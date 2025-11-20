Stakeholder Impact Report
TriNet’s Stakeholder Impact Report documents our efforts toward being good stewards of the environment and making a positive impact on society and the business community.
Stakeholder Impact Reporting
Our annual Stakeholder Impact Report highlights our dedication to social impact, governance and our approach to environmental sustainability. The report showcases the work we’ve done while providing a level of transparency into how we run our business and view our role with respect to our stakeholders.
See our reports for previous years: 2021 Report, 2022 Report, 2023 Report, 2024 Report.
ISS ESG Prime Status
TriNet has been awarded "Prime" status in The ESG Corporate Rating (April 26, 2024) by ISS ESG. ISS ESG is the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS)—the world’s leading provider of environmental, social and governance solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds and asset servicing providers.
Companies are categorized as Prime if they achieve or exceed the sustainability performance requirements defined by ISS ESG for a specific industry in the ESG Corporate Rating.
Awards and Recognition
2025-2026 Best Companies to Work for by U.S. News & World Report
Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for the second consecutive year
Simpplr Employee Experience Awards: 2025 “Best IT Champions”
2025 Outstanding Corporate PAC Award
G2 Highest User Adoption Summer 2025
TrustRadius Top Rated 2025
America’s Greatest Workplace for Women 2025 by Newsweek
Newsweek American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025
Human Rights Campaign Foundation Equality 100 - 2025
Stakeholder Impact by the Numbers†
workplace safety training courses have been completed by clients in the first 10 months of 2025.
of colleagues reported positive perceptions of their peers’ ethics and work environment based on an Ethical Culture Survey conducted in 2025.
This report is more than just a collection of numbers and anecdotes—it captures meaningful moments, exciting developments and areas where we continue to grow. I’m proud of how we’ve empowered each other and told the story of a company grounded in trust and focused on the future. We’re excited about what’s ahead and I know that together, as one team, we’ll keep reaching new milestones. "
Stakeholder Impact Resources
The TriNet Foundation donated to StartOut, a nonprofit organization supporting LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs by helping drive their economic empowerment.
TriNet recognizes the importance of supplier diversity and is committed to ensuring that it is an integral part of our strategic sourcing and procurement processes. Our Supplier Diversity Program not only focuses on the inclusion of diverse businesses when we bid out projects but also takes into account the diverse businesses with which our vendors work. We seek certified suppliers owned and operated by historically underrepresented groups, which include small and socio-economically diverse suppliers, such as minority-owned, women-owned, differently-abled-owned, veteran-owned, differently-abled veteran-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, and lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender-owned, and other small businesses. Please reach out to ProcurementOperations@trinet.com for more information.