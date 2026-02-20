Customer Stories
See how TriNet is taking care of our clients’ HR needs so they can make incredible possible.
Featured Customer
Cybriant
“Our clients hire us because we're experts in security. We hire TriNet because they're experts in HR, and it saves us time.”
Jeff Heilig, Owner & Co-FounderView
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Customer Voices
Hear from TriNet PEO clients about their experiences with the platform, access to benefits, customer service and more.
Statista America, Justine Tiger, Director of People Operations
Transcript
Statista is rapidly growing within the United States. We empower people with data. We're a market research company. We're global. We have 13 locations worldwide. We have over a million statistics on our platform. We got introduced to TriNet and the whole process was great from start to finish. From the first demo, we actually signed off of the demo and I called my CEO immediately and I said, "This is the one." TriNet is helping day-to-day HR by support and the portal is amazing. When we were deciding on which PEO to go with, we were really focusing on technology. When you log in, it's very easy to use, especially for our employees. They have the chat function, they can call in, and it's immediate support. TriNet helps us with making things quick and easy. Payroll before took four hours to run. Now with TriNet, it takes 30 minutes. And with support, the turnaround time with our last PEO was two weeks, and now it's three minutes. Statista is rapidly growing within the United States, and we really wanted to partner with a PEO that could help us scale. And TriNet is the company that can help us reach our goals.
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TriNet Awards and Recognition
Newsweek
America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
US News & World Report
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027
TIME
America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
Newsweek
American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025
Newsweek
American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025
Newsweek
#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
Mental Health America (MHA)
Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2024 & 2025
Mental Health America (MHA)
Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2023
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Equality 100 - 2025
Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Corporate Equality Index 2023 & 2024
Disability Equality Index (DEI)
Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024
The Business Intelligence Group
Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
G2
Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026
G2
Users Love Us
TrustRadius
Top Rated 2026
TrustRadius
Buyer's Choice Award 2026
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