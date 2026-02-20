Customer Stories

Customer Stories

See how TriNet is taking care of our clients’ HR needs so they can make incredible possible.

Cybriant
Featured Customer
Cybriant
“Our clients hire us because we're experts in security. We hire TriNet because they're experts in HR, and it saves us time.”

Jeff Heilig, Owner & Co-Founder

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Managed Auction Services of Texas
Consulting
Managed Auction Services of Texas
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Wiz, Inc.
Technology
Wiz, Inc.
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Trade and Investment Queensland
Financial Services
Trade and Investment Queensland
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Kindred
Technology
Kindred
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DIME Beauty
Retail & Wholesale
DIME Beauty
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Cybriant
Technology
Cybriant
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Macs Adventure
Other Industries
Macs Adventure
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Illuminate Plastic Surgery
Life Sciences
Illuminate Plastic Surgery
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East Coast Capital
Financial Services
East Coast Capital
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Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Retail & Wholesale
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
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Lava.AI
Technology
Lava.AI
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CRTS Global
Technology
CRTS Global
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Good Culture
Retail & Wholesale
Good Culture
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Le Botaniste
Retail & Wholesale
Le Botaniste
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CES Group Engineers
Architecture & Engineering
CES Group Engineers
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Pet Honesty
Ecommerce
Pet Honesty
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Fairytale Brownies
Manufacturing
Fairytale Brownies
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HarvestIQ
Technology
HarvestIQ
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Camp Fire First Texas
Nonprofit
Camp Fire First Texas
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NY State Solar
Retail & Wholesale
NY State Solar
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LifeLabs Learning
Consulting
LifeLabs Learning
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iMerit
Technology
iMerit
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JOAN Creative
Marketing & Advertising
JOAN Creative
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Rehabmart.com
Life Sciences
Rehabmart.com
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90210 Surgery Medical Center
Life Sciences
90210 Surgery Medical Center
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Mission Asset Fund
Financial Services
Mission Asset Fund
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Summit Public Schools
Education
Summit Public Schools
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MedtoMarket
Life Sciences
MedtoMarket
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MHS Artists
Media & Entertainment
MHS Artists
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Dagne Dover
Retail & Wholesale
Dagne Dover
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LINC
Consulting
LINC
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NewBridge Partners
Consulting
NewBridge Partners
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Immertec
Technology
Immertec
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Crosslink Capital
Financial Services
Crosslink Capital
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Invictus International Consulting
Consulting
Invictus International Consulting
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Jim Bennett's Plumbing
Other Industries
Jim Bennett's Plumbing
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Abrams Media
Media & Entertainment
Abrams Media
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TriNet Awards and Recognition

Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces 2026

Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027
TIME: America's Best Companies 2026

TIME

America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025

Newsweek

American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025
Newsweek American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025

Newsweek

American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025
Newsweek #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2024 & 2025

Mental Health America (MHA)

Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2024 & 2025
Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2023

Mental Health America (MHA)

Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2023
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Equality 100

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Equality 100 - 2025
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 & 2024 Corporate Equality Index

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Corporate Equality Index 2023 & 2024
Disability Equality Index Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024

Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024
The Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
G2 Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026

G2

Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026
G2 Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
TrustRadius Top Rated 2026

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2026
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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