The Employee Experience: Culture, Engagement and Beyond (Feb 2017).
Mitigate risk within a creative environment

Mitigate risk—even within a creative environment

From strategic consulting for sensitive employee matters to compliance counseling and even employment practices risk mitigation, we provide comprehensive HR guidance and support every step of the way. This not only helps you stay on top of evolving employment issues and regulations, but also lets you focus on maintaining your unique creative culture.

Working together for you
A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Explore our other services
benefit_options_color_rev.svg

Benefits Options

payroll_services_color_rev.svg

Payroll Services

risk_mitigation_color_rev.svg

Risk Mitigation

technology_platform_color_rev.svg

Integrations

hr_consulting_color_rev.svg

HR Expertise

Reviews featured on
We are positively overwhelmed with TriNet's ability to identify and over exceed our business needs!
Barbara St Clair
July 4, 2023
Incentivized Review
“As a small business, TriNet helps us to focus on our clients and employees by ensuring we are operating within current employee and tax regulations.”
Read full review
TriNet Helps you Grow
Charlie Hewitt
January 31, 2023
Incentivized Review
“Compared to other PEOs we have used, the TriNet platform is both powerful and user friendly.”
Read full review
Like cruise control for your businesses HR needs.
Armand Ferranti
October 20, 2022
Incentivized Review
“TriNet allows us to run our business without the distractions of HR management.”
Read full review
TriNet Makes our Small Company Feel Just as Important as a Large Company
Steve Humphries
June 5, 2021
Incentivized Review
“After being with TriNet for a year, I can see how they have helped us as a small business. Even though I know that we are not a large revenue producin...”
Read full review
Got HR headaches? No aspirin necessary...take one TriNet instead.
LeAnn Stewart
May 29, 2021
Incentivized Review
“We use TriNet across our whole organization to manage our benefits, payroll, paid time off, leave, HR paperwork, and execute our retirement deferrals.”
Read full review
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification