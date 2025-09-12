HR Compliance
HR compliance help for companies who know staying on top of rules and regulations is critical, but don’t have the time to do it.
How TriNet Helps
Access to HR compliance experts who stay on top of state and federal law changes
Best practice guidance on ACA, COBRA, employment-related and benefits compliance
Support for workers’ comp and risk mitigation
Review readiness and documentation best practices
Explore the chart below to better understand what is available in of our PEO and HR Plus solutions. From ongoing HR compliance monitoring to review-prep, we’ve got you covered.
Services
PEO
HR Plus
Ongoing HR compliance monitoring
ACA and COBRA administration, and benefits compliance support
Multi-state compliance and regulatory tracking
Review prep & documentation tools Workers’ Compensation and Claims Management
EPLI Coverage and Claims Management
—
Access to Legal Hotline
—
No Matter the Complexity, We Got You
Make Payroll Tax Season Less Stressful
From payroll tax filings to year-end reporting, TriNet helps you navigate complex payroll tax requirements with confidence—so you can file on time and help avoid penalties. TriNet streamlines payroll tax compliance by administering the details for you—calculating withholdings, submitting filings, and preparing year-end documents for payroll processed through the TriNet platform. With TriNet, compliance feels manageable.
Simplify Workplace Compliance
From employment-related laws to employee documentation, TriNet helps your policies align with ever-evolving regulations, giving you peace of mind and fewer HR headaches. Navigating compliance isn’t just about knowing the law—it’s about applying it consistently in your day-to-day operations. TriNet helps ensure your handbooks, policies, and employee files meet current standards.
Manage Multi-State Teams with Ease
Hiring across state lines? We help you navigate compliance with location-specific laws so you can grow your workforce and mitigate your risk. Every state has different rules—from wage laws to leave policies—and keeping up with them is no small task. TriNet simplifies compliance for distributed teams by tracking regulatory changes across jurisdictions and advising you accordingly.
Keep Benefits Compliant and Competitive
Stay on Top of Regulatory Change
Employment-related laws move fast. TriNet keeps you informed and prepared with proactive best practice guidance tailored to your business. Whether it's a new labor mandate or a shift in federal policy, compliance isn't static—and neither is TriNet. Our HR experts keep a close eye on what's changing and give you timely updates along with actionable best practices.
