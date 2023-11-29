TriNet Receives “Prime” Status in ISS ESG Corporate Rating

Press Releases

Recognized for its Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

Dublin, CA — June 11, 2024 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has been awarded “Prime” status from ISS ESG, as of April 26, 2024. ISS ESG is the responsible investment arm for Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), and evaluates companies utilizing publicly available environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

ISS ESG evaluates the sustainability performance of companies through the ISS ESG “ESG Corporate Rating.” ISS ESG measures performance across a scale and companies are categorized as Prime if they achieve or exceed ISS ESG's industry-specific thresholds.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized for the environmental, social and governance initiatives TriNet has been passionate about for years,” said Samantha Wellington, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary at TriNet. “Achieving Prime status reflects not only the quality of TriNet’s ESG performance but also the dedicated work of our TriNet colleagues in supporting our foundational commitment to corporate responsibility.”

TriNet released its third annual ESG report in November 2023, which provides transparency to stakeholders and details the company’s sustainability practices, social responsibility and robust corporate governance framework. To read TriNet’s 2023 ESG report and learn more about ESG program initiatives, visit www.trinet.com/about-us/esg.

ISS ESG Corporate Rating employs a transparent methodology that applies a holistic view of ESG management and performance. ESG-related risks are considered, as are the opportunities for and impacts of a company and its value chain. ISS ESG ratings assess impacts on all relevant stakeholders and offer additional insight on relevant risks and opportunities. Learn more about ISS ESG Ratings and Rankings here: https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ISS ESG

ISS ESG solutions enable investors to develop and integrate sustainable investing policies and practices, engage on sustainable investment issues, and monitor portfolio company practices through screening solutions. ISS ESG also provides climate data, analytics, and advisory services to help financial market participants understand, measure, and act on climate-related risks across all asset classes. In addition, ESG solutions cover corporate and country ESG research and ratings enabling its clients to identify material social and environmental risks and opportunities. For more information, please visit: www.iss-esg.com.