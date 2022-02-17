01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
About TriNet

TriNet is a professional employer organization, or PEO, that provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business.

Mission & Vision

Mission:

Power the success of small and medium-sized businesses by supporting their growth and enabling their people.

Vision:

To become the most trusted advisor to SMBs by harnessing the power of scale.

Core Values

TriNet recognizes the incredible opportunity that can be realized by working together, with a shared view of how we support our clients. This is illustrated in our core values:

  • Lead with the customer
  • Stand together
  • Act with integrity
  • Make an impact
  • Be incredible
30+ Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~16,300

Clients as of 12/31/21

364,900

Worksite employees as of 12/31/21

Accreditation

ESAC Accreditation
TriNet complies with all ESAC standards, and has maintained continuous ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View Accreditation
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
Meet Our Leadership

Executive Team

Board of Directors

Burton M. Goldfield

President and Chief Executive Officer

Since 2008, Burton M. Goldfield has served as president, CEO and board member of TriNet.

Alex Warren

Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

Alex Warren has served as senior vice president customer experience of TriNet since May 2020.

Catherine Wragg

Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Catherine Wragg joined TriNet in 2017 and serves as senior vice president of Human Resources,

Jonathan LeCompte

Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer

Jonathan LeCompte joined TriNet in May 2021 and serves as senior vice president and chief sales officer. In this role, he is responsible for leading the Company’s sales function and team.

Kelly Tuminelli

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Tuminelli joined TriNet in September 2020 as executive vice president of finance and was appointed as chief financial officer on October 26, 2020.

Michael Mendenhall

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer

Michael Mendenhall joined TriNet in March 2018 as senior vice president and chief marketing officer / chief communications officer.

Olivier Kohler

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Olivier Kohler is executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for TriNet

Samantha Wellington

Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Samantha Wellington has served as executive vice president, business affairs, chief legal officer and secretary of TriNet since April 2022.

News & Press

Press Release
TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 22, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

Press Release
TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 18, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

Press Release
TriNet Group, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $300 Million of its Common Stock

February 17, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

TriNet Foundation

The TriNet Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund of TriNet, is a charitable giving account that supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program and giving efforts.

Approach: Through our efforts, we strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving.
Supporting: Nonprofits that foster positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism.
Related to: Veterans, historically underrepresented businesses, and trade schools/entrepreneurial education programs.
Careers

We’re disrupting the HR industry through thought leadership and tremendous growth. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level with a company that recognizes the value of teamwork, come discover TriNet's incredible opportunities across a wide-range of positions.

ESG Report

TriNet’s inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report showcases the work we’ve done and are developing. It provides a new level of transparency into how we operate and our role with respect to sustainability, our stakeholders and our community.

Investor Relations

From up-to-date stock information and the latest financial news, to SEC filings, financial statements, investor alerts and more, the TriNet investor relations page provides pertinent financial information for our shareholders and corporate governance.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at TriNet

We are in the people business. This is reflected in everything that we do and is brought to life by our mission and vision. We serve a diverse set of customers, and our colleagues represent an amazingly wide range of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences.

