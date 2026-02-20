Employee Discounts and Special Rates
TriNet Perks provides your business and your employees with access to special discounts and savings on everything from pizza and the zoo to movie tickets, oil changes, hotels, car rentals and much more.
Enhance your benefits offering
TriNet Perks, powered by BenefitHub, is included with TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions, offering you and your employees access to thousands of discounts on everyday items and amazing experiences.
Discount categories include:
- Concerts and events
- Movie tickets
- Electronics
- Food and dining
- Fitness
- Apparel and accessories
- And more
Offers from Thousands of National and Local Vendors
Convenient access
TriNet Perks is accessible through the TriNet platform main menu on both desktop and the TriNet mobile app.
- Search for nearby offers
Browse local deals
Filter offers by category type
Promote your company
TriNet Perks also features offers from TriNet clients. Promote a discount or offer from your company with hundreds of thousands of TriNet worksite employees.*
* Terms and conditions apply.