TriNet Perks provides worksite employees with special discounts and savings on everything from pizza and the zoo to movie tickets, oil changes, hotels, car rentals and much more.
By partnering with Abenity, TriNet can offer its customers and their worksite employees thousands of discounts on everyday items and amazing experiences.
Discount categories include:
TriNet Perks is accessible through the TriNet platform main menu on both desktop and the TriNet mobile app.
Browse local deals
Filter offers by category type
TriNet Perks also features offers from TriNet clients. Promote a discount or offer from your company with hundreds of thousands of TriNet worksite employees.*
* Terms and conditions apply.
Finding and retaining top talent is an ongoing, and difficult, task. These are our six steps for creating a workplace culture that helps you establish your organization as an employer of choice in your industry.
Accurate data is critical to making informed decisions. With Workforce Analytics, you can get the right data at the right time and gain the insights you need for success.
Executing strategic initiatives can have a steep learning curve. TriNet’s experts work with you to achieve your performance management, leadership, and team building goals.