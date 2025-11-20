About UsStakeholder Impact

Stakeholder Impact Report

TriNet’s Stakeholder Impact Report documents our efforts toward being good stewards of the environment and making a positive impact on society and the business community.

Stakeholder Impact Reporting

Our annual Stakeholder Impact Report highlights our dedication to social impact, governance and our approach to environmental sustainability. The report showcases the work we’ve done while providing a level of transparency into how we run our business and view our role with respect to our stakeholders.

2025 Stakeholder Impact Report

ISS ESG Prime Status

TriNet has been awarded "Prime" status in The ESG Corporate Rating (April 26, 2024) by ISS ESG. ISS ESG is the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS)—the world’s leading provider of environmental, social and governance solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds and asset servicing providers.

Companies are categorized as Prime if they achieve or exceed the sustainability performance requirements defined by ISS ESG for a specific industry in the ESG Corporate Rating.

Awards and Recognition

2025-2026 Best Companies to Work for by U.S. News & World Report

Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for the second consecutive year

Simpplr Employee Experience Awards: 2025 “Best IT Champions”

2025 Outstanding Corporate PAC Award

G2 Highest User Adoption Summer 2025

TrustRadius Top Rated 2025

America’s Greatest Workplace for Women 2025 by Newsweek

Newsweek American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Equality 100 - 2025

"Our 2025 Stakeholder Impact Report focuses on transformation—how TriNet is elevating experiences for our customers and colleagues while staying true to our mission and values. Over the years, our approach has evolved, but our commitment to building trust and creating meaningful impact for those we serve remains. We invite you to join us as we continue to lead with purpose, improve together and deliver value for our clients, colleagues and communities."
Mathew Ted Thomas
Executive Director, Office of the CLO and Chief of Staff, Legal and Compliance
Stakeholder Impact by the Numbers

4,000+

workplace safety training courses have been completed by clients in the first 10 months of 2025. 

94%
favorable rating for alignment and accountability, four points higher than last year and five points above the professional services benchmark.
92.8%

of colleagues reported positive perceptions of their peers’ ethics and work environment based on an Ethical Culture Survey conducted in 2025.

"As the executive sponsor of Stakeholder Impact program, I’m so grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing it to life. Your efforts have helped us highlight not just our progress, but the values that define who we are and how we serve our clients.

This report is more than just a collection of numbers and anecdotes—it captures meaningful moments, exciting developments and areas where we continue to grow. I’m proud of how we’ve empowered each other and told the story of a company grounded in trust and focused on the future. We’re excited about what’s ahead and I know that together, as one team, we’ll keep reaching new milestones. "
Sidney Majalya
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
Stakeholder Impact Resources

TriNet recognizes the importance of supplier diversity and is committed to ensuring that it is an integral part of our strategic sourcing and procurement processes. Our Supplier Diversity Program not only focuses on the inclusion of diverse businesses when we bid out projects but also takes into account the diverse businesses with which our vendors work. We seek certified suppliers owned and operated by historically underrepresented groups, which include small and socio-economically diverse suppliers, such as minority-owned, women-owned, differently-abled-owned, veteran-owned, differently-abled veteran-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, and lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender-owned, and other small businesses. Please reach out to ProcurementOperations@trinet.com for more information.