Keeping up with employment-related laws, payroll tax deadlines, and changing regulations isn’t just time-consuming—it’s risky to get wrong. 
But many businesses find carving out time to stay on top of HR compliance gets pushed down the to-do list. That’s where we come in. 
Compliance

How TriNet Helps

TriNet helps you mitigate risk and navigate compliance with dedicated HR professionals, tools, and insights tailored to your business size, industry, and location. Whether you’re navigating ACA requirements, workers’ comp, or employee handbook updates, we’ve got your back.

Access to HR compliance experts who stay on top of state and federal law changes 

Best practice guidance on ACA, COBRA, employment-related and benefits compliance 

Support for workers’ comp and risk mitigation 

Review readiness and documentation best practices 

Your HR Options

Explore the chart below to better understand what is available in  of our PEO and HR Plus solutions. From ongoing HR compliance monitoring to review-prep, we’ve got you covered. 

Services
PEO
HR Plus
Ongoing HR compliance monitoring   
ACA and COBRA administration, and benefits compliance support 
Multi-state compliance and regulatory tracking  
Review prep & documentation tools Workers’ Compensation  and Claims Management 
EPLI Coverage and Claims Management
Access to Legal Hotline 
No Matter the Complexity, We Got You

Case study: Fairytale Brownies
Case study: Cask Government Services
Case study: Edge Electronics
Make Payroll Tax Season Less Stressful

From payroll tax filings to year-end reporting, TriNet helps you navigate complex payroll tax requirements with confidence—so you can file on time and help avoid penalties. TriNet streamlines payroll tax compliance by administering the details for you—calculating withholdings, submitting filings, and preparing year-end documents for payroll processed through the TriNet platform.  With TriNet, compliance feels manageable. 

Simplify Workplace Compliance

From employment-related laws to employee documentation, TriNet helps your policies align with ever-evolving regulations, giving you peace of mind and fewer HR headaches. Navigating compliance isn’t just about knowing the law—it’s about applying it consistently in your day-to-day operations. TriNet helps ensure your handbooks, policies, and employee files meet current standards.  

Manage Multi-State Teams with Ease

Hiring across state lines? We help you navigate compliance with location-specific laws so you can grow your workforce and mitigate your risk. Every state has different rules—from wage laws to leave policies—and keeping up with them is no small task. TriNet simplifies compliance for distributed teams by tracking regulatory changes across jurisdictions and advising you accordingly.  

Keep Benefits Compliant and Competitive 

Our experts help you navigate ACA, COBRA, and other benefit requirements so your offerings support your people—and stand up to scrutiny. Offering benefits is one thing; keeping them compliant is another. TriNet helps ensure your benefits programs meet regulatory standards while still delivering value to your employees.  
Stay on Top of Regulatory Change

Employment-related laws move fast. TriNet keeps you informed and prepared with proactive best practice guidance tailored to your business. Whether it's a new labor mandate or a shift in federal policy, compliance isn't static—and neither is TriNet. Our HR experts keep a close eye on what's changing and give you timely updates along with actionable best practices. 

They know all the employment laws and rules for every state and that gives me a reason to be able to sleep better at night."
Adrienne Giannone
President and CEO, Edge Electronics
People Also Ask

Yes. TriNet stays on top of changes across all 50 states and provides best practice guidance for your locations.
PEO clients get hands-on support from HR experts, plus risk mitigation tools, reviews, and access to large-group benefit compliance resources.
Yes. TriNet supports compliance with ACA and COBRA  administration, including tracking, documentation, and employee notifications for PEO-sponsored plans.
Definitely. TriNet helps you maintain clean records, documentation best practices, and readiness for reviews.
TriNet provides proactive alerts and HR expert consultations to keep you informed as regulations evolve.
HR Plus includes access to tools and resources, while PEO includes active expertise and risk-sharing.
Yes. TriNet provides claims management support and guidance on workplace safety policies.
Yes. TriNet can help administer payroll tax filings, W-2s, and year-end documentation so you're prepared and comply.
TriNet offers tailored compliance support across various industries, including healthcare, technology, finance, and more, so industry-specific regulations are supported.
Yes. TriNet offers resources and training programs to help your employees understand and adhere to compliance requirements.

