HR ServicesBenefit OptionsTriNet Perks

Employee Discounts and Special Rates

TriNet Perks provides your business and your employees with access to special discounts and savings on everything from pizza and the zoo to movie tickets, oil changes, hotels, car rentals and much more.

TriNet Perks for Your Team
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Deals and discounts
Enhance your company’s benefits offering with discounts and special rates on the things your employees buy every day.
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Local and nationwide
With tens of thousands of participating vendors, your employees can search for deals nearby and filter by category.
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Promote your company
TriNet client companies can promote discounts on their products to other Perks users in a category specifically for TriNet customers.
TriNet Perks - BenefitHub

Enhance your benefits offering

TriNet Perks, powered by BenefitHub, is included with TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions, offering you and your employees access to thousands of discounts on everyday items and amazing experiences.

Discount categories include:

  • Concerts and events
  • Movie tickets
  • Electronics
  • Food and dining
  • Fitness
  • Apparel and accessories
  • And more

Offers from Thousands of National and Local Vendors

AMC
AvisBudget
BLOOMNATION
Columbia
Disneyland
GoodYear
PODS
TOGO POWER
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Convenient access

TriNet Perks is accessible through the TriNet platform main menu on both desktop and the TriNet mobile app.

  • Search for nearby offers

  • Browse local deals

  • Filter offers by category type

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Promote your company

TriNet Perks also features offers from TriNet clients. Promote a discount or offer from your company with hundreds of thousands of TriNet worksite employees.*

* Terms and conditions apply.

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