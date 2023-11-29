Standout from competitors and retain more clients by referring them to a solution that includes access to big company benefits, or a solution that allows them to choose their benefit plans.
Expand Your Offering
Add value to your clients by introducing trusted and vetted HR solutions that are right for their business.
Personalized Support and Enablement
Our program features teams that work closely with you to provide the dedicated support and resources for a lasting and productive relationship.
Competitive Compensation Options
Receive a referral fee based on a percentage of client admin fees that are protected from broker or record changes.
HR with Ease
We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry at any stage of the company, whether your members are enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Help them get access to benefits, technology and expertise they need to move their business forward.
TriNet PEO
Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO - unifying HR, payroll processing, access to benefits and risk mitigation into one full-service HR solution
HR Plus
Get hands-on admin support for HR payroll processing or payroll tax - on top of our HR Platform.
HR Platform
Drive efficiency with a modern self-service HR platform for managing the full employee lifecycle.
Top Insurance Carriers
Stay Connected to Client Benefit Administration
Manage HR, Together
Security manage multiple client accounts* and gain visibility into your clients' benefit details:
Carrier and plan information, including benefits plan year, benefits plan year renewal dates and open enrollment status and benefits plan rates.
Benefits Guidebooks and contact charts.
*Based on client granted permissions
"TriNet has enabled CenterLink to be able to keep our HR-related costs down (including payroll processing) and provides our employees & member centers with real, affordable choices for benefits."
Denise Spivak, CEO, CenterLink
Meet the Team
Relationships matter to you, to us, and our shared clients. That’s why our program features a dedicated team to help answer questions, provide ongoing support for referrals, and hold regular partner reviews to help you succeed.