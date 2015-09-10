01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Can I require...

Compliance

Can I require an independent contractor to use direct deposit for payment instead of a check?

September 10, 2015 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Yes, you can require an independent contractor, direct employee, or any other type of employee to use direct deposit in place of a check. In fact, in some states, receiving direct deposits can be included as a condition of employment. The Fair Labor Standards Act is the federal act that outlines federal standards for paying employees.

Restrictions on direct deposit


While employers may require employees to accept payments via direct deposit, state laws may allow for some restrictions:

  • Employers may not require employees to use a particular bank

  • Employers may not assess a fee based upon payment method

  • Employees must have access to their pay stubs


Federal recordkeeping


When issuing employee payments via direct deposit or by any other method, employers must follow the recordkeeping recordkeeping standards set by the FLSA.

Helpful links:


Payment of Wages/Direct Deposit Law - A state listing of direct deposit laws

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information