SolutionsBusiness StageStarting Out

HR Tools That Grow with You

We equip startups with HR tools and expertise to build a strong framework from day one. Outsource HR admin so you can innovate freely. With us as your provider, your HR operations will grow as you do.

The HR Expertise Startups Need
Starting a business isn’t easy, but we make HR easy for you. Let us take care of payroll processing, access to benefits, and risk mitigation with personalized support so you can reap the benefits, including:
icon_Vertical_Guide.svg
Lead More Effectively
Focus on your business — not HR busywork.
icon_Applicant_Tracking.svg
Build the Best Team
Attract and retain top-notch talent with access to big-company benefits.
icon_Contacts.svg
Mitigate Risk, Maximize Opportunity
Get expert guidance to help you spot rewards — and mitigate HR risks.
HR Solutions for Startup Success
We’re here to help tackle HR and payroll challenges for small- and medium-sized businesses. Here’s how:
28
When you’re growing, you need time. 28% of small businesses grew in 2020—this climbed to 69% for PEO clients.*
Maximize Growth, Minimize Hassle
We empower startups to focus on scaling by helping them tackle HR complexities. By reducing the time spent on day-to-day operations, we free up your resources, allowing you to concentrate on growth. Our HR technology and access to experts help streamline your processes, setting the stage for your business's accelerated development.
* NAPEO. Individual business results may vary.
67
67% of surveyed customers said they gained access to greater benefits through TriNet.*
Attract Top Talent with Competitive Benefits
In the competitive startup landscape, attracting and retaining top talent is crucial. We level the playing field, providing access to superior benefits that rival those of larger competitors. By working with us, you can offer attractive packages that not only draw in exceptional talent but also retain your best performers.
* Tech Validate. Individual business results may vary.
180
The U.S. Department of Labor enforces more than 180 federal laws.*
Effortless Compliance for Peace of Mind
Navigating the complex web of HR compliance is a daunting task, especially for startups. Our expertise, in employment-related rules and requirements, helps to ensures your business stays up to date, no matter where you operate. We support these intricacies so you can focus on growing your business with confidence.
* Tech Validate
10.5
Voluntary turnover was 10.5% less than the national average for non-government employers using a PEO.*
Cultivate a Strong Team Culture
Building a cohesive team culture is pivotal for startup success. We help you create an environment where employees thrive. With our support in benefits, HR compliance, and expert guidance, you can foster a workplace culture that resonates with your vision and values, driving lower turnover and higher engagement.
* NAPEO. Individual business results may vary.
28
When you’re growing, you need time. 28% of small businesses grew in 2020—this climbed to 69% for PEO clients.*
José A. Quiñonez, CEO of Mission Asset Fund
"Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to demonstrate that we can offer competitive benefit packages in a way that is still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important."
José A. Quiñonez
CEO & Founder, Mission Asset Fund
José A. Quiñonez, CEO of Mission Asset Fund

Additional Startup Resources

Read these helpful resources to learn more about our solutions that help startups thrive:
How Big-Company Benefits Help SMBs
How Big-Company Benefits Help SMBs

Learn how a PEO enables SMBs to choose the right mix of benefits for their workforce.

Download the eGuide
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide

Learn how to build your roadmap to help with talent retention, HR compliance, and risk mitigation.

Get the eGuide
Is a PEO Right for You?
Is a PEO Right for You?

Take this short quiz to determine if a PEO might be right for your startup and get extra resources to learn more about what it can do for your business.

Take Our Assessment

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification