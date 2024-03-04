Trends & Insights
Latest
Benefits
2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs
Discover how customizable employee benefit plans are for small and mid-size companies in 2026, plus options, trends, and tips to tailor your package.
August 6, 2026 ・13 mins read
HR News
Mid-Atlantic Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New Mid-Atlantic workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.
August 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Employee Onboarding Best Practices: 10 Practices Across Preboarding, Day One, and the First 90 Days
The strongest onboarding programs follow a small set of practices across three phases: preboarding, the first day and week, and the first 90 days. This guide covers 10 best practices and the metrics that show whether they're working, written for small and medium-size businesses.
July 30, 2026 ・13 mins read
Compliance
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
August 5, 2026 ・11 mins read
Industry Insights
Burnout Doesn't Start With Hours. It Starts With Identity.
August 4, 2026 ・9 mins read
Benefits
Work-Life Balance Is the Wrong Goal: What to Build Instead
17% of Great Lakes and New England employees say work-life balance isn't a focus. 1% of employers agree. Why the framing itself is the problem.
July 28, 2026 ・10 mins read
Benefits
2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs
Discover how customizable employee benefit plans are for small and mid-size companies in 2026, plus options, trends, and tips to tailor your package.
August 6, 2026 ・13 mins read
Compliance
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
August 5, 2026 ・11 mins read
Industry Insights
Burnout Doesn't Start With Hours. It Starts With Identity.
August 4, 2026 ・9 mins read
HR News
Mid-Atlantic Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New Mid-Atlantic workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.
August 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Employee Onboarding Best Practices: 10 Practices Across Preboarding, Day One, and the First 90 Days
The strongest onboarding programs follow a small set of practices across three phases: preboarding, the first day and week, and the first 90 days. This guide covers 10 best practices and the metrics that show whether they're working, written for small and medium-size businesses.
July 30, 2026 ・13 mins read
Benefits
Work-Life Balance Is the Wrong Goal: What to Build Instead
17% of Great Lakes and New England employees say work-life balance isn't a focus. 1% of employers agree. Why the framing itself is the problem.
July 28, 2026 ・10 mins read
HR Outsourcing
HR Outsourcing
HR Outsourcing
Compliance
Top Resources
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
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