About TriNet
NYSE: TNET
TriNet provides full-service HR solutions, so you get time back to focus on your business, your employees get HR support and your business gains the HR guidance it needs.
HR excellence by the numbers
years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
payroll processed in 2025*
worksite employees as of 12/31/25
Ranked #1 by Newsweek
We ranked #1 in Newsweek’s inaugural Excellence 1,000 Index 2024, which recognizes 1,000 businesses across 25 industries. We earned the top spot for exceeding best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings and social responsibility.
Incredible starts here
We believe companies thrive when people do. That’s why, over the last 30+ years, we’ve made it our purpose to guide small and medium-size businesses through daily HR needs and challenges. With passion, empathy and proven expertise, we offer the guidance and technology to help your company—and your people—flourish.
Purpose
Power the success of small and medium-size businesses by supporting their growth and enabling their people.
Vision
To become the most trusted advisor to SMBs by harnessing the power of scale.
Core Values
We recognize the incredible opportunity that can be realized by working together with a shared view of how we support our clients. This is illustrated in our core values:
- Lead with the customer
- Stand together
- Act with integrity
- Make an impact
Meet Our Leadership Team
Our leaders are passionate experts who work to drive product innovation, business growth and scalable operations. Get to know the leaders behind the passion that powers our purpose.
Mike Simonds is President and CEO of TriNet and joined the Company in February 2024.
Before joining TriNet, Simonds served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Unum Group, a Fortune 500 provider of workplace benefits and services. In this role, Mike was responsible for all of Unum’s active businesses, collectively serving nearly 40 million workers and their families globally.
He previously served as President and CEO of Unum US, Unum Group’s largest business unit, as well as other management positions at Unum. During this time, Simonds helped to lead the company's investments in a differentiated customer experience through HCM partnerships and expansion in voluntary benefits, dental, vision, and absence management solutions. Prior to Unum, Simonds served a range of financial institutions as a consultant at McKinsey & Company and has served on a number of non-profit boards focused on issues of health, education, and financial stability.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in Economics and Anthropology and a master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.
Catherine Wragg joined TriNet in 2017 and serves as Chief People Officer, overseeing learning and development, HR operations and compliance, talent acquisition, compensation and analytics, and internal HR support to the business.
Previously, Catherine served as the senior vice president of Business Development at Giorgio Armani Corporation, where she collaborated with the CEO on various business strategies, including the management of the e-commerce channel for North America. Earlier at Giorgio Armani, she was the senior vice president of Human Resources at A|X Armani Exchange. Catherine led the integration of A|X into Giorgio Armani following its acquisition by Giorgio Armani Group. Prior to that, she was the senior vice president of Human Resources and Administration at Tower Group International, Ltd., where she was responsible for establishing and growing an internal HR function to support a rapid growth property and casualty insurance company. Catherine partnered with her colleagues on two successful initial public offerings and integrated various acquisitions. She supported 18 offices throughout the U.S. and Bermuda.
Jay Venkat is a subject matter expert in digital and technology transformation, including agile ways of working and large-scale re-platforming. He has extensive experience in digitizing customer journeys and working side by side with CTOs in transforming the technology function. He came to TriNet from Boston Consulting Group, where he spent the majority of his two-decade career, leading the technology, media and telecom practice area in North America, as well as the firm’s San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices.
Jeff Hayward is an award-winning global technology and engineering executive who brings to TriNet more than 25 years of experience, most recently as senior vice president of Product Engineering for Airline Solutions at Sabre, a software and technology company that powers the global travel industry.
He has also held leadership roles both domestically and internationally for leading technology companies Unisys, Dell EMC and others. His track record includes successfully leading dispersed teams to meet enterprise-level goals, transforming multibillion-dollar portfolios and optimizing organizational effectiveness across a variety of interdependent components.
Mala Murthy joined TriNet in November 2025 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She is an accomplished financial executive with a proven track record of helping to set strategy, optimize capital allocation, and build high-performing teams.
Mala most recently served as CFO of Teladoc Health for six years. Prior to Teladoc, she held several senior executive positions at American Express, including Chief Financial Officer of its Global Commercial Services segment with over $15 billion in revenue, serving both small and medium-size businesses, and large corporations. She also previously served in FP&A, Treasury, and Corporate Development and Strategy leadership positions with PepsiCo.
Mala holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from Jadavpur University in India, an MBA from the India Institute of Management, and a master's degree in public and private management from the Yale School of Management.
As Chief Revenue Officer for TriNet, Shea Treadway is responsible for new client sales and existing client relationship management. He joined TriNet in 2024, bringing more than two decades of experience working with small and medium-size businesses (SMB) in the employee benefits market. He has a track record of success in managing multi-channel, and tech-enabled sales and client management organizations at scale. He has also proven skilled at adapting leaders, and consistently delivering strong results.
Immediately before joining TriNet, Shea was Senior Vice President and Head of Distribution for Principal Financial Group, where he led a team of over 2,000 sales consultants, account managers, and affiliated distribution team members responsible for more than 100,000 SMB customers.
He has held senior leadership roles in both direct and brokerage distribution of voluntary benefits. He served as Colonial Life’s Senior Vice President of Field and Market Development. He also successfully created and grew a dedicated employee benefit SMB segment at Unum, where he transformed the business through proprietary technology and human capital management partnerships.
Additionally, Treadway serves on the board of IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.
Sidney Majalya has been with TriNet since April 2024, and has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary since September 2024. He was promoted into his current role from his prior position as TriNet Vice President and Deputy General Counsel.
He has more than 25 years of legal, risk, and compliance experience in the financial services, technology and government sectors, as well as a strong track record of building, inspiring, and leading amazing teams.
Prior to joining TriNet, Sidney was Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Deputy General Counsel at Binance.US. Other executive roles he has held include Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Deputy General Counsel at BAM Trading, Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer & Group Counsel of Global Affairs at Intel, and leadership positions at both Oracle and Uber.
Additionally, he spent nearly 10 years as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division. Sidney holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctorate from Columbia University Law School.
Tim Nimmer joined TriNet in June 2024 and serves as Senior Vice President, Insurance Services and Operations.
Previously, Tim was the Senior Vice President - Chief Actuary, Underwriting, Digitalization and Transformation Solutions at leading insurance company Aetna Inc. where he led the Company’s pricing, underwriting and digital transformation, supporting more than $100B in revenue and 26 million members.
Before Aetna, he served as Aon’s Global Chief Actuary with oversight for all pricing, underwriting, analytics, and the innovation centers in Dublin, Ireland and Singapore for one of the world’s leading insurance brokerages.
Tim is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He holds a bachelor's degree in Statistics, with an emphasis in Mathematics and Psychology from the University of Missouri.
David C. Hodgson has been a member of the TriNet Board of Directors since 2005 serving as chair since 2018. Mr. Hodgson is vice chairman and a managing director of General Atlantic, a global growth private equity firm. He joined General Atlantic in 1982, helped found their partnership and has over 35 years of experience identifying and assisting portfolio companies worldwide. Mr. Hodgson is former chair and current member of the board of trustees of Johns Hopkins Medicine. He serves on the board of directors of Johns Hopkins HealthCare and Johns Hopkins Medicine International. He chairs the Manhattan Theatre Club, serves as a member of the Dartmouth College Board of Trustees and is a member of the Advisory Council at Stanford Graduate School of Business. Mr. Hodgson is chairman emeritus of the board of Echoing Green and is trustee emeritus of Johns Hopkins University. Previously, he served on the board of directors of DHI Group, Inc.
Brian Evanko has been on the TriNet board of directors since July 2024. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cigna Group, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Cigna Group.
In his role as President and CEO for The Cigna Group, Evanko oversees all Cigna Healthcare businesses, including U.S. employer, international health, and U.S. government businesses. As EVP and CFO for The Cigna Group, he has executive leadership responsibility for the company’s financial operations and functions, investment management, and underwriting units.
Evanko has been with Cigna for more than 25 years, moving through financial and operational roles of increasing responsibility across the company, and in offices both in the U.S. and abroad. Prior senior leadership roles include serving as President of Cigna Healthcare’s U.S. government business, Business Financial Officer for Cigna’s international health operations, and numerous other actuarial and financial roles.
In addition to the TriNet board of directors, Evanko currently serves on the National Board of Directors for Back on My Feet, a national organization operating in 13 major U.S. cities that combats homelessness through the power of running, community support, and essential employment and housing resources. He also serves on the executive committee of the Connecticut Science Center, the state’s foremost institution focused on lifelong learning through science.
Evanko earned a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science from Pennsylvania State University, and holds Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.
Jacqueline Kosecoff has been a member of the TriNet Board of Directors since January 2020. Since 2012, she has been a managing partner of Moriah Partners where she works to identify, select, mentor and manage health services and IT companies, and a senior advisor of Warburg Pincus, a private equity investing firm. Dr. Kosecoff was a senior executive for UnitedHealth Group-PacifiCare. She joined UnitedHealth Group as part of its acquisition of PacifiCare Health Systems in 2005 and took responsibility for, among other areas, the Medicare Part D business and the consumer health product division serving seniors. At PacifiCare Health Systems, Dr. Kosecoff served as executive vice president with responsibility for various business segments.
Dr. Kosecoff served as chief executive officer of Prescription Solutions (now known as OptumRx). Dr. Kosecoff was founder, president and chief operating officer of Protocare, a firm whose lines of business included the clinical development of drugs, devices, biopharmaceutical and nutritional products, and health services consulting. Dr. Kosecoff was professor of Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles from 1975 to 2006. She has also served on the board of directors of Houlihan Lokey, Sealed Air Corporation and STERIS Corporation.
Janet Kennedy joined the TriNet board of directors in September 2025, bringing more than 30 years of expertise in leading digital and technology transformations. Most recently, she served as Vice President, North America Regions of Google Cloud at Alphabet, Inc., where she focused on helping clients leverage emerging technologies to drive their digital transformations.
Ms. Kennedy has also held significant leadership roles at Microsoft Corporation, including Vice President, MSUS Digital Transformations Leader, President, Microsoft Canada, and US Enterprise Vice President, West and Central Regions. Additionally, she served at IBM Corporation in various capacities, including as a Business Unit Executive. Ms. Kennedy currently serves on the boards of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH).
Madhu Ranganathan has served on the TriNet board of directors since September 2025. She recently retired as President, Chief Financial Officer, and Leader of Corporate Development at OpenText, a leading information management company. During her seven-year tenure at OpenText, revenue grew from $2.4 billion to over $5 billion, and she led transformative growth through acquisitions and strategic divestitures, accelerating cloud growth while delivering strong margins and cash flows.
Prior to OpenText, Ms. Ranganathan served for over nine years as the Chief Financial Officer for [24]7.ai, a global enterprise-class software and services company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance customer experience.
Her experience also includes senior finance leadership roles at Rackable Systems (acquired by Silicon Graphics), Redback Networks (acquired by Ericsson) and Price Waterhouse LLP.
Ms. Ranganathan brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, with deep operational focus in software, hardware and tech-enabled service businesses. She currently serves on the board and Audit/Finance committees of Bank of Montreal and Akamai Technologies. She also maintains an advisory role at emerging technology ventures intersecting with AI.
Maria Contreras-Sweet has been a member of the TriNet Board of Directors since November 2020. Ms. Contreras-Sweet is managing director of both Rockway Equity Partners, an investment firm, and Contreras Sweet Companies, LLC a management consulting firm. Prior to founding her current business, she served on the cabinet of the Obama-Biden Administration, as the 24th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Before joining the SBA, Ms. Contreras-Sweet founded ProAmérica Bank, the first Latino-owned commercial bank in California in over 35 years.
Ms. Contreras-Sweet served as the Secretary of California’s Business, Transportation, and Housing Agency from 1999 – 2003. She led the creation of the state’s Department of Managed Health Care and its Office of the Patient Advocate.
Ms. Contreras-Sweet also held several leadership roles for the 7-Up RC Bottling Company including serving as the vice president of public affairs. Current and previous board experience includes Sempra Energy, Regional Management Corporation, ProAmérica Bank and Blue Cross of California. Her volunteer nonprofit boards include the Bipartisan Policy Center, Inc. and the World Affairs Council.
Michael Angelakis is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atairos. He also serves as a Senior Advisor to the Executive Management Committee of Comcast Corporation. Prior to founding Atairos, he served as Comcast’s Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. In those roles, Michael was responsible for many strategic, financial, administrative and other areas within the Corporation. During his tenure at Comcast, Michael was recognized by Institutional Investor magazine as one of “America’s Best Chief Financial Officers” six out of eight years.
Prior to joining Comcast, Michael served as a Managing Director and a member of the Management and Investment Committees of Providence Equity Partners, one of the leading private equity firms investing in technology, media and communications companies around the world. Before joining Providence, Michael was Chief Executive Officer of State Cable TV Corporation and Aurora Telecommunications. He also served as Vice President at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company in New York, where he oversaw one of the bank’s media and communications portfolios. Additionally, Michael spent several years in London developing Manufacturers Hanover’s acquisition finance and merchant banking activities throughout Western Europe.
He is a member of the Board of Directors of the following public companies: Bowlero Corporation, Clarivate PLC., Exxon Mobil Corporation and TriNet Group, as well as the following private companies: Arcis Golf Corporation and The Orogen Group. Previously, Michael was the Chairman of the Board for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, a member of the Board of Directors of Duke Energy, Groupon Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Learfield, ProQuest Corporation and Spectra Holdings, as well as a trustee of Babson College.
Mike Simonds is President and CEO of TriNet and joined the Company in February 2024.
Before joining TriNet, Simonds served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Unum Group, a Fortune 500 provider of workplace benefits and services. In this role, Mike was responsible for all of Unum’s active businesses, collectively serving nearly 40 million workers and their families globally.
He previously served as President and CEO of Unum US, Unum Group’s largest business unit, as well as other management positions at Unum. During this time, Simonds helped to lead the company's investments in a differentiated customer experience through HCM partnerships and expansion in voluntary benefits, dental, vision, and absence management solutions.
Prior to Unum, Simonds served a range of financial institutions as a consultant at McKinsey & Company and has served on a number of non-profit boards focused on issues of health, education, and financial stability.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in Economics and Anthropology and a master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.
Myrna Soto joined the TriNet board of directors in May 2021. She is a veteran board member, cybersecurity professional, business leader, governance fellow, venture capitalist and advisor with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses large and small scale for success.
Ms. Soto is a seasoned security, strategy and governance professional in the tourism, financial and technology industries. Her extensive resume of experience in cybersecurity includes her current role as an advisory board member for venture capital firm ForgePoint Capital, as well as previous positions that include chief strategy & trust officer for ForcePoint, chief operating officer for Digital Hands, and strategic advisor to the CEO for Bar Dynamics, a company later sold to Broadcom. She also worked as Senior Vice President & Global Chief Information Security Officer for Comcast, among other C-suite and leadership roles in the technology industry.
In addition to the TriNet board of directors, she currently serves on the boards for Headspace Health, a global leader in mental health and wellbeing, Michigan-based utility company Consumers Energy/ CMS Energy, Popular Inc. (which operates under the names Banco Popular and Popular Bank) and is a board advisor to on-demand mental health company Ginger.
Prior board experience also includes leadership and advisory roles with MGM Resorts International, Royal Caribbean Cruises, American Express and Norwegian Cruise Lines, among others.
Paul Chamberlain has been a member of the TriNet Board of Directors since December 2015. Mr. Chamberlain currently operates his own strategic and financial advisory firm, PEC Ventures. Prior to starting PEC Ventures in 2015, he worked at Morgan Stanley, a multinational investment bank and financial services company, for 26 years, most recently as managing director and co-head of Global Technology Banking.
Mr. Chamberlain has served on the board of directors of Veeva Systems, Inc. and ServiceNow, Inc. He has also taught as a visiting professor at Princeton University’s Keller Center for Entrepreneurial Studies and adjunct professor at Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business. Mr. Chamberlain chairs the Strategic Advisory Committee of JobTrain, a vocational and life skills training group focused on underserved communities in Silicon Valley. He served on JobTrain’s board of directors for over 10 years.
Ralph Clark has been a member of the TriNet Board of Directors since March 2021. Mr. Clark has been the President and CEO of SoundThinking (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.) since 2010, taking the precision policing technology company public in 2017. Mr. Clark was previously CEO of GuardianEdge Technologies Inc. where he successfully led the company prior to its acquisition by Symantec. Earlier in his career he worked for IBM and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Clark received the 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award for Northern California and was recognized as a 2019 Most Admired CEO by the San Francisco Business Times. He is a member of Harvard Business School’s California Advisory Board and is a trustee of the American Conservatory Theater.
Wayne B. Lowell has been a member of the TriNet Board of Directors since August 2009. From 2012 through 2017, Mr. Lowell served as chair and chief executive officer of Senior Whole Health Holdings, Inc., a health insurance company focused on providing coverage to senior citizens. Prior to that, he was president of Jonchra Associates, LLC, which provided strategic, operating and financial advice to senior management of private equity funded and publicly held entities. Earlier, he worked for PacifiCare Health Systems, a Fortune 500 healthcare company where he held various positions ultimately serving as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. Mr. Lowell also served on the board of directors of Addus Homecare Corporation.
News & Press
Careers
We’re disrupting the HR industry through thought leadership and tremendous growth. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level with a company that recognizes the value of teamwork, come discover TriNet's incredible opportunities across a wide range of positions.
TriNet’s Culture of Belonging - our promise in action.
A Culture of Belonging - these aren’t just words – they’re our promise in action. We foster our One TriNet Culture of Belonging through Colleague Resource Groups, custom inclusion courses, events and policies that support inclusivity for all. We serve a diverse set of customers and our colleagues represent an amazingly wide range of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences. It’s an ongoing journey we are committed to.
TriNet Foundation
The TriNet Foundation, a donor advised fund of TriNet, is a charitable giving account that supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program and giving efforts.
Our Approach
Through our efforts, we strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving.
Who We Support
We support nonprofits that foster positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism. This includes groups related to veterans, historically underrepresented businesses and trade schools/entrepreneurial education programs.
A groundbreaking initiative designed to amplify the voices of small and medium-sized businesses with policymakers. Our platform leverages TriNet’s unparalleled expertise in HR and deep industry insights to advocate for policies that drive growth and innovation. Empower your business and make your voice heard in Washington, DC.
TriNet Awards and Recognition
Newsweek
US News & World Report
TIME
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Newsweek
Newsweek
Newsweek
Mental Health America (MHA)
Mental Health America (MHA)
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Disability Equality Index (DEI)
The Business Intelligence Group
G2
G2
TrustRadius
TrustRadius