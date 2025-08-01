My name's Steve Russell. I'm the president of Russell Benefits Group. We've been doing benefits for employers since 1992 and partnering with TriNet well over 10 years. The relationship I have with my clients is not only a consultant for benefits, but it's also as a friend and I like to treat 'em like family, and I also treat their business as if it were my own. My small business clients are looking for more than just a consultant. They're no longer looking for just the lowest medical plan and rates available. They're looking for somebody to partner with to help 'em with all compliance issues, state and federal level, as well as all the benefits they can offer. I wanted to work with TriNet because my clientele had grown so large that I needed a partner as a PEO, I had a really unfortunate experience when I first started with PEOs.

I put one of my largest clients with one that had a horrible service model, and I actually lost the client because of it. My perspective about working with PEOs changed when I met with a personal representative, TriNet. He sat me down and made me feel like he would treat my clients as if they were one of his own. TriNet has benefited my business in several ways. One is they've offloaded all the services that I tend to do in the backend, so ID cards, renewals, claims, those types of issues. I've also been able to double the block of business I have based on my offloading those things because I can market and sell the situations where TriNet is the right solution for my clients. The most obvious one is the large group client that's in multi-state. The myriad of complexity that happens when you cross state lines with employees is really what TriNet will excel for you. TriNet stands out from the other national PEO options because their sales team is exceptional. They're knowledgeable, they're reliable, and they're always there when you need 'em.