Brokers
Grow your business with comprehensive HR solutions that scale to meet your clients’ evolving needs.
Russell Benefits Group
"I recommend TriNet to other brokers because they are trustworthy, HR experts, and there for your clients. They can help you with whatever needs you have as a broker."
Stephen Russell, President - Russell Benefits Group
Transcript
My name's Steve Russell. I'm the president of Russell Benefits Group. We've been doing benefits for employers since 1992 and partnering with TriNet well over 10 years. The relationship I have with my clients is not only a consultant for benefits, but it's also as a friend and I like to treat 'em like family, and I also treat their business as if it were my own. My small business clients are looking for more than just a consultant. They're no longer looking for just the lowest medical plan and rates available. They're looking for somebody to partner with to help 'em with all compliance issues, state and federal level, as well as all the benefits they can offer. I wanted to work with TriNet because my clientele had grown so large that I needed a partner as a PEO, I had a really unfortunate experience when I first started with PEOs.
I put one of my largest clients with one that had a horrible service model, and I actually lost the client because of it. My perspective about working with PEOs changed when I met with a personal representative, TriNet. He sat me down and made me feel like he would treat my clients as if they were one of his own. TriNet has benefited my business in several ways. One is they've offloaded all the services that I tend to do in the backend, so ID cards, renewals, claims, those types of issues. I've also been able to double the block of business I have based on my offloading those things because I can market and sell the situations where TriNet is the right solution for my clients. The most obvious one is the large group client that's in multi-state. The myriad of complexity that happens when you cross state lines with employees is really what TriNet will excel for you. TriNet stands out from the other national PEO options because their sales team is exceptional. They're knowledgeable, they're reliable, and they're always there when you need 'em.
Your Success, Rewarded
Drive results and get recognized with TriNet’s Broker Elite Program, an attractive program designed to reward broker partners with substantial financial rewards.
Deliver Industry Tailored HR Solutions
Each business is unique. That’s why TriNet delivers industry tailored HR and benefit solutions to help meet a wide range of client needs – whether it’s a startup scaling quickly or established companies navigating complex HR compliance. With expert best practice guidance powered by modern technology, you can be confident your clients have access to the level of service they need at every stage of their journey.
Empower Smarter Benefit Strategies
From PEO-sponsored benefits to open market benefits – or a combination of both, TriNet provides the technology and resources to support your clients’ benefit strategies.
Offer more value with core components included with all TriNet benefit solutions:
- Flex benefits including FSA, HSA and commuter benefits
- COBRA administration and ACA reporting support
- Automated payroll deductions for benefits administered on our platform
We support your business with award-winning expertise.
Newsweek
US News & World Report
TIME
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Newsweek
G2
G2
The Business Intelligence Group
TrustRadius
TrustRadius
Partner Connect — Manage HR, Together
Securely manage multiple client accounts* and gain visibility into your clients' benefit details:
- Carrier and plan information, including benefits plan year, benefits plan year renewal dates and open enrollment status and benefits plan rates
- Benefits guidebooks and contact charts