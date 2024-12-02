About TriNet

We believe companies thrive when people do. That’s why, over the last 30+ years, we’ve made it our purpose to guide small and medium-size businesses through daily HR needs and challenges. With passion, empathy and proven expertise, we offer the guidance and technology to help your company—and your people—flourish.

Purpose

Power the success of small and medium-size businesses by supporting their growth and enabling their people.

Vision

To become the most trusted advisor to SMBs by harnessing the power of scale.

Core Values

We recognize the incredible opportunity that can be realized by working together with a shared view of how we support our clients. This is illustrated in our core values: