Unleashing the power of creativity

Moleskine is the successor of the legendary notebook used by artists and writers since the 19th century, including figures like Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway. What began as the rebirth of the ultimate tool for creativity in 1997 in Milan, Italy has become a worldwide brand.

Established in 2006, with over 50 employees and seven unique store locations across the U.S., Moleskine America is committed to making a European tradition an American staple. With tools designed to inspire imagination and fuel creativity, from notebooks and journals to luggage and reading accessories, the brand celebrates talent, champions originality and cherishes long-term thinking.

Even with the rise of digital communication, Moleskine remains an essential tool for expression. Whether it’s art, storytelling or even bullet-journaling, people are unleashing their creativity with Moleskine. As Guiseppe Rizzo, President of Moleskine America, notes “Moleskine is not just a notebook, Moleskine is the book yet to be written”.