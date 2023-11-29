HR ServicesTriNet Perks

Employee Discounts and Special Rates

TriNet Perks provides worksite employees with special discounts and savings on everything from pizza and the zoo to movie tickets, oil changes, hotels, car rentals and much more.

Deals and Discounts
Enhance your company’s benefits offering with discounts and special rates on the things your employees buy every day.
Local and Nationwide
With tens of thousands of participating vendors, your employees can search for deals nearby and filter by category.
Promote Your Company
TriNet client companies can promote discounts on their products to other Perks users in a category specifically for TriNet customers.
Access Thousands of Deals

By partnering with Abenity, TriNet can offer its customers and their worksite employees thousands of discounts on everyday items and amazing experiences.

Discount categories include:

  • Concerts and events
  • Movie tickets
  • Electronics
  • Food and dining
  • Fitness
  • Apparel and accessories
  • And more

Offers from Thousands of National and Local Vendors

AMCAvisBudgetBLOOMNATIONColumbiaDisneylandGoodYearPODSTOGO POWER
Marketplace perks

Convenient Access

TriNet Perks is accessible through the TriNet platform main menu on both desktop and the TriNet mobile app.

  • Search for nearby offers

  • Browse local deals

  • Filter offers by category type

Promote Your Company

TriNet Perks also features offers from TriNet clients. Promote a discount or offer from your company with hundreds of thousands of TriNet worksite employees.*

* Terms and conditions apply.

