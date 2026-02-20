Customer Stories

Statista is rapidly growing within the United States. We empower people with data. We're a market research company. We're global. We have 13 locations worldwide. We have over a million statistics on our platform. We got introduced to TriNet and the whole process was great from start to finish. From the first demo, we actually signed off of the demo and I called my CEO immediately and I said, "This is the one." TriNet is helping day-to-day HR by support and the portal is amazing. When we were deciding on which PEO to go with, we were really focusing on technology. When you log in, it's very easy to use, especially for our employees. They have the chat function, they can call in, and it's immediate support. TriNet helps us with making things quick and easy. Payroll before took four hours to run. Now with TriNet, it takes 30 minutes. And with support, the turnaround time with our last PEO was two weeks, and now it's three minutes. Statista is rapidly growing within the United States, and we really wanted to partner with a PEO that could help us scale. And TriNet is the company that can help us reach our goals.