A State-by-State Guide for Each IRS Mailing Address

There’s plenty to think about when tax time rolls around. From figuring out the forms you need to fill out for each of your employees while tracking changes to tax laws, to making sure that you’ve reported all of your numbers correctly, the last thing you want to think about is the IRS mailing address to send your tax returns.

The difficulty with the IRS mailing address is that there are many different locations, depending on where you live. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of addresses in an at-a-glance sheet to make this process as quick and seamless as possible.

Can you file a paper tax return?

While most people go the e-filing or professional accountant route, it’s still entirely possible to file your income taxes by mail and all on your own. While filing the old way saves you from hacking risks, paper filing does tend to take longer, which means you might have to wait longer for your refund if you’re expecting one.

Where do I send my 1040EZ tax form?

Whichever version of the 1040 form you use (the exact form you use depends on how you’re filing), your 1040 form has to be mailed to the IRS upon completion. However, the answer to this question depends on where you are located. You can check our list below to determine your appropriate IRS mailing address.

Where do I mail my federal tax return forms?

Below you’ll find a list of every IRS mailing address you need for filing the 1040EZ form, which varies by state.

Here’s where you want to send your forms if you are not enclosing a payment:

Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia : Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, MO 64999-0014

: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, MO 64999-0014 Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas : Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Austin, TX 73301-0014

: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Austin, TX 73301-0014 Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming : Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Fresno, CA 93888-0014

: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Fresno, CA 93888-0014 Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin : Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Fresno, CA 93888-0014

: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Fresno, CA 93888-0014 Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont : Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, MO 64999-0014

: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, MO 64999-0014 Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Ogden, UT 84201-0014

Here’s where you want to mail your IRS tax forms if you are enclosing a payment:

Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia : Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 931000, Louisville, KY 40293-1000

: Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 931000, Louisville, KY 40293-1000 Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas : Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 1214, Charlotte, NC 28201-1214

: Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 1214, Charlotte, NC 28201-1214 Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming : Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 7704, San Francisco, CA 94120-7704

: Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 7704, San Francisco, CA 94120-7704 Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin : Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 802501, Cincinnati, OH 45280-2501

: Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 802501, Cincinnati, OH 45280-2501 Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont : Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 37910, Hartford, CT 06176-7008

: Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 37910, Hartford, CT 06176-7008 Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia: Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 37910, Hartford, CT 06176-7910

If you’re filing a different 1040 income tax form, the IRS’s website has a nifty breakdown of where each form has to go, most depending on whether or not a payment is enclosed.