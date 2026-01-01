Contact Information

The information you provide below must be that of an authorized signer at your company.

First Name* Last Name* Email* Title* Phone*

Company Information

Name of Company* Address* City* State* Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code* Country* United States Canada Website

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Additional Information

Type of agency Insurance Brokerage General Agency PEO Broker

How many customers do you anticipate referring to TriNet within the next 12 months? 0-10 11-29 30-49 50+

Appointed with Blue Shield of CA?

Which industries do you work with primarily?

All Industries Financial Services Life Sciences Main Street Nonprofit Professional Services Technology

How did you hear about TriNet's partnership opportunities?

Is anyone at your company a former TriNet employee? Yes No

Is anyone at your company a relative, friend, or otherwise personally connected to any TriNet employee(s)? Yes No

I certify that no executive leader within my organization is employed by or on the board of a TriNet competitor.*

I am already working with a TriNet Sales Professional.

I have previously referred business to TriNet.

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