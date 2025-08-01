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Grow your business with comprehensive HR solutions that scale to meet your clients’ evolving needs.

Become a Partner
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What It Means to Partner With TriNet
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Comprehensive benefits
Standout from competitors and retain more clients by referring them to a solution that includes access to big-company benefits or a solution that allows them to choose their benefit plans.
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Expand your offering
Add value to your clients by introducing trusted and vetted HR solutions that are right for their business.
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Personalized support and enablement
Our program features teams that work closely with you to provide the dedicated support and resources for a lasting and productive relationship.
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Competitive compensation options
Earn referral fees protected from broker of record changes, plus access to performance-based rewards through TriNet’s exclusive Broker Elite Program.
Featured Broker Partner

Russell Benefits Group


"I recommend TriNet to other brokers because they are trustworthy, HR experts, and there for your clients. They can help you with whatever needs you have as a broker."

Stephen Russell, President - Russell Benefits Group

Transcript

My name's Steve Russell. I'm the president of Russell Benefits Group. We've been doing benefits for employers since 1992 and partnering with TriNet well over 10 years. The relationship I have with my clients is not only a consultant for benefits, but it's also as a friend and I like to treat 'em like family, and I also treat their business as if it were my own. My small business clients are looking for more than just a consultant. They're no longer looking for just the lowest medical plan and rates available. They're looking for somebody to partner with to help 'em with all compliance issues, state and federal level, as well as all the benefits they can offer. I wanted to work with TriNet because my clientele had grown so large that I needed a partner as a PEO, I had a really unfortunate experience when I first started with PEOs.

I put one of my largest clients with one that had a horrible service model, and I actually lost the client because of it. My perspective about working with PEOs changed when I met with a personal representative, TriNet. He sat me down and made me feel like he would treat my clients as if they were one of his own. TriNet has benefited my business in several ways. One is they've offloaded all the services that I tend to do in the backend, so ID cards, renewals, claims, those types of issues. I've also been able to double the block of business I have based on my offloading those things because I can market and sell the situations where TriNet is the right solution for my clients. The most obvious one is the large group client that's in multi-state. The myriad of complexity that happens when you cross state lines with employees is really what TriNet will excel for you. TriNet stands out from the other national PEO options because their sales team is exceptional. They're knowledgeable, they're reliable, and they're always there when you need 'em.

Broker Elite Program

Your Success, Rewarded

Drive results and get recognized with TriNet’s Broker Elite Program, an attractive program designed to reward broker partners with substantial financial rewards.

Learn more
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Deliver Industry Tailored HR Solutions

Each business is unique. That’s why TriNet delivers industry tailored HR and benefit solutions to help meet a wide range of client needs – whether it’s a startup scaling quickly or established companies navigating complex HR compliance. With expert best practice guidance powered by modern technology, you can be confident your clients have access to the level of service they need at every stage of their journey.

Explore our Solutions
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Empower Smarter Benefit Strategies

From PEO-sponsored benefits to open market benefits – or a combination of both, TriNet provides the technology and resources to support your clients’ benefit strategies.

Offer more value with core components included with all TriNet benefit solutions:

  • Flex benefits including FSA, HSA and commuter benefits
  • COBRA administration and ACA reporting support
  • Automated payroll deductions for benefits administered on our platform
Compare Benefit Options

We support your business with award-winning expertise.

Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces 2026

Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026
TIME: America's Best Companies 2026

TIME

America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB) - Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
G2 - Highest User Adoption Summer 2025

G2

Highest User Adoption Summer
G2 - Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
The Business Intelligence Group - Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026
TrustRadius Top Rated 2025

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2025
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Partner Connect — Manage HR, Together

Securely manage multiple client accounts* and gain visibility into your clients' benefit details:

  • Carrier and plan information, including benefits plan year, benefits plan year renewal dates and open enrollment status and benefits plan rates
  • Benefits guidebooks and contact charts
Based on client granted permissions
Already a Partner? Log-in.
Meet the Team
Relationships matter to you, to us, and our shared clients. That’s why TriNet's program features a dedicated team to help answer questions, provide ongoing support for referrals and hold regular partner reviews to help you succeed.
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Ben Codi
Divisional Vice President, Broker Sales
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Meghan Medeiros
Director of Broker Sales, East
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Adam Schoenfeld
Director of Broker Sales, West
Contact Us Today
"TriNet has enabled CenterLink to be able to keep our HR-related costs down (including payroll processing) and provides our employees and member centers with real, affordable choices for benefits."
Denise Spivak, CEO, CenterLink

Partner Portal

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Partner Portal

Refer a Business

Have a client ready to talk to TriNet? Register here.
Refer a client