Trends & Insights

Latest

2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs
Benefits
2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs
Discover how customizable employee benefit plans are for small and mid-size companies in 2026, plus options, trends, and tips to tailor your package.
August 6, 2026 ・13 mins read
Read more
HR News
Mid-Atlantic Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New Mid-Atlantic workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.
August 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Employee Onboarding Best Practices: 10 Practices Across Preboarding, Day One, and the First 90 Days
The strongest onboarding programs follow a small set of practices across three phases: preboarding, the first day and week, and the first 90 days. This guide covers 10 best practices and the metrics that show whether they're working, written for small and medium-size businesses.
July 30, 2026 ・13 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Understanding Employee Benefits Eligibility
August 6, 2026 ・16 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
August 5, 2026 ・11 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Burnout Doesn't Start With Hours. It Starts With Identity.
August 4, 2026 ・9 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Work-Life Balance Is the Wrong Goal: What to Build Instead
17% of Great Lakes and New England employees say work-life balance isn't a focus. 1% of employers agree. Why the framing itself is the problem.
July 28, 2026 ・10 mins read
Read more
2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs
Benefits
2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs
Discover how customizable employee benefit plans are for small and mid-size companies in 2026, plus options, trends, and tips to tailor your package.
August 6, 2026 ・13 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Understanding Employee Benefits Eligibility
August 6, 2026 ・16 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
August 5, 2026 ・11 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Burnout Doesn't Start With Hours. It Starts With Identity.
August 4, 2026 ・9 mins read
Read more
HR News
Mid-Atlantic Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New Mid-Atlantic workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.
August 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Employee Onboarding Best Practices: 10 Practices Across Preboarding, Day One, and the First 90 Days
The strongest onboarding programs follow a small set of practices across three phases: preboarding, the first day and week, and the first 90 days. This guide covers 10 best practices and the metrics that show whether they're working, written for small and medium-size businesses.
July 30, 2026 ・13 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Work-Life Balance Is the Wrong Goal: What to Build Instead
17% of Great Lakes and New England employees say work-life balance isn't a focus. 1% of employers agree. Why the framing itself is the problem.
July 28, 2026 ・10 mins read
Read more
123of44
HR Outsourcing
HR Outsourcing
HR Feels Harder Than It Should—And It’s Not Just You
HR Outsourcing
Co Employment Can Feel Confusing at First
HR Outsourcing
The TriNet PEO Difference Can Be the Key to Success for SMBs
HR Outsourcing
Managing HR Outsourcing: Your Guide to Choosing a Provider
View all
Compliance
Compliance
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
Compliance
Yes, HR Compliance Feels Stressful Right Now
Compliance
The Legalities of Changing Employees’ Timecards
Compliance
HR Headaches: How and When Should I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?
View all
Benefits
Benefits
Understanding Employee Benefits Eligibility
Benefits
2026 Guide to Customizable Employee Benefits for SMBs
Benefits
Work-Life Balance Is the Wrong Goal: What to Build Instead
Benefits
PEO Benefits Administration: 2026 Guide
View all

Top Resources

HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
Read more
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
Read more
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
Read more
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
Read more

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.