About TriNet

TriNet is a professional employer organization, or PEO, that provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business.
TriNet recognizes the incredible opportunity that can be realized by working together, with a shared view of how we support our clients. This is illustrated in our core values:
Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
Clients as of 12/31/21
Worksite employees as of 12/31/21
Burton M. Goldfield
President and Chief Executive Officer
Since 2008, Burton M. Goldfield has served as president, CEO and board member of TriNet.
Alex Warren
Senior Vice President, Customer Experience
Alex Warren has served as senior vice president customer experience of TriNet since May 2020.
Catherine Wragg
Senior Vice President, Human Resources
Catherine Wragg joined TriNet in 2017 and serves as senior vice president of Human Resources,
Jonathan LeCompte
Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer
Jonathan LeCompte joined TriNet in May 2021 and serves as senior vice president and chief sales officer. In this role, he is responsible for leading the Company’s sales function and team.
Kelly Tuminelli
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Tuminelli joined TriNet in September 2020 as executive vice president of finance and was appointed as chief financial officer on October 26, 2020.
Michael Mendenhall
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer
Michael Mendenhall joined TriNet in March 2018 as senior vice president and chief marketing officer / chief communications officer.
Olivier Kohler
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Olivier Kohler is executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for TriNet
Samantha Wellington
Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
Samantha Wellington has served as executive vice president, business affairs, chief legal officer and secretary of TriNet since April 2022.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
The TriNet Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund of TriNet, is a charitable giving account that supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program and giving efforts.
We’re disrupting the HR industry through thought leadership and tremendous growth. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level with a company that recognizes the value of teamwork, come discover TriNet's incredible opportunities across a wide-range of positions.
TriNet’s inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report showcases the work we’ve done and are developing. It provides a new level of transparency into how we operate and our role with respect to sustainability, our stakeholders and our community.
From up-to-date stock information and the latest financial news, to SEC filings, financial statements, investor alerts and more, the TriNet investor relations page provides pertinent financial information for our shareholders and corporate governance.
We are in the people business. This is reflected in everything that we do and is brought to life by our mission and vision. We serve a diverse set of customers, and our colleagues represent an amazingly wide range of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences.
